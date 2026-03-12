SEBI Requires Disclosure Of Registered Name And Registration Number By SEBI Regulated Entities And Their Agents On Social Media Platforms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), by way of circular dated 26.02.2026 ("SMP Circular")1 , has issued directions regarding disclosure of registered name and registration number by SEBI regulated entities and their agents on Social Media Platforms ("SMPs"). The provisions of the SMP Circular shall come into effect from 01.05.2026, applicable to all content uploaded on or after the effective date.

With the rapid increase in the use and acceptance of social media, SEBI has introduced these measures to distinguish securities market-related content uploaded by regulated entities and their agents on SMPs from content posted by unregistered persons, thereby ensuring ease of investment for investors. SEBI has mandated that all regulated entities and their agents shall prominently disclose their SEBI registered name and registration number on the home page of their social media handles as well as at the beginning of each video/content relating to the securities market uploaded by them. The key disclosure requirements are summarised in the matrix below:

Applicability Number of registrations/ associations Disclosure of registered name and registration number - Home Page Disclosure of register ed name and registration number - In the beginning of the content All Regulated entities Single ✓ ✓ All Regulated entities Multiple ✓ Only relevant entity* Agents of Regulated entities Single ✓ ✓ Agents of Regulated entities Multiple ✓ Only relevant entity*

Footnotes

1 Ease of Doing Investment (EoDI)- Disclosure of registered name and registration number by SEBI regulated entities and their agents on Social Media Platforms (SMPs)

