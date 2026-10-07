A Majority Of Two: Insights From The Tata Dispute On Governance

If you've ever drafted a shareholders' agreement, you'll recognise a familiar clause. It lists reserved matters, ensures that certain decisions require approval from a specific investor's nominee, and quietly assumes that the day it will be tested will never arrive. At Tata Sons, that day has arrived

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If you've ever drafted a shareholders' agreement, you'll recognise a familiar clause. It lists reserved matters, ensures that certain decisions require approval from a specific investor's nominee, and quietly assumes that the day it will be tested will never arrive. At Tata Sons, that day has arrived.

For much of the last century, the Tata group operated on a consensus model. The Trusts, which own about two-thirds of Tata Sons, and the board that manages it never publicly disagreed. They resolved differences behind closed doors and presented a unified view to the public. This meant that no one had to scrutinise the articles of association too closely.

This long-standing practice has now broken down, first within the Trusts and then in the Tata Sons boardroom. What remains is the formal machinery: votes, quorums, nominee rights, and a few articles that are now being analysed word by word. This is being tested on the most sensitive issue any holding company faces: who gets to lead it. In this article, I explore what has transpired through the lenses of corporate governance and the limitations of majority rule, considering what lessons advisers and boards might draw from it.

How We Arrived Here

The dispute didn't arise overnight. It has been building for two years, starting with meetings of the Trusts, moving to the Tata Sons board, and now heading towards regulators and, likely, the courts.

Ratan Tata passed away in October 2024, and Noel Tata became the chairman of Tata Trusts. Within a year, the tradition of unanimity was gone. In September 2025, the trustees voted, by majority rather than consensus, to end Vijay Singh's term as one of their nominees on the Tata Sons board. A month later, a split vote at the two principal trusts, Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, decided not to renew Mehli Mistry as a trustee. Around the same time, the RBI's three-year period for Tata Sons to list as an upper-layer NBFC expired without a listing, and Tata Sons requested deregistration instead.

Then things became more personal. In April 2026, Mehli Mistry raised questions before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner regarding Noel Tata's role as a life trustee. On August 12, 2026, N Chandrasekaran announced he would not seek another term as chairman of Tata Sons, and the Trusts began searching for a successor. However, the board's nomination committee asked him to reconsider.

The situation came to a head on September 17, 2026. The Tata Sons board voted 4–1 to reappoint Chandrasekaran for another five years, with Chandrasekaran recusing himself. The two Trust nominees had differing opinions: Venu Srinivasan voted in favour of the resolution, while Noel Tata opposed it. Three days later, the Trusts declared the resolution void from the start, as it did not meet the conditions in Articles 104B and 121 of the Tata Sons articles. On September 30, 2026, Srinivasan wrote to the Charity Commissioner, questioning Noel Tata's position and the Trusts' involvement in Tata Sons' commercial decisions.

Underlying it all is the financial angle. The Shapoorji Pallonji group, which owns a little over 18% of Tata Sons, seeks liquidity, and the RBI's framework suggests a listing. Noel Tata has proposed buying back part of that stake to avoid going public. Both sides have reportedly consulted senior counsel.

Three Layers, Three Types of Majority

To understand why this is difficult to unravel, it helps to recognise that the Tata structure has three layers, each counting votes differently.

At the top are the Trusts. Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust are public charitable trusts under Maharashtra law. Their trustees operate under the trust deeds and, where silent, by majority. Unanimity was a tradition, not a legal requirement.

Next is Tata Sons as a company in a general meeting. The Trusts collectively hold around 66% of it. This is enough to pass any ordinary resolution, though it falls short of the 75% required for a special resolution.

Then there’s the board, where the articles introduce something unusual. The Trusts are entitled to nominate one-third of the directors. Article 121 states that any board decision made by majority also requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the Trust-nominated directors present at the meeting. The same article gives the chairman a casting vote if the votes are tied.

Corporate lawyers will recognise the affirmative-vote mechanism often used in joint ventures and private equity deals. A minority of seats becomes a veto. The Supreme Court examined these provisions in the Cyrus Mistry litigation and did not find them oppressive.

What the articles do not specify, at least not clearly, is what happens when the nominees themselves disagree. This is the gap into which this entire dispute has fallen.

Which Majority Counts?

The September 17, 2026, vote resulted in two majorities pointing in opposite directions. The board as a whole voted four to one in favour. The two Trust nominees split, one each way.

The Trusts' argument is essentially mathematical. With two nominees, a majority requires both; one out of two is a half, and a half is not more than half. By this interpretation, the Article 121 condition was never met, and a resolution failing a condition in the articles is not merely irregular but has no legal effect at all. As for the casting vote, the Trusts argue it exists to break a tie on the full board, not to manufacture consent within a group specifically highlighted by the articles.

Tata Sons can refer to both the clause's text and its purpose. The casting vote is included in Article 121 itself, and their counsel argues it is there precisely to prevent a one-all split from paralyzing the company. Regarding purpose, the affirmative right was intended to protect the Trusts as a shareholder. A nominee is still a director with his own duty, not a mere messenger. If one of the two nominees, using his own judgment, supports the resolution, it is at least arguable that the protection has served its purpose. Read the other way, the clause gives a single director a personal veto over the entire board, which seems like an odd intention for anyone to have had.

I believe both interpretations are reasonable, and that is the core issue. The clause was designed for a world in which the Trusts and their nominees spoke with one voice. Because it assumed agreement, it never needed to specify what happens without it.

There is also an irony here that is hard to ignore. Since 2025, the Trusts have made some significant decisions, like removing a nominee director and not renewing a trustee, by simple majority over the objections of a significant minority. The side that abandoned consensus within the Trusts is now, in effect, demanding unanimity in the boardroom. This doesn't make the legal argument wrong, but it does make it harder to ground it in tradition.

Who Does a Nominee Director Represent?

On paper, Indian law provides a clear answer. Section 166 of the Companies Act, 2013 requires every director, nominee or not, to act in good faith for the benefit of the company as a whole, considering the interests of its members, employees, shareholders, the community, and the environment. A nominee can bring the perspective of the shareholder who appointed him into the room but cannot simply vote as instructed.

In practice, this distinction is much harder to maintain, as the Tata episode illustrates. Reports indicate that the Trusts previously sought to limit Srinivasan's board participation due to differing views on listing. From one perspective, this is a shareholder expecting its nominee to reflect its position, as most shareholders view nominees. From another, it attempts to bind a director's vote, which the law does not permit.

If nominees must vote together, the affirmative right becomes a shareholder veto exercised through the back door, and the nominee's independent duty becomes a formality. If they are free to vote as they see fit, the protection the shareholder bargained for depends on who happens to be sitting in the chair, and the shareholder's real remedy for disagreement is to replace the nominee, not instruct him.

In my view, the second position is more honest. A shareholder wanting a guaranteed veto should hold it as a shareholder, through matters reserved for its approval in general meetings, rather than routing it through directors who owe their duties to the company as a whole.

The Listing Question in the Background

It's impossible to separate the fight over the chairmanship from the listing question, as a listing would change the rules entirely.

Under the RBI's scale-based framework, Tata Sons is classified as an upper-layer NBFC and was expected to list within three years. That window closed in September 2025. Tata Sons has instead requested to surrender its NBFC registration, and reports suggest the RBI has not agreed.

A listed Tata Sons would be a very different company to govern. SEBI's listing regulations require certain shareholders' special rights to be approved by shareholders through a special resolution and renewed every five years, making a nominee-majority veto over the choice of chairman much harder to sustain. A buy-back of a large shareholder's stake would attract the full weight of related-party and minority protection rules. Any dilution would take the Trusts further away from the 75% needed for special resolutions.

Given this context, both sides' positions make sense. The Trusts view listing as dismantling protections keeping the group in philanthropic hands. Those in favour, including the Shapoorji Pallonji group and, reportedly, Srinivasan, see it as a legitimate path to liquidity and greater transparency. The majority owner is, in essence, defending a structure where its control does not rely solely on its percentage.

It's important to remember who is not in the room. There are 26 listed Tata companies and millions of ordinary shareholders whose fortunes depend, at least in part, on stability at the top. They have no vote in this contest, but they will bear the cost of any prolonged uncertainty.

Similar Cases Elsewhere

The Tata situation is not unique. Wherever a foundation or a controlling family is above a professionally run company, similar tensions eventually arise. A few examples from other markets are worth noting, as they demonstrate how these conflicts typically unfold and what ultimately resolves them.

Perhaps the closest parallel is Hershey in the United States. In 2002, the trust funding the Milton Hershey School, which controlled The Hershey Company, decided to sell the business to diversify the school's endowment. Pennsylvania's Attorney General went to court, arguing that a sale would harm the local community, and obtained an injunction. The trustees abandoned the sale, and academic work later estimated the reversal cost shareholders billions of dollars. The key takeaway is that once a charity controls a business, a public regulator can end up making what are fundamentally commercial decisions. The Charity Commissioner's growing role in the Tata matter is heading down a similar path.

Denmark offers an almost opposite approach. In 2025, the Novo Nordisk Foundation, the controlling owner of Novo Nordisk, clashed with the company's board over how quickly it should renew the board amid growing competition. It didn't negotiate seat by seat. It called an extraordinary general meeting, and in November, six directors stepped down, and the foundation's chair, a former CEO, took over as chairman, despite objections from some shareholders. Regardless of the outcome, the foundation acted openly and at the shareholder level. In contrast, the Tata Trusts are relying on a director-level veto whose meaning is now under dispute.

The 2018 conflict between CBS and its controlling shareholder, National Amusements, illustrates what happens when a board and its controller lose trust in each other. The CBS board attempted to issue a dividend of voting shares that would have diluted the controller's voting power. National Amusements responded by amending the bylaws to block it, and both sides went to the Delaware courts. Ultimately, the matter was settled: the dividend was withdrawn, the CEO departed, and the board was largely reconstituted. As is often the case, a negotiated reset rather than a judgment resolved the issue.

Delaware has also grappled with how far contractual vetoes can go. In the Moelis case, a founder's stockholder agreement gave him approval rights over various board decisions. In 2024, the Court of Chancery invalidated those provisions because they removed power from the board. The legislature amended the statute within months to allow such agreements, and in 2026 the Delaware Supreme Court reversed the original decision, saying the challenge came too late. If one of the world's most developed corporate law systems has struggled with whether shareholder vetoes should sit above the board, the Tata question is understandably complex.

Then there's Bosch, which shows how the problem can be designed away entirely. The Robert Bosch Stiftung, a charitable foundation, owns about 92% of Robert Bosch GmbH but has no voting rights. A separate industrial trust run by people with business experience holds voting control. The dividends fund the foundation's charitable work, while a body designed for that purpose handles business decisions. The charity's trustees never have to make or dispute commercial decisions.

Takeaways for Boards and Advisers

For those advising family offices, promoter groups, or charitable trusts owning operating businesses, a few practical points stand out.

First, draft for disagreement, not harmony. Every veto clause should specify what happens when those holding it are divided. Does "majority" mean a majority of those present, in office, or all of them? Does the chairman's casting vote apply? These are mundane questions until they become crucial.

It's also helpful to have a way out of deadlock, whether by referring back to the nominating shareholder, taking a brief cooling-off period, or escalating to a general meeting. When a shareholder genuinely wants a veto, it's usually cleaner to reserve matters at the shareholder level than to have directors exercise the veto, since they owe their duties to the company.

Trusts valuing consensus should incorporate it into their deeds or a board charter, as conventions last only as long as the people who believe in them. The same applies to succession. This dispute crystallised around one chairman's term, and a documented, time-bound succession process agreed upon in advance removes the most predictable trigger for conflict.

Lastly, trustees of a charitable holding body must be able to demonstrate that their position on a commercial transaction serves the trust's objectives. If they cannot, the regulator will become involved, as is happening now.

A Personal View: From Control to Stewardship

Stepping back from the immediate dispute, the Tata episode raises larger questions about how we in India view philanthropic and promoter control of large businesses.

First, a culture of consensus is only as durable as the paper it's written on. Groups often treat agreement as a substitute for clear rules, and that works until the generation that built the trust moves on. I have come to view it as a type of consensus debt: every unwritten convention is a liability that comes due at the moment of succession. At Tata, unanimity held for decades and broke within a year of a leadership change.

Closely related is moral authority. For a long time, Ratan Tata's personal standing acted as an informal tie-breaker. Trustees, directors, and executives deferred to him, so they rarely tested the formal rules. That kind of authority doesn't transfer to a successor. It simply vanishes, leaving the written rules to carry a load they were never designed for. Every promoter-led group should ask, while its founder is still active, which decisions work only because of who that person is.

I also question whether a veto is the right tool for an owner of this size. Affirmative rights were developed for joint ventures and investor protection, where the protected party wants to block a few bad outcomes. They are an inadequate way for a 66% owner to set direction. An owner with that kind of stake should be able to say plainly, at the shareholder level, what it expects from the board and then hold the board to it. That's what Novo Nordisk's foundation did. Relying on a single nominee director invites the ambiguity Tata is now experiencing.

Article 121 also highlights a drafting trap. It counts the nominee directors present at the meeting. Read literally, if one of two nominees stays away, the one who attends becomes a majority of those present. So, a clause meant to protect the shareholder can end up depending on attendance rather than judgment, potentially rewarding walking out over voting no. When drafting these clauses, it's worth running each threshold through three scenarios: everyone present and in agreement, everyone present and split, and one person absent. If the result changes just because someone left the room, the clause needs another look.

The September 17, 2026, vote also shows how exposed independent directors can become. Once the two nominees split, the outcome rested on the independent directors and the executive director. Indian law expects independents to play this role, but it's not a comfortable one. They must weigh a controlling owner's wishes against their duty to the company and all shareholders, often at real personal and reputational risk. Controlled companies should ensure their independents have what that role requires, including access to their own legal advice and a clear written record of the reasons behind every contested vote.

There's a regulatory gap as well. India has stewardship codes for mutual funds, insurers, and pension funds, but nothing comparable for charitable trusts controlling listed or systemically important companies. A short, principles-based standard covering how such trusts set ownership policy, appoint and brief nominees, manage conflicts, and disclose their votes would benefit trustees, boards, and minority shareholders alike. It would also help if regulators communicated with each other. The Tata matter now involves the RBI, SEBI if a listing proceeds, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Charity Commissioner, and, eventually, the courts. Each sees one piece of the picture. For entities of this size, some coordination, even informally, would reduce the risk of conflicting outcomes and commercial questions being decided by bodies established for other purposes.

Finally, winning a vote and winning consent are not the same. Majority rule resolves a legal question, but whether the result holds depends on whether the losing side accepts that the process was fair. A resolution can be legally valid yet fail in practice through litigation, regulatory complaints, or a gradual loss of confidence among employees and investors. Good boards treat a contested majority as a reason to slow down, explain, and build wider support, not as a mandate to proceed.

Ownership, control, and stewardship are three distinct concepts. The Trusts own Tata Sons, and the board controls it. Stewardship, the responsibility of keeping a great institution healthy for the next generation, belongs to both. At its core, this dispute is about a failure to agree on who exercises that stewardship and how.

Closing Thoughts

It would be easy to frame the Tata dispute as a conflict between majority rule and minority protection. However, I don't think that's quite accurate. It reflects what happens when a structure designed around agreement is asked to function without it.

The Tata Sons articles, the trust deeds, and decades of practice all assumed that the Trusts, their nominees, and the board would generally see things the same way. When that assumption failed, every ambiguity became a battleground, and each side found a majority to stand on: the Trusts on their 66% and the nominee clause, the board on its four-to-one vote.

Regardless of how the courts ultimately interpret Articles 104B and 121, the broader lesson remains. Governance documents are not truly tested when people agree. They are tested when they don't. For promoters, family offices, and charitable owners in India, the time to prepare for that day is well before it arrives.

These are the author's personal views, based on publicly reported developments as of early October 2026. The matter may be the subject of legal proceedings.

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