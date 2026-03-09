Before You Ring The Bell: Eight Tripwires That Delay IPOs & How To Overcome Them

- within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
An IPO delayed is an opportunity lost. The cost of that delay, measured in lost market windows, strained investor confidence, and organisational fatigue, is plain to see. What is less plain, and far more worth examining, is where these delays originate, why they persist across transactions, sectors, and company sizes with such regularity, and how they can be systematically addressed.
India's IPO Surge and the Hidden Cost of Unpreparedness
In 2024, India led the world by Initial Public Offering (IPO) count: a total of 320 listings raising approximately INR 1.9 lakh crore, accounting for nearly 30% of global IPO volumes. This momentum has not slowed even in 2025. SEBI received 190 draft offer documents, of which 164 were processed by the end of the financial year. As of January 1, 2026, 96 companies proposing to raise approximately INR 1.25 lakh crore have already secured SEBI approval, while another 106 companies seeking to mobilise approximately INR 1.40 lakh crore are awaiting clearance. New-age companies, multinationals, and legacy businesses alike are increasingly drawn to Indian stock exchanges.
Yet behind these glittering headlines lies a quieter, less-told story. The number of SEBI observation letters on filed offer documents is increasing. Many Draft Red Herring Prospectuses (DRHPs) are being withdrawn and then re-filed. In some cases, Regulator have paused IPOs mid-way after whistleblower complaints flagged promoter-related violations and disclosure gaps. Post-listing, certain companies have even been directed to refund investors when material misstatements came to light. These are not isolated incidents; they point to deeper, recurring faultlines in how companies approach their IPO readiness. Companies that arrive at the IPO stage without methodologically resolving their pre-issue compliance, disclosure gaps, as well as structural and legacy issues, invariably pay the hidden but foreseeable price in the form of extended timelines, escalating transaction costs and, most damagingly, erosion of investor and regulatory credibility at the moment it matters the most.
Why IPO Timelines Matter?
Understanding why this matters requires an appreciation of how IPO timelines are actually structured. Investment bankers plan IPOs around carefully assessed windows of market sentiment: a buoyant secondary market, a favourable sectoral narrative and a receptive institutional investor base. An unresolved pre-issue deficiency that pushes a listing by even one quarter can fundamentally alter the commercial outcome of the listing itself. When a listing is delayed, the market conditions that made the IPO attractive in the first place may no longer exist by the time the company is ready. Investors who were once eager become cautious, and in some cases, even reticent. The valuation that seemed achievable comes under contest. To get the offering across the line, the company may have to accept a lower price, offer larger discounts to anchor investors or scale back the size of the issue altogether. And the damage does not end at listing itself; a company that enters the market under such circumstances often trades below expectations in the aftermarket.
What Causes IPO Delays?
The causes of IPO delays are more predictable than they appear. Across transactions, they cluster around the common root causes, falling into three broad categories:
- Execution Frictions: These are internal issues that arise during the IPO process, such as gaps in the filed documentation, unclear governance structures, and unresolved operational matters that create confusion, demand rework, and slow down an already time-sensitive process.
- Regulatory Pressure Points: These are matters that attract scrutiny from the Regulator and the Stock Exchanges, typically arising from inconsistencies in the offer document or inadequate substantiation of material facts. They result in clarification requests, follow-up queries, and formal observations, each of which consumes time, extends the review cycle, and in serious cases, can trigger investor complaints and regulatory lash back.
- Pre-issue Lapses: These are compliance and disclosure-related deficiencies that cannot be deferred or glossed over; each gap must be identified, remediated, properly documented, and formally closed to the Regulator's satisfaction before moving forward with the IPO process.
Why Companies Stumble at the Starting Line?
The IPO process is often compared to an iceberg. The DRHPs and prospectuses, the part the world sees, represent only a fraction of the actual work. The larger and more demanding portion sits beneath the surface, the unglamorous but essential groundwork that determines whether a company is truly fit to list. It is this submerged portion, invisible to the outside world and often to the companies themselves but entirely apparent to regulators, experienced merchant bankers and counsel, that most commonly trips up companies.
Most companies, while planning for their IPO, pour their energy into the business narrative, the financial projections and the investor pitch. But in doing so, the depth of legal and compliance preparation that a successful IPO demands is often underestimated. These are not peripheral concerns; they sit at the heart of the process and when left unaddressed, they tend to emerge at the most critical junctures: during due diligence, in response to a SEBI query, or during active investor engagement. By that point, the disruption is real and the costs are tangible. These are what we refer to as Tripwires: predictable, recurring pressure points that an underprepared company will inevitably encounter and that a well-prepared one will have already resolved.
What follows is a close examination of the eight most commonly encountered tripwires, synthesised from an analysis of over 100 offer documents and 75 SEBI observation letters, discussing what typically goes wrong, why it delays the IPO timeline and what it takes to fix it.
Tripwire #1: Promoter Identification & Classification Gaps
If there is one area where SEBI's scrutiny is sharpest and most sustained, it is the identification and classification of promoters. Regulation 2(1)(oo) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 defines a promoter broadly: extending beyond those who are formally named in the offer document to include any person who has control over the affairs of the issuer, whether directly or indirectly, or in accordance with whose advice or directions the Board of Directors is accustomed to act.
Accurate promoter identification lies at the core of investor protection in a public offering. It determines who bears actual responsibility toward public shareholders and forms the foundation on which the entire offer is structured. An incorrectly identified promoter group does not merely create a disclosure gap; it undermines the foundation on which investors rely while making their investment decision. SEBI and the Stock Exchanges examine this with particular care, and any ambiguity is treated not as a technical oversight but as a fundamental concern.
It becomes a tripwire when companies underestimate the breadth of the regulatory definition. A person who holds no formal title or direct shareholding but quietly controls board decisions through an indirect web of entities and relationships may not be disclosed as a promoter, yet falls squarely within the regulatory definition. These are the gaps that regulators focus on and addressing them mid-process consumes time that no IPO timeline can afford. The table below sets out what typically goes wrong, why it delays the timeline and what it takes to fix it when it comes to promoter identification and classification:
|
What typically goes wrong?
|
Why it delays IPO timeline?
|
What fixes it?
|
|
|
Tripwire #2: Litigation Disclosure Gaps
Every company of meaningful size carries litigation; it is an inevitable feature of doing business. What matters in the context of an IPO is not the existence of litigation but the accuracy, completeness, and consistency with which it is disclosed. The SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 require comprehensive disclosure of pending legal proceedings involving the issuer, its promoters, directors and group companies spanning civil, criminal, regulatory, quasi-judicial and tax proceedings across all forums and jurisdictions.
The reason SEBI focuses on litigation disclosure with such rigour is simple: litigation represents risk and undisclosed risk is precisely what securities market regulation is designed to prevent. If an investor cannot accurately assess a company's litigation exposure, they cannot make an informed investment decision. SEBI, therefore, treats litigation disclosure as a substantive test of the issuer's transparency rather than just a formality.
It becomes a tripwire because most companies do not maintain a consolidated, real-time, context-based litigation register covering all forums and jurisdictions. The litigation chapter of the offer document, when based on scattered and inconsistent information, will inevitably attract regulatory scrutiny, demand repeated revisions and consume time that the IPO timeline cannot spare. The table below sets out what typically goes wrong, why it delays the timeline and what it takes to fix it when it comes to litigation disclosure gaps:
|
What typically goes wrong?
|
Why it delays IPO timeline?
|
What fixes it?
|
|
|
Tripwire #3: Regulatory Non-Compliance Gaps
A company that has grown rapidly may, in the ordinary course of its growth, have accumulated instances of historical non-compliance across one or more regulatory regimes. This is not uncommon, and regulators understand that. What SEBI and the stock exchanges do not accept is non-compliance that has not been formally addressed, such as the absence of a compounding order, a closure confirmation or documented evidence of remediation. In an IPO, the regulator does not just want to know what went wrong. It wants to see proof that it has been fixed.
It becomes a tripwire when historical non-compliances are unknown, undocumented, or unresolved. Assertions of remediation without supporting evidence do not satisfy the regulator; they invite scrutiny, raise governance and credibility concerns and extend a timeline that the company cannot afford to stretch. The table below sets out what typically goes wrong, why it delays the timeline and what it takes to fix it:
|
What typically goes wrong?
|
Why it delays IPO timeline?
|
What fixes it?
|
|
|
Tripwire #4: Approvals & Paper Trail Gaps
Behind every corporate action lies a chain of approvals, including board resolutions, shareholder authorisations, regulatory clearances, statutory filings and executed agreements, as may be required under the law and prescribed procedures. SEBI requires that the offer document accurately represent the legal basis for every corporate action and that the company holds all approvals, licences and permits necessary to carry on its business. Where that basis is absent or incomplete, the offer document cannot move forward until each gap is addressed.
It becomes a tripwire because these gaps are rarely visible until IPO due diligence brings them to the surface. A company may have operated effectively for years, holding licences it believed were in order, conducting transactions it considered properly authorised. Each gap, viewed in isolation, may seem minor and addressable. But when they surface together as they often do, they do not merely add up; they compound. The IPO process, once set in motion, operates within strict timelines and regulatory expectations that leave little room for course correction. A remediation exercise of this scale, triggered mid-process, not just slows things down but also strains the entire machinery of the offering. The table below sets out what typically goes wrong, why it delays the timeline and what it takes to fix it:
|
What typically goes wrong?
|
Why it delays IPO timeline?
|
What fixes it?
|
|
|
Tripwire #5: Related Party Transaction (RPT) Gaps
Related Party Transactions (RPTs) are an inherent feature of how most Indian businesses operate. Companies rarely function as standalone entities; they sit within groups comprising subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures, and affiliated entities and transactions flow between these entities as a matter of commercial necessity and operational synergy. The issue in an IPO is not the existence of such transactions but the framework within which they have been conducted: whether they were priced at arm's length, properly approved and accurately disclosed. These are questions regulators examine with considerable rigour.
The reason for this rigour is straightforward. RPTs are one of the most common channels through which value can be transferred away from a company to promoter-connected parties on terms that may not be commercially justifiable or may be prejudicial to other stakeholders. SEBI/Stock Exchanges, therefore, approach RPT disclosure not as a routine review but as a substantive assessment of fairness, dependency and conflict of interest.
It becomes a tripwire when legitimate transactions are conducted informally, such as services rendered under internal arrangements, loans without documented terms or brand usage without a formal licence. It equally becomes a tripwire where transactions lack a clear commercial rationale or are structured in a manner that, in the absence of adequate documentation and justification, may be considered prejudicial to the interests of other stakeholders. The absence of this groundwork generates clarifications, re-documentation and review cycles that the IPO timeline cannot afford. The following breakdown illustrates the same:
|
What typically goes wrong?
|
Why it delays IPO timeline?
|
What fixes it?
|
|
|
Tripwire #6: Group and Subsidiary Spillover Risks
The corporate perimeter of an IPO-bound company is often more complex than it appears. Businesses operate within a web of entities and the boundaries between the issuer and the wider group are not always clearly defined. When one entity within such a group proposes to list, defining the precise perimeter of the issuer becomes not just a legal exercise but a critical disclosure obligation. What exists beyond those boundaries does not simply stay there. It follows the issuer in the offer document.
The Regulator focuses on this because an issuer's exposure is not limited to what sits within its own balance sheet. Pre-existing litigation at the group or subsidiary level, contingent liabilities, regulatory actions and restrictive arrangements such as non-compete and exclusivity clauses can each materially affect the investment proposition.
It becomes a tripwire when the connection between a group structure and an issuer's disclosure obligations is not mapped with the rigour that an IPO demands. Gaps, if surfaced during due diligence, must be resolved before the offer document can progress. The following breakdown illustrates the same:
|
What typically goes wrong?
|
Why it delays IPO timeline?
|
What fixes it?
|
|
|
Tripwire #7: Use of Proceeds and Objects of Issue Gaps
When a company raises capital from the public, it must clearly state how the funds will be used. The Objects of the Issue chapter in the offer document formally sets out the proposed utilisation of proceeds and is among the most closely scrutinised sections of the offer document. SEBI's focus here is rooted in a fundamental principle of investor protection: investors are entitled to know, with specificity, the purpose for which their money is being raised. SEBI requires a clear, demonstrable nexus between each stated object and the proposed deployment of proceeds, supported by a sound commercial rationale and adequate documentation.
It becomes a tripwire when companies treat the objects chapter as a narrative exercise rather than a legal one. Vague descriptions, undefined timelines, unquantified allocations and deployments involving related or connected parties without adequate justification each erode the credibility of the chapter and becomes a source of repeated observations and redrafting that the IPO timeline cannot accommodate. The following breakdown sets out what typically goes wrong, why it delays the timeline and what it takes to fix it:
|
What typically goes wrong?
|
Why it delays IPO timeline?
|
What fixes it?
|
|
|
Tripwire #8: Corporate Governance and Policy Framework Gaps
Of all the areas examined in this article, corporate governance is the one that most directly reflects a company's character and readiness as a listed entity. A company seeking to access public capital is, in effect, asking investors to trust its leadership, its processes and its institutional discipline. The governance framework it presents is the formal expression of that trust. SEBI and the stock exchanges treat governance as a foundational indicator of listing readiness.
It becomes a tripwire when companies arrive at the IPO stage with governance frameworks that exist in form but not in substance, policies that were adopted but never implemented, committees that were formed but never functioned as intended, and disclosures that do not reflect how decisions are actually made. SEBI and the stock exchanges will look beyond the documents to the practice, and the gap between the two is precisely what leads to queries, corrective directions and concerns about the company's readiness for listing. The following breakdown sets out what typically goes wrong, why it delays the timeline, and what it takes to fix it:
|
What typically goes wrong?
|
Why it delays IPO timeline?
|
What fixes it?
|
|
|
The Way Forward: Methodological Preparation as Strategy
India's capital markets are among the most dynamic and rewarding listing environments in the world. SEBI's regulatory framework is demanding by design and that is a feature, not a flaw. It protects investors, strengthens market integrity and, over time, rewards issuers who engage with it seriously. The companies that list successfully, on time and at the valuations they deserve are not those that were fortunate; they are those that were ready.
Readiness, in this context, is not just a legal deliverable to be produced in the weeks before a DRHP is filed. It is an organisational discipline. Much like a clamp that holds a structure together, legal preparation can only be effective if the underlying framework of compliance, governance, and documentation is already in place. The companies that understand this earliest are the ones that arrive at the filing stage with the fewest surprises.
For companies standing at the threshold of a public listing and more importantly for those still in the planning stages of their IPO, the question is not whether these tripwires exist; they almost certainly do. The question is whether they are identified and resolved proactively with proper legal guidance or whether they surface mid-process, at a moment when the cost of addressing them is at its highest and the room for manoeuvre is at its lowest.
In the IPO journey, preparation is not a head start; it is the difference between a listing that succeeds and one that does not.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.