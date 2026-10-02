Fast-Tracking Corporate Restructuring: Section 233 After The 2025 Amendments

The amendment marks an important shift in India’s restructuring landscape by enabling a wider class of companies to undertake mergers through the Regional Director (“RD”) route, without having to undergo the more elaborate National Company Law Tribunal (“NCLT”) process under Sections 230–232 of the Companies Act.

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The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”), through the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2025 (“2025 Amendment”), has significantly expanded the scope of the fast-track merger framework under Section 233 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Companies Act”). The amendment marks an important shift in India’s restructuring landscape by enabling a wider class of companies to undertake mergers through the Regional Director (“RD”) route, without having to undergo the more elaborate National Company Law Tribunal (“NCLT”) process under Sections 230–232 of the Companies Act.

This article examines the Section 233 framework, its expanded eligibility framework introduced by the amendment in 2025, the procedural requirements for undertaking a fasttrack merger, and the key practical considerations for companies evaluating whether the Section 233 route offers a viable alternative to the conventional NCLT process.

The Evolution of Fast-Track Mergers

a) Objective of the Section 233 Framework

Section 233 of the Companies Act, read with Rule 25 of the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 (“CAA Rules”), provides a simplified framework for mergers and amalgamations involving prescribed classes of companies. Unlike the conventional route under Sections 230–232 of the Companies Act, the fast-track mechanism ordinarily enables eligible companies to complete a merger without seeking sanction of the NCLT.

The framework is intended to facilitate corporate restructuring through a process that is faster, less costly and procedurally streamlined, while preserving regulatory oversight and protection of members and creditors.

The key objectives of the fast-track merger framework may be summarised as follows:

Objective Practical Significance Simplified Procedure Provides an alternative statutory route for eligible companies with comparatively fewer procedural requirements. Reduced NCLT Involvement Permits qualifying mergers to be processed primarily through the RD, without ordinarily requiring NCLT sanction. Lower Time and Transaction Costs Reduces the procedural burden and associated costs typically involved in a conventional merger process. Faster Corporate Reorganisation Enables eligible companies to implement internal restructurings and consolidations within a more streamlined framework. Stakeholder and Regulatory Protection Retains safeguards through prescribed approvals, disclosures and scrutiny by relevant regulatory authorities.

In practice, however, eligibility under Section 233 is only the starting point. The fast-track route is best suited to transactions where eligibility is clear, the shareholder and creditor base is sufficiently concentrated to secure the prescribed approvals, required consents have been identified and mapped at the outset, and the scheme documents, financial information and regulatory filings are internally consistent. It is particularly effective where there are no material creditor disputes, solvency concerns or regulatory issues that are likely to invite objections from the Registrar of Companies (“RoC”), Official Liquidator (“OL”), RD or an applicable sectoral regulator. Where these conditions are not met, the procedural advantages of the fast-track route may be reduced by additional scrutiny, objections or the possibility of the matter ultimately requiring consideration by the NCLT.

Eligible Companies

The scope of Section 233 has progressively expanded. Pursuant to the 2025 Amendment, notified by the MCA vide Notification No. G.S.R. 603(E) dated September 4, 2025, which amended which amended Rule 25 of the CAA Rules, the fast-track merger framework extends, subject to the prescribed conditions, to:

two or more small companies (following the revised thresholds effective December 1, 2025, private companies with paid-up share capital not exceeding ₹10 crore and turnover not exceeding ₹100 crore);

two or more start-up companies; one or more start-up companies with one or more small companies; one or more unlisted companies (other than companies registered under Section 8 of the Companies Act) with one or more unlisted companies (other than Section 8 companies), where each company satisfies the financial and other conditions prescribed under Rule 25(1A) of the CAA Rules, including the prescribed threshold for aggregate outstanding loans, debentures or deposits and the absence of default in repayment thereof; a holding company and one or more of its subsidiary companies, provided that the transferor company or companies are not listed; one or more subsidiary companies of a holding company with one or more other subsidiary companies of the same holding company, provided that the transferor company or companies are not listed; and a foreign holding company incorporated outside India with its wholly owned subsidiary incorporated in India, subject to the conditions of Rule 25A(5) of the CAA Rules.

Judicial Perspective

The scope of the RD’s powers under the fast-track merger framework was considered by the Bombay High Court in Asset Auto India Private Limited & Ors. v. Union of India & Ors., Writ Petition No. 556 of 2019, decided on August 1, 2024. The Regional Director had rejected a scheme of amalgamation solely on the ground that the transferor companies were not solvent according to their balance sheets. Reading the word “may” in Section 233(5) as mandatory, the Court clarified that where the RD forms the view that a proposed scheme is not in the public interest or in the interest of creditors, the statutory course contemplated under Section 233(5) of the Companies Act is to make an application before the NCLT for consideration of the scheme under Section 232, rather than rejecting the scheme outright.

The decision has an important practical consequence for companies considering the fast-track route. Although Section 233 is designed to provide an administrative and comparatively streamlined merger process, unresolved concerns raised by the RD — particularly those relating to creditor interests, public interest or regulatory compliance—may result in the transaction being referred to the NCLT. In such circumstances, a transaction initially structured as a fast-track merger may effectively move into the longer and more procedurally intensive NCLT process. Companies should therefore identify and address potential regulatory and creditor concerns at an early stage to preserve the timing and cost advantages of the Section 233 route.

b) Why RD-based approval instead of NCLT

The fast-track merger framework under Section 233 of the Companies Act, read with Rule 25 of the CAA Rules, adopts an administrative approval mechanism through the RD instead of requiring eligible schemes to undergo the conventional NCLT process under Sections 230–232.

The process can be illustrated as follows:

Eligible / relatively less complex restructuring

↓

Notice inviting objections from the RoC, OL, affected persons and applicable regulators (Form CAA-9); declaration of solvency (Form CAA-

10)

↓

Approval of members and creditors

↓

Scheme filed with the RD, RoC and OL; RoC and OL objections within 30 days

↓

No material public-interest or creditor concerns

→ RD confirms the Scheme

If the RD considers that the Scheme is not in the public interest or in the interest of creditors, it must, within 60 days of receipt of the Scheme, apply to the NCLT under Section 233(5) for the Scheme to be considered under Section 232. If the RD neither confirms the Scheme nor makes such an application within that period, it is deemed to have no objection and a confirmation order is issued.

This framework serves two complementary purposes. First, it enables routine and eligible corporate reorganisations to be processed administratively, thereby reducing the need for NCLT involvement in cases that do not ordinarily warrant extensive judicial scrutiny. Secondly, it preserves regulatory safeguards through scrutiny by the RoC, OL and other applicable regulatory authorities, together with the prescribed approvals of members and creditors.

Practical Perspective

The practical distinction between the two routes can be significant. By way of an experience-based illustration, in an internal group restructuring involving the merger of an eligible wholly owned subsidiary into its holding company, the fasttrack merger process was completed in approximately four to six months from commencement of the procedural steps to receipt of the RD’s confirmation order.

The principal workstreams included finalisation of the scheme and supporting documentation, obtaining the requisite corporate approvals, issuing notices to the RoC, OL and other prescribed authorities, securing the requisite members’ and creditors’ approvals, and responding to observations raised during the regulatory review process. The overall timeline was principally driven by the statutory notice and response periods, completion of stakeholder approvals and the time taken for regulatory examination and resolution of observations. This timeline is based on transaction experience and is illustrative only; the actual duration of a fast-track merger will depend on the facts of the transaction, the completeness of the filings, stakeholder responses and the nature and extent of regulatory observations.

1. Amendments through the years:

A. Section 233 was enacted as part of the Companies Act, 2013 to introduce a simplified mechanism for mergers involving specified classes of companies. Unlike mergers under Sections 230–232, which require sanction by the NCLT, Section 233 empowered the Central Government (through the RD) to approve eligible mergers. Initially, the provision applied only to:

Two or more small companies;

A holding company and its wholly owned subsidiary company; and - Such other classes of companies as may be prescribed.

The objective was to facilitate uncomplicated corporate reorganisations through a faster, less expensive, and less litigative process while retaining regulatory oversight through the RoC, OL and RD.

B. 2021 Expansion – Inclusion of Start-ups

To further the Government's Ease of Doing Business initiative and promote the start-up ecosystem, the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2021 expanded the scope of Rule 25.

The amendment brought within the ambit of fast-track mergers:

Merger between two or more start-up companies;

Merger between one or more start-up companies and one or more small companies.

This also recognised the aspect that start-ups often require quick restructuring for investments, consolidation, acquisitions, and business diversification and therefore should not be subjected to the time-consuming process of the NCLT where public interest concerns are relatively lower.

C. 2023 Amendment – Time-bound Approval and Deemed Confirmation

The Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2023, notified on May 15, 2023 and effective from June 15, 2023, introduced time-bound processing of fast-track schemes. The RoC and OL must submit their objections or suggestions within 30 days of receiving the scheme. Where no objection is received, the RD may confirm the scheme within the following 15 days; where objections are received but are not sustainable, within the following 30 days. If the RD neither confirms the scheme nor applies to the NCLT within 60 days of receipt, it is deemed to have no objection and a confirmation order is issued. This mechanism is central to the practical speed of the fast-track route.

D. 2024 Expansion – Addition of Reverse Flipping

In September 2024, the Central Government amended Rule 25A of the CAA Rules to facilitate reverse flipping. Under Rule 25A(5), a foreign holding company incorporated outside India may merge with its Indian wholly owned subsidiary by following the Section 233 procedure, subject to the prior approval of the RBI and, where the foreign company is from a country sharing a land border with India, a declaration in Form CAA-16. The 2025 Amendment has since aligned Rule 25 with this route.

Such a transaction remains subject to compliance with Sections 233 and 234 of the Companies Act, the applicable provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (“FEMA”), and the relevant Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) regulations and directions governing cross-border mergers.

The amendment provides a streamlined route for Indian-origin businesses with overseas holding structures to relocate their holding company to India. It reflects the broader policy objective of facilitating the re-domiciliation of corporate structures to India, while retaining the regulatory safeguards applicable to cross-border transactions under the Companies Act, FEMA and the RBI framework.

E. 2025 Expansion – Broader Eligibility

The MCA, vide Notification No. G.S.R. 603(E) dated September 4, 2025, notifiednotified the 2025 Amendment, further amending the CAA Rules. The 2025 Amendment came into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette and significantly widened the classes of companies eligible to undertake mergers under the fast-track framework prescribed under Section 233 of the Companies Act read with Rule 25 of the CAA Rules.

Among other categories, the amended Rule 25 permits a merger between one or more unlisted companies (other than Section 8 companies) and one or more unlisted companies (other than Section 8 companies), provided that every company involved in the merger:

has aggregate outstanding loans, debentures or deposits not exceeding ₹200 crore; and

has no default in repayment of such loans, debentures or deposits, on a date not more than thirty days prior to the issuance of notice under Section 233(1)(a) and on the date of filing of the scheme under Section 233(2). The declaration of solvency must be accompanied by an auditor's certificate in the newly introduced Form CAA-10A confirming compliance with these conditions.

The amendment further extends the fast-track framework to mergers between a holding company (listed or unlisted) and one or more of its subsidiaries, which need no longer be wholly owned, and to mergers between subsidiaries of the same holding company, provided in each case that the transferor company or companies are not listed. Notice in Form CAA-9 must now also be sent to the sectoral regulator concerned (such as the RBI, SEBI, IRDAI or PFRDA) and, for listed companies, to the stock exchanges.

Strengthening the Regional Director Framework

The expansion of the fast-track merger regime has also been accompanied by a strengthening of the institutional framework of the RDs, who exercise the Central Government's delegated powers in relation to fast-track mergers.

The MCA subsequently established three additional Regional Directorates at Chandigarh, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru, increasing the number of Regional Directorates and rationalising their territorial jurisdictions. The revised framework, notified inter alia vide S.O. 708(E) dated February 10, 2026, became operational with effect from February 16, 2026.

The Regional Directorates are presently located at New Delhi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati and Hyderabad, with jurisdiction allocated across the respective regions. This institutional expansion assumes particular significance in the context of Section 233. With a wider class of companies now eligible to pursue fast-track mergers, the creation of additional Regional Directorates is expected to distribute the regulatory workload more effectively, improve accessibility and facilitate more efficient processing of applications under the RD-led merger framework.

Taken together, the expansion of eligibility under the 2025 Amendment and the strengthening of the Regional Director framework reflect a broader policy shift towards making eligible corporate restructurings administratively driven, decentralised and timeefficient, while retaining the statutory safeguards applicable under Section 233.

2. Recent Amendments – What Changed

The key changes and their implications are summarised below:

Change What the 2025 Amendment Introduces Why It Matters Expanded eligibility for unlisted companies Extends the fast-track route to prescribed combinations of unlisted companies (other than Section 8 companies), subject to satisfaction of the specified financial and default-related conditions. Makes the RD route available to a significantly wider pool of private and unlisted companies that previously had to consider the conventional NCLT process. Broader intra-group restructuring Expands the categories of holding–subsidiary and fellowsubsidiary combinations that may qualify, subject to the prescribed conditions. Provides greater flexibility for group simplifications, consolidation of entities and internal reorganisations. Fast-track demergers Inserts Rule 25(9), expressly applying the Rule 25 procedure, mutatis mutandis, to schemes of division or transfer of undertakings under Section 232(1)(b). Section 233(12) already extended Section 233 to such schemes; the amendment clarifies the procedure. Removes procedural doubt on fasttrack demergers and, read with the wider eligibility categories, makes the route practically available to a larger class of companies. Eligibility linked to prescribed conditions Access to the expanded framework remains conditional upon satisfaction of the financial, borrowing/default and other requirements prescribed under Rule 25. Eligibility must be tested at the outset and supported by appropriate financial and corporate records; the expanded regime is not an automatic alternative to the NCLT route.

In practical terms, the 2025 Amendment shifts Section 233 from a relatively narrow mechanism primarily used for specified categories of companies and intra-group mergers towards a broader restructuring tool for qualifying unlisted companies and corporate groups.

3. Step-by-Step Procedure

The procedure for a fast-track merger under Section 233 of the Companies Act, read with Rule 25 of the CAA Rules, may be summarised as follows:

Sr. No. Step Action Key Requirement 1. Board Approval The Board of Directors of each company considers and approves the proposed scheme and authorises the necessary filings and actions. Board resolutions approving the scheme and authorising representatives. 2. Notice of Proposed Scheme Each company issues notice inviting objections or suggestions from the RoC, OL and persons affected by the scheme. Where applicable, notice is also issued to the relevant sectoral regulator and stock exchanges. Form CAA-9; objections/suggestions may be submitted within 30 days. 3. Declaration of Solvency Each company files a declaration confirming its solvency before convening the meetings of members and creditors for approval of the scheme. Form CAA-10 (accompanied, where applicable, by the auditor's certificate in Form CAA-10A), filed with the RoC through Form GNL-1. 4. Members Approval The scheme is placed before the members of the respective companies for approval. Approval by members holding at least 90% of the total number of shares. 5. Creditors Approval The scheme is approved at a meeting of creditors or class of Approval by creditors/class of

creditors, or otherwise in writing as permitted under Section 233 creditors representing nine-tenths in value. 6. Filing with Regional Director Following the members' and creditors' approvals, the transferee company files the approved scheme and prescribed supporting documents with the Central Government, whose powers are exercised through the jurisdictional RD. Form CAA-11 as an attachment to Form RD-1, together with the prescribed documents. Filing to be made within 7 days after conclusion of the relevant meetings. 7. Regulatory Scrutiny The RoC and OL submit their objections or suggestions, if any. The RD considers the scheme together with the regulatory observations received. The RoC and OL must submit objections or suggestions within 30 days of receiving the scheme. If none is received and the RD considers the scheme to be in the public interest or in the interest of creditors, the confirmation order may be issued within 15 days thereafter; where objections are received but are not sustainable, within 30 days thereafter. 8. Confirmation/NCLT Reference If satisfied, the RD confirms the scheme. Where the RD considers that the scheme is not in public interest or is prejudicial to creditors, the statutory mechanism permits the matter to be placed before the NCLT for consideration under Section 232. The RD must make such an Confirmation Order in Form CAA-12, or proceedings before the NCLT, as applicable. application within 60 days of receipt of the scheme; if it neither confirms the scheme nor files such an application within that period, it is deemed to have no objection and a confirmation order is to be issued. 9. Registration The confirmation order is communicated/filed with the jurisdictional RoC(s) in the prescribed manner. Upon registration, the statutory consequences contemplated under Section 233 take effect, including dissolution of the transferor company without winding up. Registration of the confirmation order and completion of consequential filings.

The fast-track framework therefore replaces the conventional requirement of obtaining NCLT sanction with an administrative approval process before the Regional Director, while retaining stakeholder consent, solvency requirements and regulatory scrutiny as safeguards.

Timelines for an Amalgamation under Section 233

Once the scheme is filed with the RD, the statutory framework contemplates disposal within 60 days, backed by deemed approval. End to end, a well-prepared fast-track merger may be completed in approximately three to four months where approvals come quickly and no sustained objection arises. The exact length turns on how fast the 90% of members and nine-tenths creditors approvals are gathered and whether the objection window runs in parallel with them. The indicative schedule below assumes a holding-subsidiary or small company merger with concentrated shareholding.

Stage Activity Indicative Time Preparation Eligibility check, draft scheme, board meetings, MGT-14 if needed 2 – 3 weeks Notice and solvency Form CAA-9 notice (30-day objection window) and Form CAA-10 declaration 30 days (objection window) Approvals Members' approval (90%) and creditors' approval (nine-tenths), often run in parallel 2 – 4 weeks depending on the shareholders and creditors Filing with Regional Director Form CAA-11 within 7 days; copy to Registrar in GNL-1 and to Official Liquidator Within 7 days of conclusion of the meetings Review by ROC/RD and OL RoC and OL examine the scheme and submit objections/suggestions, if any; RD considers the scheme and regulatory observations 30 days for RoC/OL objections from receipt of the scheme Confirmation Regional Director review and Form CAA-12 confirmation order 15–30 days after the objection period, and in any event within 60 days of receipt of the scheme (deemed approval thereafter) Post - Approval The registration of the confirmation order and completion of consequential corporate, tax, accounting and regulatory actions 1–3 weeks, depending on the transaction

In summary, the indicative timelines may be viewed as follows: 3 – 4 months in a best-case scenario, where the transaction is well-prepared and non-contentious; 4 – 6 months as a prudent planning assumption, allowing for stakeholder approvals and routine regulatory scrutiny; and 6 months or more in a delayed or NCLT-reference scenario, where material objections, regulatory queries or NCLT intervention arise. While Rule 25 of the CAA Rules prescribes timelines for specific regulatory actions, these do not constitute an end-to-end completion timeline. The 60-day deemed-approval mechanism nonetheless caps the RD stage, which has historically been the least predictable part of the process. The key advantage of Section 233 is a structured administrative process that can reduce the overall time and procedural burden compared with the conventional NCLT route.

Practical Challenges

Although the amendments simplify approvals, practitioners continue to encounter several practical issues in fast-track amalgamations under Section 233:

One recurring concern relates to stamp duty. Since stamp duty is governed by State-specific legislation, the duty payable on a merger may vary significantly across jurisdictions. Companies should therefore map the potential State-wise stamp duty exposure at an early stage, having regard to the registered offices of the merging entities and the location of their material assets, before finalising the transaction structure and appointed date. This assessment can materially affect the overall cost and structuring of the merger. Another practical consideration is accounting treatment, particularly for common-control transactions. The scheme, valuation approach and proposed book treatment should be aligned before the scheme is circulated, as inconsistencies between these documents may result in regulatory queries, amendments and consequent delays. The tax implications of a proposed amalgamation should be assessed independently of the eligibility of the companies to undertake the fast-track merger process under Section 233. In particular, the conditions prescribed under Section 2(6) read with Section 70(1)(e) of the Incometax Act, 2025 should be examined from a tax-neutrality perspective, including whether the transaction qualifies as an “amalgamation” for the purposes of the Act and whether the transfer of capital assets from the amalgamating company to the amalgamated company qualifies as a transaction not regarded as a transfer. Further, the availability and conditions for the carry-forward and set-off of accumulated losses and unabsorbed depreciation should be separately examined under Section 116 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, wherever applicable, bearing in mind that carriedforward losses are available only for the balance of the eight-year period computed from the year in which the loss was first computed for the original predecessor entity. The analysis should also take into account the commercial rationale for the amalgamation, the appointed date and the postmerger ownership structure, as eligibility for the fast-track route under Section 233 does not, by itself, ensure the intended tax treatment. Further, eligibility under Section 233 does not eliminate transaction-specific consent requirements. Companies should undertake a consent-mapping exercise at the outset, covering approvals from applicable sectoral regulators, secured lenders, counterparties under material contracts, and authorities issuing key licences and permits. Particular attention should be given to change-of-control, assignment and transfer restrictions, as any outstanding consent may delay implementation notwithstanding the availability of the fast-track route.

Conclusion – Is the Fast-Track Route Really Fast?

The answer is yes, but with qualifications. Section 233 offers a materially streamlined alternative to the conventional NCLT route, supported by a 60-day deemed-approval mechanism at the RD stage, particularly after the expansion of eligible transactions pursuant to the 2025 Amendment. However, its efficiency depends substantially on transaction readiness. Clear eligibility aligned scheme and accounting documents, early stakeholder and consent mapping, tax and stamp-duty planning, and timely resolution of regulatory observations are therefore critical. Where these elements are addressed upfront, the fast-track route can offer meaningful savings in time and procedural burden. Conversely, unresolved objections or a reference to the NCLT may significantly reduce that advantage. Accordingly, Section 233 is best viewed not as a guaranteed short-form merger process, but as an efficient administrative restructuring route for well-prepared and non-contentious transactions.

References and Authorities

Companies Act, 2013 – Sections 230–234, including Section 233 (fast-track mergers). Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016 – Rule 25, as amended. Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2023 – time-bound approval and deemed confirmation under Rule 25. Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2024 – Rule 25A (5), cross-border mergers/reverse flipping. Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Amendment Rules, 2025 – expansion of the fast-track merger framework. Foreign Exchange Management (Cross Border Merger) Regulations, 2018, as amended. Income-tax Act, 2025 – Sections 2, 70 and 116; and, for transactions governed by the earlier regime, Income-tax Act, 1961 – Sections 2(1B), 47(vi) and 72A. Asset Auto India Private Limited & Ors. v. Union of India & Ors., Bombay High Court, Writ Petition No. 556 of 2019 (decided August 1, 2024) – on the scope of the Regional Director’s powers under Section 233. Applicable State stamp legislation, depending on the registered offices and location of assets of the merging entities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.