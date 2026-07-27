MCA Prescribes Minimum Paid-Up Capital For Registered Valuer Organisations

The MCA notified the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Amendment Rules, 2026 on June 1, 2026, substituting Rule 12(1)(i) of the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules, 2017.

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The MCA notified the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Amendment Rules, 2026 on June 1, 2026, substituting Rule 12(1)(i) of the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules, 2017. A Registered Valuer Organisation (‘RVO’) must now have a minimum paid-up share capital of INR 25 lakh (approx. USD 27,000). Existing RVOs that do not meet the new threshold must comply on or before March 31, 2028.

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