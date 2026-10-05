Beyond The Term Sheet: Founder Control, ESOPs And Down Rounds In Indian Venture Capital

The term sheet is usually treated as the moment the commercial bargain is struck. The valuation is agreed, the investment amount settled and the investor’s percentage fixed. The parties negotiate a board seat, a liquidation preference and anti-dilution protection, the term sheet is signed, and the deal moves into definitive documentation.

Introduction: The real bargain starts after the money arrives

The term sheet is usually treated as the moment the commercial bargain is struck. The valuation is agreed, the investment amount settled and the investor’s percentage fixed. The parties negotiate a board seat, a liquidation preference and anti-dilution protection, the term sheet is signed, and the deal moves into definitive documentation.

Much of what matters most, however, comes into play after closing: who can influence the company’s decisions, how that influence shifts as the company raises more capital, what happens when the valuation falls, how founder ownership evolves, and whether employees stay economically aligned with the business.

The standard governance package in Indian venture transactions already goes well beyond ordinary shareholder rights. Lead investors commonly negotiate board or observer seats, reserved matters, information rights, pre-emption, anti-dilution, liquidation preferences and exit protections. These rights are generally framed as negative controls rather than management rights, but they can shape strategy, financing, senior appointments and corporate governance. At the same time, the market has become more attentive to what happens when the assumptions behind a financing stop holding: valuations decline, growth slows, a new investor demands a reset, an existing investor refuses to follow on, a founder leaves, employee options go underwater, or a new round triggers anti-dilution. A company that began with a simple founder-investor relationship can find itself governed by a dense web of rights accumulated over several rounds.

That is when the legal architecture of venture capital in India matters most. The terms that decide who controls the company when circumstances change are often more consequential than the terms that decide who owns it on the day of the financing.

Indian VC is moving from ownership to governance

Early-stage venture capital is usually described in ownership percentages: the founder holds 60%, Investor A 20%, Investor B 10% and employees the balance. Those numbers tell only part of the story. A 15% investor may hold extensive reserved-matter rights, a board seat, information rights and vetoes over future financing and senior-management changes. A 30% founder may remain the largest shareholder yet be unable to take key strategic decisions without investor approval. A founder with a smaller stake may keep substantial practical influence through board composition, voting arrangements and contractual rights.

Governance therefore needs to be analysed through three lenses: economic ownership, voting power and contractual control. The gap between them widens with every round. A company may end up carrying Series A, B and C protections, strategic-investor rights, ESOP commitments, founder restrictions and exit provisions that all have to operate together. At that point the cap table records ownership, while the investment documents record who actually holds power.

Reserved matters are becoming the real governance document

Investor consent rights are designed as negative controls. The investor does not run the company; the company simply cannot take specified actions without its consent. Typical reserved matters include issuing new securities, altering share capital, taking on significant debt, acquiring a business, selling material assets, changing the line of business, entering related-party transactions, changing senior management, approving budgets, declaring dividends and amending constitutional documents.

The logic is sound. The founder keeps operational control while the investor guards against decisions that could change the value or risk profile of its investment. The line between oversight and control can, however, become very thin. A company may remain founder-managed on paper while needing investor consent for every decision that determines its strategy, financing and leadership. The broader the reserved-matter list, the more important it is to ask whether the investor has moved from protective rights into substantive influence, a question that can affect the legal analysis of control, competition filings, accounting treatment and related-party analysis as well as the balance of power in the boardroom.

The founder wears many hats

The traditional venture model assumes a founder who builds the business and investors who fund it. As a company matures, the founder may at once be a shareholder, a director, a key employee, a promoter, the face of the brand, a contributor of IP, the holder of key customer relationships and a recipient of equity-linked compensation.

That combination puts the founder in an unusual legal position. Their interests sometimes align with the investors’ and sometimes diverge. An investor may want the founder to stay but also want protection if they leave. It may want the founder to have some liquidity while restricting transfers. The company may want to reward the founder with options while investors want the ESOP pool created before the next round is priced. These tensions are now written into venture documentation, and the founder’s position is spread across the shareholders’ agreement, the articles, the employment agreement, the ESOP documents, founder undertakings and the financing documents.

Founder vesting has become a governance mechanism

Founder vesting shows this shift clearly. In an early-stage company, the investor is backing the founders’ ability to keep building the business as much as the company’s current assets. If a founder leaves soon after a round, the investor may be left holding a very different company from the one it agreed to fund. Founder vesting and reverse-vesting arrangements tie continued ownership to continued involvement.

The drafting is where it gets difficult. The documents need to deal with voluntary resignation and removal, define misconduct, and address what happens on a sale of the company, on disability, and to vested and unvested shares respectively. They also need to fix the price payable for shares subject to clawback. None of this is boilerplate: these provisions decide the founder’s economic position when the relationship breaks down.

Good leaver and bad leaver provisions carry more weight

The distinction between good-leaver and bad-leaver outcomes is now a standard part of founder arrangements. Good-leaver events typically include death, permanent disability, termination without cause or other agreed circumstances. Bad-leaver events typically involve fraud, gross misconduct, serious breach or other specified conduct.

The economics are harder to settle. Should a good leaver keep all vested shares while unvested shares lapse? Should a bad leaver forfeit vested shares too, and if so at what price? Should the company buy the shares back, or should another shareholder acquire them? Careful drafting is essential because Indian law limits arrangements involving share transfers, restraint of trade, buybacks and forfeiture. The commercial objective may be entirely legitimate, but the mechanism has to be enforceable.

Investors are pressing harder on founder misconduct

Market practice in Indian venture deals has moved toward stronger founder forfeiture and clawback provisions, including provisions under which a founder removed for specified misconduct can lose vested as well as unvested shares. This reflects a change in negotiating emphasis. Investors are now concerned with serious governance failures as well as with founder departure, having seen disputes over alleged financial irregularities, related-party dealings, mismanagement and breakdowns between founders and boards. We looked at this in the context of founder disputes in startups.

The stronger the clawback, the more precise it needs to be. A clause that can strip a founder of substantial vested value should define the triggering conduct carefully, include proper procedural safeguards and separate genuine misconduct from ordinary commercial disagreement. Without that precision, the remedy becomes a source of litigation in its own right.

Down rounds are where every earlier negotiation comes back

A company’s valuation falling in its next financing often reveals more than its first round did. A down round turns abstract provisions into immediate economic consequences. Anti-dilution protection applies, the ESOP pool may need revisiting, founder ownership can drop sharply, investors may seek extra governance rights, existing investors must decide whether to participate, and new investors may insist on liquidation preferences ranking ahead of earlier securities. The company may have to renegotiate its entire capital structure.

The new valuation is only the start of the analysis. The real work lies in how rights negotiated in earlier rounds interact with the economics and governance of the new one.

Anti-dilution redistributes the cost of a down round

Broad-based weighted-average anti-dilution remains the common formulation in Indian venture deals. Full-ratchet protection is considered more aggressive and tends to appear in heavily negotiated or stressed situations. The practical effect of either is often misunderstood.

Suppose an investor subscribes at ₹100 per share and, two years later, the company needs emergency capital and issues shares at ₹50. An anti-dilution adjustment can increase the number of shares into which the investor’s preference shares convert. The investor is protected, but the dilution does not disappear: it falls on founders, employees and other holders without equivalent protection. Anti-dilution is best understood as a mechanism for allocating capital losses among shareholders, and it should be negotiated with that in mind. Our note on compulsorily convertible preference shares explains how conversion mechanics carry these adjustments.

Pay-to-play changes the down-round dynamic

Pay-to-play provisions require an investor that wants to keep certain contractual protections to take part in the next financing. They stop an investor from declining to contribute more capital while keeping all of its preferential rights. Founders tend to like them because they push existing investors to support the company in difficult periods. For investors they force a strategic choice between putting more money into a company whose value has fallen and accepting dilution to preserve capital for other opportunities.

Drafting matters because pay-to-play can affect conversion rights, liquidation preference, anti-dilution, board rights, information rights and vetoes. In a stressed financing, a clause agreed two years earlier can decide who keeps influence over the company.

The ESOP pool is a capital-structure issue

Employee stock options are usually discussed as compensation. In a venture deal they are also a financing term. The critical question is often whether the ESOP pool sits in the pre-money or post-money capitalisation used to calculate the investor’s stake. If a company is valued at ₹100 crore before investment and the investor puts in ₹25 crore, creating or expanding the pool before the financing puts most of the dilution on existing shareholders. Creating it afterwards spreads the burden differently.

That is why investors negotiate the size and treatment of the pool as part of the financing itself. ESOP compliance also runs through funding rounds, M&A, investor rights and restructuring, as we have discussed in our guide to common ESOP mistakes in Indian startups. Once institutional capital is in the company, the pool is part of its capitalisation and should be negotiated as such.

Underwater ESOPs become a retention problem

The link between ESOPs and valuation is most painful in a down round. An employee holding options with an exercise price of ₹100 may find the latest round values shares at ₹50. The options are underwater, and the company faces a retention problem at the moment it most needs its team to stay.

The usual responses are repricing existing options, making new grants, extending vesting, creating a fresh pool or changing exercise terms. Each has corporate, tax and accounting consequences, and each affects existing investors: a new pool dilutes shareholders, repricing can affect how investors view management, and fresh grants shift the economics of founder and investor holdings. ESOP restructuring should therefore be worked out alongside the financing, with the tax position (see our note on ESOP taxation in India) considered from the start.

ESOP compliance goes beyond granting options

ESOPs in Indian companies rest on a statutory framework as well as on contract. Section 62(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2013 allows a company to issue shares to employees under an employee stock option scheme, and Rule 12 of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 adds conditions on approval, eligibility, vesting and disclosure.

After several rounds, the diligence questions multiply. Was the scheme properly approved? Were grants made to eligible persons, with vesting conditions documented and option registers maintained? Were amendments approved correctly and consistent with the articles? Were shares allotted properly on exercise? Were tax obligations met, and were non-resident employees treated correctly under FEMA and cross-border ESOP rules? A minor ESOP defect can become a serious problem in an acquisition or IPO, so keeping ESOP records in order is part of transaction preparation.

Founder ESOPs raise a different set of issues

Founder equity and employee equity are conceptually distinct, yet founders are sometimes granted options or other equity-linked incentives on top of their founder shares. That becomes complicated when the company approaches an IPO and the founder is identified as a promoter.

SEBI addressed this by amending the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 in September 2025, following board approval in June 2025. Founders identified as promoters in the draft offer document may continue to hold and exercise options granted at least one year before the draft offer document is filed. The change illustrates how a person’s legal status shifts over a startup’s life: from employee-founder to promoter, perhaps to a non-executive shareholder, and eventually to a shareholder in a listed company. The documentation should anticipate those transitions.

Investor rights accumulate into a control problem

Each financing round is negotiated on its own terms, and the effects add up. Series A may bring a board seat, information rights and reserved matters. Series B adds another board seat, wider vetoes and anti-dilution. Series C adds further consent rights and a senior liquidation preference. The founder may remain the nominal controlling shareholder while major decisions now need several investors to agree, producing a consent structure far more complicated than the cap table suggests.

Mature startups should run a periodic governance audit that answers two questions: who owns what, and who can block what. The second answer is often the more revealing.

Control needs to be calibrated to the company’s stage

There is no single correct allocation of control. The right balance depends on the company’s maturity, investor ownership, the size of the financing, the founder’s experience, the sector, the regulatory environment, capital intensity and risk profile. A seed-stage company can reasonably be founder-centric. A late-stage company preparing for an IPO needs a far more institutional framework.

Problems arise when governance fails to evolve with the company. An investor may keep sweeping vetoes long after its stake has shrunk, or a founder may keep unilateral authority after the company has taken on substantial outside capital. Threshold-based rights, sunset provisions and rights tied to continuing ownership help keep contractual power in line with economic exposure.

Sunset provisions for investor rights

Investor rights do not need to last forever. Well-drafted agreements often tie specific rights to minimum shareholding thresholds: an investor keeps its board seat while it holds a specified percentage, and enhanced reserved-matter rights fall away below a set level. This keeps governance influence connected to economic interest. Without such mechanisms, an investor with a small residual stake can hold disproportionate contractual power long after its exposure has declined. For founders and later investors, negotiating these thresholds can matter as much as the original rights.

Foreign investors add another layer

Where investors are non-resident, contractual protections have to be read alongside India’s foreign-investment regime, particularly for anti-dilution, convertible instruments, put and call options, exit rights, share transfers, pricing and liquidation economics. Under the FEMA framework, the conversion price of a convertible equity instrument must be determined upfront and cannot be lower than the fair value at the time of issue, and optionality clauses cannot guarantee a non-resident investor an assured exit price.

A clause that looks commercially attractive can therefore be legally problematic if it effectively guarantees a foreign investor a particular return, and the same applies to downside protection. In cross-border deals, investor rights and exchange-control rules need to be drafted together. Our cross-border venture capital playbook covers the FEMA analysis in more depth.

The articles of association matter more than parties assume

A recurring problem in Indian venture deals is the assumption that the shareholders’ agreement alone governs the parties’ rights. Some rights must also be reflected in the company’s articles to bind the company and its shareholders as intended, especially transfer restrictions, drag-along and tag-along rights, investor consent rights, class rights, conversion terms and board rights. An investor can negotiate an extensive right in the SHA and still struggle to enforce it if the corresponding corporate mechanism was never implemented. The SHA and the articles should be drafted as two parts of one governance structure.

Exit rights are becoming more sophisticated

The traditional venture exit was an IPO or a strategic sale. Investors now also negotiate drag-along and tag-along rights, secondary sales, buybacks, put and call options where legally permissible, founder liquidity and structured secondary transactions, a trend we examined in our article on secondaries and continuation funds in India. Indian practice accommodates these mechanisms, but foreign investors must also respect exchange-control limits on assured exit prices. The safer drafting principle is to write an exit right as a pathway to liquidity, with the return left to depend on value at the time of exit. For more on enforcement, see our note on exit clauses in shareholders’ agreements.

Founder liquidity is a live negotiating issue

As Indian startups mature, founders increasingly seek partial liquidity before an IPO or sale. The commercial case is reasonable: a founder may hold substantial paper wealth with little cash outside the company, and a partial secondary sale can diversify personal risk while keeping them fully committed. Investors worry about signalling, since a founder selling a large stake soon after an institutional round can raise questions about alignment.

The usual answer is to structure founder liquidity around timing, percentage caps, minimum retained ownership, performance milestones, investor consent and use of proceeds. The negotiation is less about whether founders may sell than about when, how much and on what conditions.

Governance is tested when the company is under stress

The real test of a venture agreement is often a scenario nobody expected at signing. Growth slows, the runway falls below six months, the company needs emergency capital, the existing investor will not follow on, a new investor demands a down round, a founder wants to sell part of their stake, employees leave because their options are underwater, and the board is divided.

At that point the documents decide almost everything. Anti-dilution sets the economics, reserved matters decide who can approve the financing, board provisions govern the discussion, ESOP provisions determine whether the company can keep its people, founder provisions determine whether management stays stable, and the liquidation preference decides who is paid if the company is sold. Venture documentation should be tested against these stress scenarios as well as against the base-case plan.

Stress-test the documents before signing

Before signing a major financing, the parties should model at least three scenarios. In the first, the company succeeds: how do founder, investor and employee economics evolve? In the second, it raises a down round: who bears the dilution, how does anti-dilution operate, who controls the next financing and what happens to the ESOP pool? In the third, it fails to raise further capital: who can start a sale process, how does the liquidation preference apply, can an investor force a sale, can the founder keep running the business, and what happens to unvested founder shares?

The exercise surfaces conflicts that stay hidden while the company is performing well. A good venture agreement records today’s consensus and also gives the parties a workable framework for tomorrow’s disagreements.

The changing role of the board

As Indian startups mature, their boards are becoming genuine governance bodies rather than approval formalities. Founder directors need to understand their fiduciary and statutory duties under the Companies Act, 2013 and not see the role purely through their interests as shareholders. Investor nominee directors need to separate representing their fund’s commercial interests from the duties they owe to the company, a distinction that becomes acute in distress, when a decision that benefits one investor may harm the company. The more sophisticated the investor-rights package, the more important it is to keep shareholder rights and director responsibilities distinct.

VC governance will become more dynamic

The next generation of venture agreements is likely to be more dynamic rather than simply longer. Rights may change automatically with shareholding thresholds, financing stage, valuation, IPO status, investor participation in later rounds or a founder’s status. That is better than giving every investor the same rights indefinitely. A Series A investor whose stake has fallen from 20% to 3% should not necessarily keep the same governance package. A founder should not necessarily keep the same unilateral authority once the company is worth ₹10,000 crore. And an employee leaving after an acquisition need not receive the same ESOP treatment as one who resigns voluntarily. The contractual structure should track the economic reality.

What founders should negotiate more carefully

Founders naturally focus on valuation, but valuation is only one part of the bargain. A founder should also understand the liquidation preference, anti-dilution, ESOP pool treatment, reserved matters, board composition, founder vesting, leaver provisions, transfer restrictions, investor exit rights, founder liquidity and rights over future financings. A founder who accepts a higher valuation in exchange for highly restrictive governance may end up with less economic and strategic freedom than expected. The better question for a founder to ask is what economic and governance bargain they are actually signing.

What investors should negotiate more carefully

Investors face the mirror-image problem. Strong protections preserve value, but excessive control creates friction with founders and management. Investors should distinguish rights needed to protect the investment from rights that in effect transfer operational control, because the latter tend to backfire. A founder who feels economically sidelined may lose motivation, a governance structure needing multiple approvals slows decisions, a punitive clawback invites litigation, an oversized ESOP pool dilutes existing investors, and a very senior liquidation preference can make the next round hard to raise. Good venture governance aims for aligned rights that stay workable as the company evolves.

What this means for future fundraising

Every round reshapes the governance structure, and each new investor will look past the cap table to the rights of existing investors. Its diligence will ask who holds vetoes and board rights, whether anti-dilution applies, what liquidation preferences exist, whether there are drag rights, whether existing investors can block the round, whether the ESOP pool is adequate, whether founders face transfer restrictions and whether any disputes over investor rights are outstanding. Poor drafting in an earlier round can become a real obstacle to a later one, so venture documents should be drafted to be legally correct at signing and compatible with future financings.

The KSK perspective: advising across the investment lifecycle

At King Stubb & Kasiva, venture capital governance brings together corporate, funds, employment, M&A, securities, FEMA and dispute-resolution work across the full life of a company. At the investment stage, that means structuring preferred securities, investor rights, governance, ESOP pools and founder arrangements. During growth, it means advising on subsequent rounds, ESOP refreshes, founder liquidity, secondary transactions and restructuring. Under stress, it means handling down rounds, anti-dilution, investor consents, board disputes, founder exits and emergency financing. At exit, it means structuring strategic sales, IPOs, secondaries, drag-along processes and M&A transactions. The adviser’s role extends well beyond preparing the shareholders’ agreement: it is to design governance that works at each stage of the investment.

Designing deals around scenarios

Venture documentation is moving toward a more scenario-driven drafting approach. Besides asking what happens if everything goes to plan, the documents should answer what happens if the company raises more capital, the valuation falls, the founder leaves, an investor stops participating, employees need a new ESOP pool, an acquisition offer arrives, the company approaches an IPO, or an investor wants liquidity before the company is ready to sell. Those answers should be built into the structure of the investment rather than improvised when the event occurs.

Conclusion

Indian venture capital has matured considerably. Companies stay private for longer, rounds are more sophisticated, secondary liquidity matters more, institutional investors expect stronger governance, and employees increasingly share in the value the business creates. That changes the role of the investment documents. A shareholders’ agreement now has to serve as a framework for managing the relationship once the assumptions behind the investment change, as well as a record of what was agreed when the money went in.

The provisions that matter most are often the ones nobody expects to use at signing: anti-dilution when the valuation falls, founder vesting when a founder leaves, the ESOP mechanism when options go underwater, reserved matters when the board disagrees, pay-to-play when existing investors must decide whether to fund the next round, and drag-along when an exit finally becomes possible.

For founders, the challenge is to keep enough control and economic alignment to go on building the company. For investors, it is to secure meaningful protection without creating an unworkable governance structure. For employees, it is to have equity incentives that remain meaningful through every financing. For legal advisers, it is to design documents that can accommodate success, uncertainty, conflict, new capital and, eventually, exit. The best venture agreements are the ones that still work when the company stops behaving exactly as everyone expected.

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