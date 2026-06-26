Corporate Social Responsibility Funds Vs Foreign Contribution: Legal Distinction And Compliance Implications In India

In India’s corporate and non-profit regulatory ecosystem, managing funds dedicated to social impact requires navigating a precise regulatory framework. Two key sources of funding shape how development activities are financed: Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) funds regulated under the Companies Act, 2013 and foreign contributions regulated under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (“FCRA”).

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Introduction

In India’s corporate and non-profit regulatory ecosystem, managing funds dedicated to social impact requires navigating a precise regulatory framework. Two key sources of funding shape how development activities are financed: Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) funds regulated under the Companies Act, 2013 and foreign contributions regulated under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (“FCRA”).

CSR funds and foreign contributions often appear to serve similar social objectives, yet they operate under fundamentally different legal regimes. Both are used for activities such as education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, environmental sustainability, and community development. A failure to recognize structural differences between the two can lead to severe consequences, including heavy financial penalties, the freezing of bank accounts, and statutory liability, because their source, regulatory intent, governance framework, and legal consequences differ significantly.

The distinction is not merely theoretical and has practical implications for structuring funding arrangements, advising corporates and non-profit organisations, ensuring audit readiness, and preventing regulatory breaches that may lead to penalties or cancellation of registration.

This article aims to provide an understanding of the legal architecture governing CSR and foreign contributions in India, while highlighting their key distinctions, practical compliance challenges, and the implications these frameworks hold for corporates, non-profit organisations engaged in managing social impact funding.

Legal Nature and Framework of CSR Funds

CSR in India is not a voluntary philanthropic exercise but a statutory mandate embedded in Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Companies that meet specified financial thresholds are required to spend at least two per cent of their average net profits from the preceding three financial years (calculated as per Section 198 of the Companies Act, 2013 excluding overseas branch profits and dividends from Indian companies already covered by Section 135, as separately prescribed under Rule 2(1)(h) of the CSR Rules) on CSR activities. This obligation transforms CSR from a discretionary act of charity into a legally enforceable duty of corporate citizenship.

CSR funds originate entirely from domestic corporate earnings. They are not grants in the contractual sense but represent a portion of profits that the law requires companies to deploy for specified social objectives. The activities eligible for CSR spending are broadly defined under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 and include areas such as education, healthcare, gender equality, environmental sustainability, and rural development. While companies have some flexibility in selecting projects, they must ensure alignment with these prescribed categories and that such CSR projects or programmes are undertaken in India only, as activities outside India do not qualify as CSR expenditure.

From a governance perspective, CSR is overseen primarily by the Board of Directors, often supported by a CSR Committee, if applicable in qualifying companies. The compliance framework is disclosureoriented rather than approval-based. Companies are required to formulate a CSR policy, ensure implementation either directly or through eligible implementing agencies such as societies, registered trusts or Section 8 companies, and disclose CSR expenditure in their annual Board report. The framework focuses primarily on governance, disclosure, and accountability in the deployment of CSR expenditure.

Legal Nature and Framework of Foreign Contribution

Foreign contribution is governed by the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, administered by the Central Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Unlike CSR, which is development-oriented, FCRA is fundamentally a regulatory law with a security and sovereignty focus. Its primary objective is to regulate the acceptance and utilization of foreign donations by individuals, associations, and organisations operating in India.

Under FCRA, any donation, delivery, or transfer of article or currency or security originating from a foreign source is treated as foreign contribution. This includes not only direct transfers from overseas donors but also indirect inflows where foreign-origin funds are routed through intermediary entities, provided the underlying source of funds is a foreign source. The law mandates that such contributions can only be received by organisations that hold valid FCRA registration or prior permission from the MHA.

A distinctive feature of the FCRA framework is its strict control over the manner in which funds are received and utilised. Foreign contributions must be received into the designated FCRA Account opened exclusively at the State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch, from which amounts may be transferred to operational accounts at other scheduled banks, and every transaction is subject to detailed reporting requirements. The framework is characterised by extensive regulatory oversight and detailed compliance obligations governing both receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution.

Unlike CSR, where companies determine spending within a broad statutory framework, FCRA operates on a prior approval framework in the form of registration or prior permission. The MHA retains significant discretion in granting, renewing, suspending, or cancelling registrations depending on compliance and policy considerations.

Fundamental Legal Distinction Between CSR and Foreign Contribution

Similarity in end-use does not alter the legal character of a funding stream. The applicable regulatory framework depends on the source and nature of the funds rather than the social objective being pursued. CSR originates from domestic corporate profits generated within India, whereas foreign contribution originates from outside India and carries with it a heightened regulatory sensitivity.

The second key distinction lies in the governing law and regulatory philosophy. CSR is governed by the Companies Act, 2013 and falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. It is designed as a corporate governance and social responsibility mechanism. In contrast, foreign contribution is governed by the FCRA under the MHA and is closely linked to national security considerations, including monitoring of foreign influence and financial inflows.

The third distinction relates to regulatory structure. CSR compliance is largely self-regulated through board oversight and statutory disclosures. There is no requirement for prior government approval for

CSR activities. FCRA compliance, however, is based on prior permission or registration, continuous monitoring, and strict reporting obligations, with the government retaining supervisory and enforcement powers.

Another important difference is in the eligibility of recipient organisations. An entity may receive CSR funds without requiring a central government licence in the conventional sense; however, with effect from 1 April 2021, implementing agencies are required to mandatorily register with the Central Government by filing e-Form CSR-1 with the Registrar of Companies under Rule 4(2)(a) of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, as amended. Upon successful filing, a unique CSR Registration Number is generated, which must be quoted in CSR reporting. Under Rule 4(1), CSR implementation (other than by the company itself) is generally routed through: (a) Section 8 companies, registered public trusts, or registered societies established by the company itself (or jointly with another company), exempted under specified sub-clauses of section 10(23C) or having registration under Section 12A and approved under Section 80G of the Income-tax Act, 1961; (b) Section 8 companies, registered public trusts, or registered societies established by the Central or State

Government; (c) any entity established under an Act of Parliament or a State legislature; and (d) Section 8 companies, registered public trusts, or registered societies exempted under specified subclauses of section 10(23C) or having registration under Section 12A and approved under Section 80G of the Income-tax Act, 1961 with an established track record of at least three years in undertaking similar activities.

In contrast, receipt of foreign contribution is permitted only upon obtaining FCRA registration or prior permission under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, making FCRA an approval-based regime as opposed to the self-registration framework under CSR. This creates two parallel but noninterchangeable funding ecosystems.

Here is a quick look at how CSR funds and foreign contributions compare across key legal and compliance areas:

Feature Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Funds Foreign Contribution (FCRA) Primary Legislation Companies Act, 2013 Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 Regulatory Body Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Core Intent Corporate governance, social impact, and domestic equity deployment. National security, sovereignty, and monitoring foreign influence. Source of Funds Domestic corporate net profits generated within India. Inflows originating from a foreign source. Administrative expenditure caps Capped at 5% of total CSR expenditure. Capped at 20% of total foreign contribution. Violation Nature Civil/Monetary penalties under corporate law. Criminal prosecution, asset freezing, suspension and cancellation.

Areas of Practical Confusion and Overlap

Historically, uncertainty arose because, under the FCRA framework, an Indian company with more than fifty per cent foreign shareholding could be regarded as a foreign source, with the consequence that contributions made by such companies risked being characterised as foreign contribution in the hands of recipient organisations. This created practical difficulties for organisations and implementing agencies receiving CSR funding from Indian subsidiaries and incorporated joint venture companies with substantial foreign investment. To address this concern, Section 236 of the Finance Act, 2016 amended the definition of foreign source under FCRA to exclude Indian companies where the aggregate foreign shareholding remains within the sectoral limits prescribed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (“FEMA”) even if it is more than fifty per cent foreign shareholding. As a result, CSR contributions made by such Indian companies are not treated as foreign contribution merely because of foreign ownership, thereby reinforcing the distinction between domestic CSR funding and foreign contribution under the FCRA regime. The amendment significantly reduced regulatory uncertainty for both donor companies and recipient organisations by clarifying that foreign investment within permissible FEMA limits does not, by itself, convert CSR funding into foreign contribution.

A further challenge concerns the eligibility of recipient organisations. Under the CSR framework, an implementing agency must satisfy the requirements prescribed under the Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, including registration through e-Form CSR-1. However, CSR-1 registration does not confer eligibility to receive foreign contribution. Conversely, possession of a valid FCRA registration or prior permission does not automatically qualify an entity to act as a CSR implementing agency. In practice, organisations may assume that compliance under one regime satisfies the requirements of the other, whereas the two registration frameworks operate independently and serve distinct regulatory objectives.

Another area of practical confusion relates to organisations that receive both CSR funds and foreign contribution simultaneously. While there is no legal prohibition on a non-profit organisation receiving both forms of funding, each stream remains subject to a separate regulatory framework. Difficulties often arise where related or overlapping projects involve common employees, programme management costs, or shared infrastructure funded from both sources. In such situations, organisations must maintain clear accounting records, proper cost allocation mechanisms, and distinct audit trails to demonstrate compliance with both the Companies Act, 2013 and the FCRA framework.

Confusion also arises in relation to expenditure classification and utilisation restrictions. CSR Rules prescribe limits on administrative overheads and require expenditure to be directed towards activities falling within Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013. FCRA, on the other hand, regulates administrative expenses through a separate framework and imposes specific restrictions on the utilisation of foreign contribution. Where an organisation receives funding under both regimes, improper classification of employee costs, programme management expenses, or common infrastructure expenditure may result in compliance issues even where the underlying social objective remains the same.

Compliance Implications and Regulatory Risks

From a compliance standpoint, CSR violations generally attract corporate penalties and disclosurerelated consequences in addition to an adverse reputational impact, particularly in ESG reporting frameworks. The penalty framework under the Companies Act, 2013 is largely monetary in nature. Under Section 135(7), where a company fails to transfer unspent CSR amounts as required under Sections 135(5) or 135(6), the company is liable to a penalty of twice the amount required to be transferred or ₹1 crore, whichever is less, while every officer in default may be liable to a penalty of one-tenth of the amount required to be transferred or ₹2 lakh, whichever is less. The focus is primarily corrective and governance-driven.

Under FCRA, the consequences are considerably more severe and may include suspension or cancellation of registration, freezing of designated bank accounts, seizure of assets created from foreign contribution, compounding proceedings, and prosecution depending upon the nature and gravity of the contravention.

For organisations that receive both CSR and foreign contributions, the compliance burden increases substantially. It is essential to maintain strict segregation of funds, separate accounting systems, and independent audit trails. Any mixing or misutilisation of funds can trigger FCRA violations even if CSR funds themselves are properly accounted for. In such hybrid funding models, the risk is not merely procedural but structural.

Both CSR and FCRA frameworks also impose ongoing reporting obligations to ensure transparency and regulatory oversight. Under the CSR regime, companies are required to disclose CSR policy and expenditure in the Board’s Report, maintain project-wise records, and in specified cases, ensure impact assessment and utilisation reporting in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and CSR Rules. The compliance structure is primarily annual and disclosure-driven. In contrast, the FCRA framework operates on a more intensive reporting model, requiring annual filings of audited accounts and foreign contribution utilisation in prescribed forms, along with maintenance of detailed records of receipts and expenditure. Certain categories of organisations may also be subject to additional conditions or reporting requirements depending on the nature and quantum of foreign contribution received. Accordingly, while CSR compliance is largely corporate governance-oriented, FCRA compliance is continuous, granular, and closely monitored by the MHA.

An important compliance consideration relates to administrative expenditure. Under the CSR framework, administrative overheads are restricted to five per cent of the total CSR expenditure of the company for a financial year. However, expenses directly incurred for the design, monitoring, evaluation, or implementation of a specific CSR project are generally not regarded as administrative overheads. Under FCRA, Section 8(1)(b) imposes a stricter limitation, permitting utilisation of not more than twenty per cent of foreign contribution towards administrative expenses unless prior approval of the MHA is obtained. Organisations receiving both CSR and foreign contribution must therefore carefully classify expenditure to avoid inadvertent breaches of either framework.

Illustrative Understanding of Practical Application

In a typical CSR scenario, a profitable manufacturing company in India is required to allocate a portion of its profits towards social development projects such as building school infrastructure or funding skill development initiatives. These funds remain entirely within the domestic regulatory framework and are governed by the Companies Act, 2013 without any foreign regulatory overlay.

In contrast, when an eligible organisation receives funding from a foreign source, the transaction falls under FCRA and requires strict compliance including valid registration, receipt into designated accounts, and detailed annual reporting to the MHA. The same non-profit organisation, if also receiving CSR funds from Indian companies, must ensure that these two streams remain completely separate in terms of accounting and utilization.

Where organisations fail to maintain this separation, even inadvertently, regulatory consequences can be severe, particularly under FCRA where the burden of proof and compliance discipline is stringent.

Recent Developments and Emerging Trends

Both the CSR and FCRA frameworks have undergone significant regulatory evolution in recent years. In the CSR space, the post-2021 reforms strengthened governance through mandatory registration of implementing agencies via Form CSR-1, enhanced disclosure requirements, impact assessment obligations for specified companies, and tighter monitoring mechanisms. A notable recent development is the recognition of subscription to Zero Coupon Zero Principal (“ZCZP”) Instruments issued by eligible Not for Profit Organisations registered on the Social Stock Exchange segment of a recognised Stock Exchange as a permissible CSR activity, subject to prescribed conditions. This marks a shift towards innovative social financing models that seek to combine capital market participation with measurable social impact.

On the FCRA side, the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2020 introduced substantial changes, including the reduction of the administrative expense ceiling from 50 per cent to 20 per cent, prohibitions on transfer of foreign contribution to other entities, mandatory routing of foreign contribution through the designated SBI, New Delhi Main Branch account, and enhanced disclosure and compliance requirements. Going forward, regulatory focus under both regimes is expected to remain centred on transparency, traceability, impact measurement, and stronger governance standards.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, 2026. The Bill proposes significant amendments to the FCRA framework, including the creation of a government-designated authority for the supervision, management, and disposal of foreign contributions and assets of organisations whose FCRA registration has been cancelled, surrendered, or has otherwise ceased to remain valid. The Bill also seeks to address procedural and regulatory gaps relating to asset management, utilisation timelines, cessation of registration, and enforcement mechanisms. As of the date of this article, the parliamentary debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha has been deferred, with the government indicating that discussion will be taken up subsequently.

Without waiting for Parliament to pass the pending Bill, the Ministry of Home Affairs on June 22, 2026, notified the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026 enforcing a far more rigid tracking system and significantly higher disclosure standards for day-to-day operations.

Under the amended framework, prescribed filings have become materially more detailed, including disclosures relating to official websites, social media accounts, publications, and ultimate donors in the case of donor advised funds or other intermediary remittance vehicles. The amendment also makes registration more purpose-specific and geography-specific, requiring registration to be tied to specified purposes and specified States or Union Territories, with existing registered associations required within one year to intimate in Form FC-6F the purposes and States or Union Territories for which they seek to retain registration. In the case of prior permission, release of the second or any subsequent instalment now requires an application in Form FC-3BB and is permitted only after utilisation of seventy-five per cent of the previous instalment and field inquiry of such utilisation. The amendment further introduces the defined concept of a ‘key functionary’ and clarifies that associations having foreign nationals, other than persons of Indian origin, as key functionaries shall ordinarily not be considered eligible for registration or prior permission unless the Central Government otherwise permits such cases by order.

Conclusion

CSR funding and foreign contribution remain two independent regulatory regimes notwithstanding their common developmental objectives. The legal treatment of a funding stream depends on its source, governing statute, and applicable compliance framework. For corporates, implementing agencies, and non-profit organisations, the key challenge lies not merely in deploying funds for social impact but in ensuring that receipt, utilisation, reporting, and governance requirements are satisfied under the appropriate legal regime.

As regulatory expectations continue to evolve, organisations that establish robust governance structures, maintain transparent records, and clearly distinguish between different categories of funding will be better positioned to manage compliance risk while advancing their social impact objectives.

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