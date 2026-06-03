The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (“IRDAI”), through its Circular dated 25 May 2026, has amended the Master Circular on Corporate Governance for Insurers, 2024 to revise the performance assessment and remuneration framework applicable to Key Management Personnel (“KMPs”) of insurers. While the amendments formally relate to executive remuneration, they reflect a broader regulatory shift towards policyholder-centric governance, enhanced management accountability and greater transparency within the insurance sector.

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How IRDAI’s New KMP Remuneration Framework Is Reshaping Insurance Governance and Executive Accountability in India

I. Introduction

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (“IRDAI”), through its Circular dated 25 May 2026, has amended the Master Circular on Corporate Governance for Insurers, 2024 to revise the performance assessment and remuneration framework applicable to Key Management Personnel (“KMPs”) of insurers. While the amendments formally relate to executive remuneration, they reflect a broader regulatory shift towards policyholder-centric governance, enhanced management accountability and greater transparency within the insurance sector.

The revised framework links executive performance and variable remuneration with customer-facing outcomes such as claims responsiveness, grievance redressal, product performance and the elimination of dark patterns. The changes therefore represent an important development in the evolution of insurance governance in India and signal the regulator's intention to align management incentives more closely with policyholder interests.

II. The Regulatory Context Behind the Amendments

Over the last several years, insurance regulation in India has evolved beyond traditional prudential supervision focused on solvency, capital adequacy and financial soundness. As insurance products have become more complex and digital distribution channels have expanded rapidly, regulatory attention has increasingly shifted towards customer outcomes, market conduct and policyholder protection.

The introduction of the IRDAI (Corporate Governance for Insurers) Regulations, 2024 and the Master Circular on Corporate Governance for Insurers, 2024 reflected this broader objective by strengthening board oversight, governance standards and accountability mechanisms within insurance companies.

However, the regulator appears to have recognised that governance outcomes are often shaped by incentive structures. Executive compensation frameworks influence management priorities and organisational behaviour. Consequently, IRDAI has now sought to integrate customer-centric performance indicators directly into remuneration structures applicable to senior management.

The amendments must therefore be viewed not merely as changes to compensation norms but as part of a larger effort to strengthen governance standards and improve policyholder outcomes across the insurance industry.

III. What has changed?

The most significant change introduced by the amendment is the requirement that remuneration policies be aligned with policyholder outcomes. This introduces a new governance dimension into executive compensation and reinforces the expectation that management performance should be assessed not only through financial results but also through customer-centric indicators. The revised framework replaces several broad performance assessment criteria with six mandatory performance parameters that together account for fifty percent of the total assessment used for determining variable pay and incentives. The prescribed parameters include overall financial soundness, product performance, claims responsiveness, grievance redressal, implementation of Indian Accounting Standards and the removal of dark patterns from insurer and distributor interactions with customers. While financial performance continues to remain an important consideration, the revised framework significantly expands the scope of assessment by incorporating indicators that directly affect policyholder experience and customer trust.

Another important change is the introduction of specific sector-based metrics for evaluating financial performance. Rather than relying on broad qualitative standards, the framework now requires insurers to assess performance using measurable business indicators tailored to life, general and health insurance operations.

The amendments also expand disclosure obligations and require insurers to publish performance information that forms the basis of KMP remuneration assessments.

IV. Understanding the Shift

Aspect Earlier Framework Revised Framework Overall Approach Focused primarily on traditional business and operational indicators such as financial soundness, claims efficiency, persistency ratios, expense management and compliance performance. Adopts a more structured and customer-centric approach, with greater emphasis on policyholder outcomes and governance standards. Product Performance Not recognised as a standalone assessment criterion. Introduced as a separate performance parameter, reflecting increased focus on product suitability, customer value and long-term policyholder outcomes. Claims Management Considered largely as an operational performance indicator. Claims responsiveness receives dedicated attention, elevating claims management to a governance and remuneration-linked priority. Grievance Redressal Addressed primarily as part of compliance and operational processes. Included as a distinct assessment parameter, highlighting the importance of customer experience and management effectiveness. Dark Patterns No specific consideration of digital conduct or manipulative customer interfaces. Introduces dark patterns as a remuneration-linked criterion, extending governance expectations to digital consumer protection and ethical conduct. Governance Focus Emphasised financial and operational performance. Places equal emphasis on customer outcomes, market conduct, ethical business practices and policyholder protection. Regulatory Objective Focused on business performance and compliance. Seeks to strengthen accountability, customer-centricity and governance standards across the insurance sector.

V. Transparency, Disclosure and the New Accountability Framework

The amendments substantially expand transparency obligations applicable to insurers. Under the revised framework:-

insurers are required to disclose the parameters forming the basis of remuneration packages for directors and KMPs. This reflects a shift from merely disclosing compensation components towards providing greater visibility into the factors that influence executive rewards. The disclosure framework has also been expanded to cover payments made to related parties generally rather than being restricted to payments made from policyholders’ funds. In addition, insurers must now publicly disclose their performance against the parameters used for assessing KMP remuneration. Historical information relating to preceding years must also be made available in an accessible and understandable format. The disclosure requirements are particularly significant because they create a direct connection between public transparency and executive accountability. Policyholders, investors, analysts and regulators will now be able to assess whether executive compensation is aligned with actual business performance and customer outcomes.

The amendments therefore use transparency as a governance tool and seek to strengthen stakeholder confidence through greater visibility into insurer performance.

VI. Governance Implications for Boards and Remuneration Committees

The amendments impose responsibilities that extend well beyond human resources and compensation functions. Boards and remuneration committees will now be expected to demonstrate that executive incentive structures appropriately reflect policyholder interests, conduct risk considerations and long-term governance objectives.

Insurers may need to revisit existing remuneration policies, performance scorecards, governance reporting frameworks and internal monitoring mechanisms to ensure alignment with the revised requirements. Greater coordination between compliance, risk management, finance, actuarial and customer experience functions is also likely to become necessary.

The introduction of public disclosures linked to executive performance metrics will further increase scrutiny from regulators, investors, policyholders and other stakeholders. Consequently, remuneration decisions may increasingly be assessed not only through a business performance lens but also through the broader lens of governance effectiveness and customer outcomes.

VII. Conclusion

The amendments introduced by IRDAI represent more than a revision of executive compensation norms. They signal a broader evolution in insurance regulation where governance effectiveness is increasingly measured through policyholder outcomes rather than financial outcomes alone.

By linking executive remuneration with product performance, claims responsiveness, grievance redressal and the elimination of dark patterns, IRDAI has embedded customer-centric considerations into the core governance architecture of insurers.

The revised framework also demonstrates the regulator's growing reliance on transparency and accountability as supervisory tools. Boards, remuneration committees and senior management teams will need to revisit existing governance frameworks, performance evaluation methodologies and disclosure practices to ensure alignment with the new requirements.

For the insurance sector, the message is clear. Strong governance will no longer be assessed solely through profitability, growth or compliance metrics. Increasingly, it will be judged by the quality of outcomes delivered to policyholders and the extent to which customer interests are reflected in management decision-making.

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