Dematerialisation Of Private Company Shares Under Rule 9B: Is Your Company Truly Compliant?

India's Ministry of Corporate Affairs has extended dematerialisation requirements to private companies through Rule 9B, but many organisations mistakenly believe that obtaining an ISIN completes their compliance obligations. This comprehensive analysis examines the ongoing regulatory framework, periodic filing requirements, and operational restrictions that companies face when they overlook continuing obligations under the Companies Act, 2013.

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Rule 9B Compliance Goes Beyond Obtaining an ISIN — Here’s What Every Private Company Should Know

For years, private companies in India have managed shareholding through physical share certificates, manual registers and traditional transfer procedures. That approach has now fundamentally changed.

With the introduction of Rule 9B of the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has extended the dematerialisation framework to a vast majority of private companies. As a result, lakhs of companies that never had to deal with depositories, ISINs or reconciliation of share capital must now comply with an entirely new regulatory framework.

However, many companies continue to believe that obtaining an ISIN is the end of the compliance process.

It is not.

Dematerialisation under Rule 9B is an ongoing compliance obligation involving periodic filings, reconciliation of share capital and restrictions on future corporate actions in case of default. Companies that overlook these continuing requirements may face operational hurdles during fundraising, restructuring, buy-backs, ESOP implementation or even routine share transfers.

This article explains what Rule 9B requires, who it applies to, the importance of Form PAS-6, and why companies should review their compliance status sooner rather than later.

Why Rule 9B Matters

India has steadily been moving towards a completely digital securities ecosystem. While listed companies and unlisted public companies had already transitioned to electronic securities, private companies largely continued to operate through physical share certificates.

Recognising the need for greater transparency, improved governance and seamless transferability of securities, the MCA extended the dematerialisation regime to eligible private companies through the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Second Amendment Rules, 2023, notified on 27 October 2023.

The legal foundation for this change lies in Section 29 of the Companies Act, 2013, which empowers the Central Government to prescribe categories of companies that must issue and hold securities only in electronic form.

The objective is not merely digitisation—it is to improve corporate governance, strengthen regulatory oversight, simplify due diligence for investors and make capital transactions more efficient.

Which Private Companies Must Comply?

Rule 9B applies to every private company that is not classified as a Small Company based on its audited financial statements for the relevant financial year ending on or after 31 March 2023.

Under Section 2(85) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Small Company is one having:

Paid-up share capital not exceeding ₹4 crore , and

, and Turnover not exceeding ₹40 crore.

Private companies that fall outside these thresholds are required to comply with Rule 9B.

The Rule also extends to:

wholly-owned subsidiaries,

Nidhi companies, and

Section 8 companies having share capital.

Government companies are excluded, while Producer Companies have been provided with a separate compliance timeline.

Revised Compliance Timeline

Originally, eligible private companies were required to complete dematerialisation by 30 September 2024.

Considering the scale of implementation and practical challenges faced by companies, the MCA subsequently extended the timeline.

Accordingly:

Most eligible private companies were required to comply by 30 June 2025 .

were required to comply by . Producer Companies have been granted time until 31 March 2028.

Although the deadline has passed for most companies, several organisations are still in different stages of implementation, making a compliance review particularly important.

Rule 9B Compliance: More Than Just Obtaining an ISIN

One of the most common misconceptions is that Rule 9B compliance ends once an ISIN is allotted.

In reality, obtaining the ISIN is only the beginning.

An eligible private company is expected to:

obtain an ISIN for every class of security through NSDL or CDSL;

appoint a Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA);

facilitate dematerialisation of all existing securities;

ensure that promoters, directors and key managerial personnel dematerialise their holdings;

issue all future securities only in dematerialised form; and

process transfers only through the dematerialised system.

These requirements become part of the company’s ongoing secretarial and corporate governance framework.

PAS-6: The Compliance Requirement That Is Often Missed

Even after completing dematerialisation, many companies inadvertently overlook one of the most important continuing obligations—filing Form PAS-6.

Rule 9B read with Rule 9A requires every applicable company to submit a Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report (Form PAS-6) with the Registrar of Companies every six months.

The filing must be completed within 60 days from the end of each half-year.

For companies following the April–March financial year, the due dates are generally:

30 May (for the half-year ending 31 March); and

(for the half-year ending 31 March); and 29/30 November (for the half-year ending 30 September).

Importantly, the obligation to file PAS-6 begins immediately after the company obtains its ISIN—even where no shares have yet been dematerialised.

Where multiple classes of securities exist, a separate PAS-6 is required for each ISIN.

The report must be certified by a Practising Company Secretary or Practising Chartered Accountant after reconciling the company’s share capital with the records maintained by NSDL, CDSL and the Register of Members.

What Happens If a Company Does Not Comply?

Rule 9B itself does not prescribe a separate penalty.

Accordingly, the general penalty under Section 450 of the Companies Act, 2013 applies.

A default may result in:

penalty up to ₹10,000 ;

; continuing penalty of ₹1,000 per day ;

; maximum penalty of ₹2 lakh for the company; and

for the company; and maximum penalty of ₹50,000 for every officer in default.

However, the financial penalty is often not the most significant concern.

The practical consequences can directly impact business operations.

A non-compliant company may face restrictions in:

issuing fresh shares;

undertaking rights issues or preferential allotments;

implementing ESOPs;

carrying out buy-backs;

raising investments;

completing due diligence exercises; and

facilitating transfer of existing shares.

In today’s investment environment, compliance gaps identified during legal due diligence can delay or even jeopardise funding transactions.

Why Businesses Should Review Their Compliance Now

For promoters and management teams, Rule 9B should not be viewed merely as another ROC filing requirement.

It has become an important element of corporate governance and investment readiness.

Whether a company is planning to induct investors, undertake restructuring, implement employee stock options, raise debt, or prepare for future expansion, ensuring complete compliance with Rule 9B can significantly reduce execution risks and avoid unnecessary delays.

Companies should therefore periodically evaluate whether:

all eligible securities have been dematerialised;

promoters, directors and KMPs have completed dematerialisation;

ISINs have been obtained for every applicable class of securities;

PAS-6 filings have been made within the prescribed timelines; and

internal secretarial processes adequately capture future compliance requirements.

Conclusion

The extension of the dematerialisation framework to private companies marks another significant step in India’s transition towards a transparent and technology-driven corporate regulatory regime.

While obtaining an ISIN is an important milestone, it is only one part of a broader compliance framework. Regular PAS-6 filings, reconciliation of share capital and continuous monitoring of statutory obligations are equally important to maintain compliance.

As businesses increasingly seek investments, strategic partnerships and expansion opportunities, companies that proactively align with Rule 9B requirements will be better positioned to avoid regulatory hurdles and facilitate smoother corporate transactions.

A timely compliance review today can help prevent avoidable operational restrictions tomorrow.

FAQs

What is Rule 9B of the Companies Act?

Rule 9B requires eligible private companies (other than Small Companies) to issue, hold and transfer their securities only in dematerialised form. It extends the dematerialisation framework, which previously applied mainly to listed and certain unlisted public companies, to a large segment of private companies.

Which private companies are exempt from Rule 9B?

Small Companies and Government Companies are exempt. A Small Company is one having paid-up share capital not exceeding ₹4 crore and turnover not exceeding ₹40 crore. Producer Companies are governed under a separate compliance timeline.

What is the compliance deadline under Rule 9B?

Most eligible private companies were required to comply by 30 June 2025, while Producer Companies have until 31 March 2028.

Is obtaining an ISIN sufficient for compliance?

No. Obtaining an ISIN is only the first step. Companies must also facilitate dematerialisation of securities, ensure compliance by promoters and KMPs, and file Form PAS-6 every six months.

What is Form PAS-6?

Form PAS-6 is a half-yearly Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report filed with the Registrar of Companies. It reconciles the company's issued share capital with depository records and must be certified by a Practising Company Secretary or Practising Chartered Accountant.

When should PAS-6 be filed?

The form must be filed within 60 days of the end of every half-year. For most companies, the due dates are 30 May and 29/30 November.

What are the consequences of non-compliance?

Apart from penalties under Section 450 of the Companies Act, non-compliance may restrict a company from issuing new securities, undertaking buy-backs, completing share transfers and smoothly executing investment or restructuring transactions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.