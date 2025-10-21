Capacity Risk Is A Capability Opportunity

By expanding capacity and building capability through new operating models, legal leaders can free up time to focus on strategic priorities

As a legal leader, you have first-hand experience of how capacity constraints turn into critical risks. A few long leaves, a frozen hiring plan, a failed search for right-fit talent—and suddenly, your team is drowning. Contracts are delayed, compliance deadlines loom, and the business grows frustrated.

Such spikes in demand are risky, especially with all hands already on deck. When lawyers are stretched too thin, quality of output drops, morale suffers, and strategic work gets sidelined. Even when you're doing everything possible with limited bandwidth, the perception is often that Legal can't keep pace with Business.

That's one reason many GCs and legal leaders have turned to Managed Solutions (MS) to support their Business Legal functions including contracts, compliance, disputes and IP. At its core, a Managed Service is an outsourcing solution, where an external partner takes on defined parts of the legal workload.

Traditional outsourcing models—external law firms or legacy LPOs—were built to plug gaps, but they often fall short: they're expensive, lack alignment with business risk, can't truly scale, and do little to strengthen in-house capability.

MS, by contrast, is a new-age model designed to both absorb capacity surges and transform how Legal operates. An alternate model like MS goes well beyond handling overflows to bring in modern processes, tech-enabled workflows and, more generally, raise quality across the board. For forward-looking legal leaders, MS can be a way to future-proof the function.

Capacity building: the starting point

MS's first appeal is as a flexible resource pool. For teams under budget pressure but with growing workloads, it's a practical fix. It offers:

Scalability: more work done without more headcount..

Efficiency: standardised processes to reduce time and cost.

Relief: routine, high-volume tasks like contract review or compliance tracking taken off the in-house team's plate.

This kind of capacity building ensures Legal doesn't break under pressure. But capacity alone won't future-proof the function.

Capability building: the next chapter

Capability asks a further question. Not just how much can be done, but what kind of work can be done—and how well? By embedding expertise, applying technology, and codifying best practice, MS can elevate the operations of a legal department.

Unlike outsourcing to a traditional law firm, MS acts as an extension of the in-house team. To build capability, MS providers bring in right-fit resources who are commercially savvy and understand the business and its risks. They also establish processes and procedures to track and improve operational metrics. In this way, capability is built into the DNA of Legal, and not tacked on from the outside.

Let's look at a couple of examples of what this kind of capability building could look like.

Building scalable contracting

A software company had just just acquired a competitor. The legal department suddenly needed to migrate customers onto a single contract framework. To manage the volume, the GC turned to a Managed Solutions approach.

At first, it looked like a pure capacity fix: more hands to process contracts. But as the team dug in, they noticed inefficiencies in how contracting happens. Instead of just pushing paper, they built a Contract Excellence Portal: templates for MSAs; negotiation playbooks complete with fallback positions; review checklists. All of this was then housed in a single place on the company intranet.

The backlog was cleared and the business also built a lasting asset in the form of a streamlined, scalable contracting process.

Strengthening compliance resilience

A B2B marketplace for medical equipment was grappling with a wave of show-cause notices from various government departments, each carrying the potential for fines and reputational damage. The in-house legal team was stretched thin.

A Managed Solutions approach was deployed, adding experienced capacity to draft and submit timely, compliant responses. This immediate intervention stabilised the situation, ensuring deadlines were met and regulators were kept informed.

But the work didn't stop at firefighting. The team carried out a detailed root-cause analysis, identifying gaps in internal processes. This led to the adoption of a compliance management tool—complete with a spec sheet, vendor shortlisting, and implementation support.

The outcome was significant: a dramatic reduction in regulatory notices, fewer operational interruptions, more robust and sustainable compliance processes. Beyond risk mitigation, the company gained a reputational advantage in a highly regulated market, which became a differentiator with customers and partners.

When capacity and capability work together

For business leaders, the difference between capacity and capability is not academic. Capacity answers short-term questions of workload. Capability addresses long-term questions of competitiveness.

The real advantage comes from combining both: first stabilising the workload and then elevating the function.The two examples above show how capacity and capability work together in a Managed Solution. Here are five key ways in which capability often appears in the course of addressing capacity-related challenges:

Technology enablement : Even simple legal tech can make a big difference. The software company's Contract Excellence Portal, hosted on Microsoft SharePoint, sped up contracting by centralising templates, playbooks, and checklists. The B2B marketplace used a compliance management tool to track regulatory notices and monitor deadlines.

: Even simple legal tech can make a big difference. The software company's Contract Excellence Portal, hosted on Microsoft SharePoint, sped up contracting by centralising templates, playbooks, and checklists. The B2B marketplace used a compliance management tool to track regulatory notices and monitor deadlines. Process excellence: Consistent, repeatable workflows embed quality and reduce bottlenecks. For the software company, the clean architecture of the centralised portal ensured quicker turnaround times and fewer escalations. In the medical equipment company, streamlining processes for regulatory responses freed the in-house team for strategic work.

Consistent, repeatable workflows embed quality and reduce bottlenecks. For the software company, the clean architecture of the centralised portal ensured quicker turnaround times and fewer escalations. In the medical equipment company, streamlining processes for regulatory responses freed the in-house team for strategic work. Specialised expertise: Capability often comes from knowledge the in-house team can't realistically maintain internally—niche skills, cross-border expertise, experience across multiple industries. The software company's all-purpose lawyers may not have had the bandwidth to develop the contract strategy and approaches codified in the playbooks. The medical equipment company relied on regulatory know-how to navigate government notices.

Capability often comes from knowledge the in-house team can't realistically maintain internally—niche skills, cross-border expertise, experience across multiple industries. The software company's all-purpose lawyers may not have had the bandwidth to develop the contract strategy and approaches codified in the playbooks. The medical equipment company relied on regulatory know-how to navigate government notices. Data and analytics: Capability includes turning work into insight. Structured data allows Legal to benchmark performance, track trends, and anticipate workload. In the software company example, centralising contracts enabled the team to monitor renewals, spot revenue leakage, and identify negotiation trends. Similarly, tracking compliance submissions helped the medical equipment company identify bottlenecks, recurring risks, and opportunities for process improvement.

Capability includes turning work into insight. Structured data allows Legal to benchmark performance, track trends, and anticipate workload. In the software company example, centralising contracts enabled the team to monitor renewals, spot revenue leakage, and identify negotiation trends. Similarly, tracking compliance submissions helped the medical equipment company identify bottlenecks, recurring risks, and opportunities for process improvement. Cultural shift: Capability building allows Legal to move from reactive firefighting to high-value work. In the software example, streamlining routine contract-related tasks freed the in-house team to concentrate on fresh acquisition work, disputes and business alignment. For the medical equipment company, shifting compliance handling allowed the internal team to double down on more strategic issues like misuse of IP and value leakages due to supply chain disruptions.

With Managed Solutions, the opportunity to scale capacity and capability across the Legal function is wide open. The examples discussed here indicate that risks posed by capacity issues often couch opportunities to build capability.

When capabilities are deployed effectively, they free up time for lawyers to focus on strategic issues. In this way, legal leaders can meld caution with ambition to play a more decisive role in shaping business outcomes.

