On May 13, 2026, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (‘TRAI’) notified the ‘Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity (Amendment) Regulations, 2026,’ introducing significant changes to the digital connectivity rating framework..

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On May 13, 2026, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (‘TRAI’) notified the ‘Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity (Amendment) Regulations, 2026,’ introducing significant changes to the digital connectivity rating framework applicable on property managers, Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (‘DCRA’), in-building solution providers, and specific services providers. The amendments provide for phased assessment and certification of under-construction properties, optional digital connectivity audits, revised property classifications, and enhanced safeguards to ensure transparency and neutrality of DCRAs.

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