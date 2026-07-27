RBI Amends Regulatory Framework For Investments By FPIs In Government Securities

The RBI, by way of a Circular dated June 5, 2026, has amended the regulatory framework governing investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (‘FPIs’) in Government securities. With a view of providing greater ease of investment, the RBI has decided to withdraw the requirements for FPIs to comply with the short-term investment limit, security-wise limit, and concentration limit for their investments in Government securities under the General Route

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.

Article Insights

AZB & Partners are most popular: within Strategy, Environment and International Law topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives and HR

in India

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy and Law Firm industries

The RBI, by way of a Circular dated June 5, 2026, has amended the regulatory framework governing investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors (‘FPIs’) in Government securities. With a view of providing greater ease of investment, the RBI has decided to withdraw the requirements for FPIs to comply with the short-term investment limit, security-wise limit, and concentration limit for their investments in Government securities under the General Route. Additionally, the sub-categories of investment limits, viz., ‘general’ and ‘long-term’, have been merged into a single limit for investment in Central Government securities and State Government securities, respectively. The RBI has also decided to additionally designate certain instruments as ‘specified securities’ under the Fully Accessible Route (‘FAR’), including all new issuances in 15-year, 30-year, and 40-year tenors of Government securities, all new issuances in five-year, seven-year, 10-year, 15-year, 30-year, and 40-year tenors of Sovereign Green Bonds, and certain existing securities. The directions contained in the Circular have come into effect immediately.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.