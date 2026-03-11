Enhanced Safeguards For Pledgors: Understanding SEBI'S New Pledge Framework

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") has issued a circular dated 5th February 2026 ("Circular") revising the operational and legal framework governing the creation and invocation of pledge of securities through the depository system.

Saga Legal, founded in 2016, is a multi-service law firm providing a wide gamut of legal services in diverse areas of practice, ranging from dispute resolution to corporate advisory, the firm provides manifold legal solutions to its valued clients under one roof.

Article Insights

Neeraj Vyas’s articles from Saga Legal are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Law Firm industries Saga Legal are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

I. INTRODUCTION

The Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") has issued a circular dated 5th February 2026 ("Circular") revising the operational and legal framework governing the creation and invocation of pledge of securities through the depository system.

While the procedural framework already existed under paragraph 4.13 of the SEBI Master Circular for Depositories dated 3rd December 2024 ("Master Circular") read with Regulation 79 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 ("DP Regulations"), the present Circular now expressly integrates compliance with Sections 176 and 177 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 into the pledge invocation process.

The Circular aims to:

Enhance transparency in pledge transactions;

Strengthen pledgor protection;

Ensure reasonable notice prior to sale of pledged securities;

Reinforce redemption rights of pledgors; and

Improve system-driven audit trails.

II. BACKGROUND AND REGULATORY CONTEXT

Pledging of securities is a common mechanism used by investors, promoters, and clients to secure loans or meet margin requirements. Over time, operational gaps and ambiguities in pledge invocation processes led to concerns regarding unauthorized transfers, misuse of client securities, and lack of audit trails.

To address these risks, SEBI mandated that:

All pledges must be created and recorded through the depository system.

Invocation of pledge must follow a system-driven process.

Clear documentation and authorization trails must be maintained.

The framework operates through recognized depositories such as National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL).

In terms of the said framework, the Depositories are, inter alia, required to make provisions in their respective bye-laws to provide for the manner of creating and invoking a pledge in accordance with Section 12 of the Depositories Act, 1996 and the DP Regulations.

The Circular now strengthens this framework by explicitly requiring compliance with Sections 176 and 177 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 at the stage of invocation and sale.

III. LEGAL POSITION UNDER SECTIONS 176 AND 177

Sections 176 and 177 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, govern pledges as security for a debt or promise.

Section 176: It allows the pledgee to sue the pledgor or sell the pledged goods with reasonable notice if the pledgor defaults, with any surplus from the sale returned to the pledgor and any shortfall recoverable from them.

Section 177: It gives the defaulting pledgor the right to redeem the goods before sale by paying any expenses arising from the default.

IV. KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE CIRCULAR

1. Compliance with Sections 176 and 177 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872

SEBI has inserted an additional provision after paragraph 4.13.2 of the Master Circular prescribing certain compliance requirements to be adhered by:

a. Pledgee and pledgor

In this regard, in order to ensure compliance with the provisions of Sections 176 and 177 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 the pledgor and pledgee shall ensure to the following:

The pledgee shall provide reasonable notice to the pledgor prior to the sale of pledged securities and comply with the requirements of Sections 176 and 177 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872. The pledgor and pledgee shall abide by the provisions of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, the Depositories Act, the SEBI regulations, circulars, and the bye-laws of the depositories, in force from time to time, as may be applicable. The depositories shall maintain a standardized format of the Pledge Request Form to be used for creation of pledge. At the time of invocation of the pledge, the depositories shall send an intimation/notification to both the pledgor and the pledgee confirming that the pledge has been invoked and that the pledgee has been recorded as the "beneficial owner" in terms of Regulation 79(8) of the DP Regulations.

b. Depositories

Depositories are required to:

Amend their bye-laws and operational rules; Implement necessary system changes; Inform participants; and Disseminate the Circular on their websites.

2. Timeline

The provisions of this circular shall be implemented on or before April 6, 2026.

V. COMPARATIVE POSITION – EARLIER VS. POST CIRCULAR

With respect to the creation of pledge, the earlier position required that pledges be created through the depository system. The Circular does not alter this requirement, and the mechanism for creation of pledge remains unchanged.

Similarly, the invocation process was already system-driven under the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018. The Circular does not modify the procedural framework governing invocation.

However, a significant clarification has been introduced in relation to notice before sale. Earlier, the requirement to provide reasonable notice prior to sale of pledged securities flowed from Section 176 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, but it was not expressly integrated into the depository framework. The Circular now explicitly mandates compliance with Section 176, thereby embedding this statutory requirement within the regulatory mechanism.

In relation to the right of redemption, Section 177 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 always governed the pledgor's right to redeem securities before actual sale. However, this right was not expressly cross-referenced within the depository framework. The Circular now reinforces this statutory protection within the pledge mechanism.

From a documentation perspective, operational formats were previously prescribed by depositories as part of their internal processes. The Circular now mandates maintenance of a standardized Pledge Request Form, thereby introducing greater uniformity and regulatory clarity.

Lastly, regarding intimation upon invocation, the earlier framework provided that upon invocation, the pledgee would be recorded as the beneficial owner in the depository system. The Circular now requires that both the pledgor and pledgee be notified upon invocation, ensuring enhanced transparency and auditability.

VI. CONCLUSION

The Circular does not change the core mechanics of pledge creation or invocation. Instead, it strengthens the framework by expressly incorporating Sections 176 and 177 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 into the depository regime, thereby aligning operational procedures with established principles of contract law.

By doing so, SEBI reinforces transparency, safeguards pledgor rights, and reduces the scope for disputes in pledge enforcement.

For regulated entities, intermediaries, and market participants who extensively rely on pledging of securities, the Circular underscores the need to ensure that depository-level processes, internal documentation, and contractual arrangements are aligned with the enhanced requirements on notice, redemption, standardized forms, and system-driven intimation of invocation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.