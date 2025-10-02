MCA Extends Deadline For DIR-3KYC Filings

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") vide its General Circular No. 04/2025 dated 29th September 2025, has provided an extension for filing e-form DIR-3 KYC and web form DIR-3 KYC-WEB without any filing fee until 15th October, 2025.

This extension is in response to the suggestions received from stakeholders, allowing more time to file the aforementioned forms without incurring any fee.

For more details, refer to the MCA General Circular No. 04/2025 dated 29th September, 2025:

https://www.mca.gov.in/bin/dms/getdocument?mds=DDGnyBW4dh4b%252FcVgXvMoSg%253D%253D&type=open

PDF version of this update is attached: https://www.dpncindia.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/DIR-3-KYC-Extension.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.