Why Indian Companies Are Choosing The India-Singapore Corridor While Going Global

Over the last few years, a consistent shift has been reshaping how Indian companies are going global. Indian founders and family-owned groups are no longer waiting until they "become global" to think internationally. Instead, many are incorporating in Singapore first and then expanding outward from there.

This is not a trend driven by fashion, but rather a result of predictability and long-term strategy.

Why Singapore, and Why Now?

Indian businesses today are far more global in ambition than they were a decade ago. Technology companies are serving clients in the US and Europe right from the start. Manufacturing firms are exploring potential avenues across Southeast Asia. Family businesses are raising capital from international investors. In this context, Singapore offers clarity, which is increasingly valuable.

The country is one of the top global destinations in terms of ease of doing business. The process of registering a company in Singapore has been digitised to ensure efficiency. With transparent regulatory expectations and a flat corporate tax rate of 17%, the financial advantage looks appealing. Additionally, there's no capital gains tax and no tax on dividends.

Structuring for Global Investors

One of the most practical reasons behind Singapore company formation is its popularity among investors. Many venture capital and private equity firms are comfortable investing in a Singapore holding structure because:

Exit mechanisms are simpler

Capital gains treatment is clearer

Dividend distribution is tax-efficient

Indian operating companies are increasingly setting up Singapore holding entities that own the Indian subsidiary. With this structure, global capital can flow in smoothly while the operations take place in India. This structure is particularly beneficial for startups in sectors such as fintech, SaaS, health tech, and cross-border commerce.

The India–Singapore Treaty Advantage

The bilateral tax treaty between India and Singapore continues to play an important role in cross-border investment structuring and tax planning for global capital flows. While treaty benefits are now subject to stricter limitation of benefits provisions, genuine operating companies with real presence in Singapore can still structure investments efficiently.

For export-oriented Indian companies, a Singapore entity can act as a regional distribution hub. For instance, a SaaS company based in India may invoice global customers through its Singapore entity while development and operations remain in India. It invoices overseas clients, manages contracts under Singapore's legal framework, and channels revenues appropriately within group structures.

International counterparties are often more comfortable signing contracts governed by Singaporean law, streamlining global deals.

What Incorporation Actually Requires

Many assume overseas incorporation is complex. In reality, the process is structured and well-defined.

Foreign promoters can own 100% of a Singapore company. The minimum paid-up capital can start at S$1. At least one local resident director is required. A registered office address in Singapore must be maintained. A company secretary must be appointed within six months of incorporation.

Most foreign entrepreneurs work through a registered filing agent, as self-registration is not permitted under ACRA regulations.

Owners and founders often refer to the step-by-step guide to incorporate in Singapore from India to gain a comprehensive insight into the process. The process is methodical:

Reserve the company name with ACRA

Prepare incorporation documents

Appoint the required officers

File through the Bizfile+ portal with the help of the appointed agent

In many cases, approval is granted within one to two working days. Founders also look for a detailed Singapore company incorporation checklist to prepare the necessary documents in advance. These include:

Passport copies

Residential proofs

Shareholder details

Constitution documents

Activity descriptions

With the documentation complete, the chances of delay are significantly reduced.

Talent and Mobility

Tax efficiency is only one part of the picture. Organisations also benefit from Singapore's skilled multilingual workforce and its strong intellectual property (IP) protection regime. Legal enforceability and intellectual property protections are equally crucial for tech-driven businesses.

Additionally, there is a mobility advantage. Senior executives operating a Singapore entity often experience smoother international travel and easier access to regional markets. This matters for companies negotiating across ASEAN, East Asia, and beyond.

A Strategic Holding Platform

Established conglomerates in India also use Singapore as a holding jurisdiction for overseas acquisitions. When international subsidiaries are placed under a parent company in Singapore, they create a clean separation between domestic and foreign operations. This mitigates risks, streamlines financing, and simplifies cross-border transfer pricing strategies. In doing so, companies seeking professional assistance for Singapore company formation can establish a credible international platform to operate from.

Conclusion

Incorporating abroad requires proper alignment among tax planning, regulatory compliance, banking setup, and long-term commercial objectives. This is where experienced advisors like IMC can guide businesses on the right track. The professionals assist Indian businesses in structuring cross-border expansion seamlessly. This ensures that the incorporation in Singapore is properly aligned with operational reality and global ambitions.

Professional consultation establishes a stable legal foundation, which fuels the confidence of investors. With the appropriate approach, organisations can leverage treaty benefits and enhance operational credibility. In today's environment, that combination is often the difference between remaining regional and becoming global.

Author Bio:

Shivani Bhakar is a Company Secretary with extensive experience guiding businesses through international expansion, specialising in Singapore market entry, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. Known for navigating complex cross-border regulations, she advises multinational companies and family offices on strategic structuring, due diligence, and operational optimisation across global financial centers.