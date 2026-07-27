MCA Prescribes Minimum Paid-Up Capital For Registered Valuer Organisations

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The MCA notified the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Amendment Rules, 2026 on June 1, 2026, substituting Rule 12(1)(i) of the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules, 2017. A Registered Valuer Organisation (‘RVO’) must now have a minimum paid-up share capital of INR 25 lakh (approx. USD 27,000). Existing RVOs that do not meet the new threshold must comply on or before March 31, 2028.
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