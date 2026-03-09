Before You Ring The Bell: Eight Tripwires That Delay IPOs & How To Overcome Them

What is less plain, and far more worth examining, is where these delays originate, why they persist across transactions, sectors, and company sizes with such regularity, and how they can be systematically addressed.

An IPO delayed is an opportunity lost. The cost of that delay, measured in lost market windows, strained investor confidence, and organisational fatigue, is plain to see. What is less plain, and far more worth examining, is where these delays originate, why they persist across transactions, sectors, and company sizes with such regularity, and how they can be systematically addressed.

India's IPO Surge and the Hidden Cost of Unpreparedness

In 2024, India led the world by Initial Public Offering (IPO) count: a total of 320 listings raising approximately INR 1.9 lakh crore, accounting for nearly 30% of global IPO volumes. This momentum has not slowed even in 2025. SEBI received 190 draft offer documents, of which 164 were processed by the end of the financial year. As of January 1, 2026, 96 companies proposing to raise approximately INR 1.25 lakh crore have already secured SEBI approval, while another 106 companies seeking to mobilise approximately INR 1.40 lakh crore are awaiting clearance. New-age companies, multinationals, and legacy businesses alike are increasingly drawn to Indian stock exchanges.

Yet behind these glittering headlines lies a quieter, less-told story. The number of SEBI observation letters on filed offer documents is increasing. Many Draft Red Herring Prospectuses (DRHPs) are being withdrawn and then re-filed. In some cases, Regulator have paused IPOs mid-way after whistleblower complaints flagged promoter-related violations and disclosure gaps. Post-listing, certain companies have even been directed to refund investors when material misstatements came to light. These are not isolated incidents; they point to deeper, recurring faultlines in how companies approach their IPO readiness. Companies that arrive at the IPO stage without methodologically resolving their pre-issue compliance, disclosure gaps, as well as structural and legacy issues, invariably pay the hidden but foreseeable price in the form of extended timelines, escalating transaction costs and, most damagingly, erosion of investor and regulatory credibility at the moment it matters the most.

Why IPO Timelines Matter?

Understanding why this matters requires an appreciation of how IPO timelines are actually structured. Investment bankers plan IPOs around carefully assessed windows of market sentiment: a buoyant secondary market, a favourable sectoral narrative and a receptive institutional investor base. An unresolved pre-issue deficiency that pushes a listing by even one quarter can fundamentally alter the commercial outcome of the listing itself. When a listing is delayed, the market conditions that made the IPO attractive in the first place may no longer exist by the time the company is ready. Investors who were once eager become cautious, and in some cases, even reticent. The valuation that seemed achievable comes under contest. To get the offering across the line, the company may have to accept a lower price, offer larger discounts to anchor investors or scale back the size of the issue altogether. And the damage does not end at listing itself; a company that enters the market under such circumstances often trades below expectations in the aftermarket.

What Causes IPO Delays?

The causes of IPO delays are more predictable than they appear. Across transactions, they cluster around the common root causes, falling into three broad categories:

Execution Frictions: These are internal issues that arise during the IPO process, such as gaps in the filed documentation, unclear governance structures, and unresolved operational matters that create confusion, demand rework, and slow down an already time-sensitive process.

Regulatory Pressure Points: These are matters that attract scrutiny from the Regulator and the Stock Exchanges, typically arising from inconsistencies in the offer document or inadequate substantiation of material facts. They result in clarification requests, follow-up queries, and formal observations, each of which consumes time, extends the review cycle, and in serious cases, can trigger investor complaints and regulatory lash back.

Pre-issue Lapses: These are compliance and disclosure-related deficiencies that cannot be deferred or glossed over; each gap must be identified, remediated, properly documented, and formally closed to the Regulator's satisfaction before moving forward with the IPO process.

Why Companies Stumble at the Starting Line?

The IPO process is often compared to an iceberg. The DRHPs and prospectuses, the part the world sees, represent only a fraction of the actual work. The larger and more demanding portion sits beneath the surface, the unglamorous but essential groundwork that determines whether a company is truly fit to list. It is this submerged portion, invisible to the outside world and often to the companies themselves but entirely apparent to regulators, experienced merchant bankers and counsel, that most commonly trips up companies.

Most companies, while planning for their IPO, pour their energy into the business narrative, the financial projections and the investor pitch. But in doing so, the depth of legal and compliance preparation that a successful IPO demands is often underestimated. These are not peripheral concerns; they sit at the heart of the process and when left unaddressed, they tend to emerge at the most critical junctures: during due diligence, in response to a SEBI query, or during active investor engagement. By that point, the disruption is real and the costs are tangible. These are what we refer to as Tripwires: predictable, recurring pressure points that an underprepared company will inevitably encounter and that a well-prepared one will have already resolved.

What follows is a close examination of the eight most commonly encountered tripwires, synthesised from an analysis of over 100 offer documents and 75 SEBI observation letters, discussing what typically goes wrong, why it delays the IPO timeline and what it takes to fix it.

Tripwire #1: Promoter Identification & Classification Gaps

If there is one area where SEBI's scrutiny is sharpest and most sustained, it is the identification and classification of promoters. Regulation 2(1)(oo) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 defines a promoter broadly: extending beyond those who are formally named in the offer document to include any person who has control over the affairs of the issuer, whether directly or indirectly, or in accordance with whose advice or directions the Board of Directors is accustomed to act.

Accurate promoter identification lies at the core of investor protection in a public offering. It determines who bears actual responsibility toward public shareholders and forms the foundation on which the entire offer is structured. An incorrectly identified promoter group does not merely create a disclosure gap; it undermines the foundation on which investors rely while making their investment decision. SEBI and the Stock Exchanges examine this with particular care, and any ambiguity is treated not as a technical oversight but as a fundamental concern.

It becomes a tripwire when companies underestimate the breadth of the regulatory definition. A person who holds no formal title or direct shareholding but quietly controls board decisions through an indirect web of entities and relationships may not be disclosed as a promoter, yet falls squarely within the regulatory definition. These are the gaps that regulators focus on and addressing them mid-process consumes time that no IPO timeline can afford. The table below sets out what typically goes wrong, why it delays the timeline and what it takes to fix it when it comes to promoter identification and classification:

What typically goes wrong? Why it delays IPO timeline? What fixes it? Individuals exercising control or significant influence are not appropriately identified or disclosed as promoters

Promoter classification is inconsistent with shareholding, board rights, veto powers, affirmative rights or historical involvement

Regulatory actions, debarments, adverse orders or relevant historical track record relating to identified promoters are not adequately factored into promoter disclosures

Complete details of the promoter group are not available or are inadequately compiled, resulting in incomplete disclosures Regulator and stock exchanges closely scrutinise who is identified as a promoter and the basis for such identification

Misclassification or incomplete promoter and promoter group disclosures result in repeated clarifications, re-drafting of promoter sections, and extended review cycles Conduct a structured promoter identification assessment based on control, influence and regulatory definitions

Validate promoter classification against shareholding patterns, governance rights and historical role in the company

Undertake targeted background and regulatory checks (including debarments and adverse orders) after promoter identification and reflect outcomes in disclosures

Where promoter group details are unavailable or impracticable to obtain, file appropriate exemption applications with supporting justification and documentation

Tripwire #2: Litigation Disclosure Gaps

Every company of meaningful size carries litigation; it is an inevitable feature of doing business. What matters in the context of an IPO is not the existence of litigation but the accuracy, completeness, and consistency with which it is disclosed. The SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018 require comprehensive disclosure of pending legal proceedings involving the issuer, its promoters, directors and group companies spanning civil, criminal, regulatory, quasi-judicial and tax proceedings across all forums and jurisdictions.

The reason SEBI focuses on litigation disclosure with such rigour is simple: litigation represents risk and undisclosed risk is precisely what securities market regulation is designed to prevent. If an investor cannot accurately assess a company's litigation exposure, they cannot make an informed investment decision. SEBI, therefore, treats litigation disclosure as a substantive test of the issuer's transparency rather than just a formality.

It becomes a tripwire because most companies do not maintain a consolidated, real-time, context-based litigation register covering all forums and jurisdictions. The litigation chapter of the offer document, when based on scattered and inconsistent information, will inevitably attract regulatory scrutiny, demand repeated revisions and consume time that the IPO timeline cannot spare. The table below sets out what typically goes wrong, why it delays the timeline and what it takes to fix it when it comes to litigation disclosure gaps:

What typically goes wrong? Why it delays IPO timeline? What fixes it? Litigation exposure, including civil, criminal, regulatory, quasi-judicial, and tax proceedings, not consolidated across forums and jurisdictions

Inconsistencies in the disclosure of amounts, parties, stage and status of proceedings, and the issues under consideration

Absence of a documented legal assessment or incomplete supporting records Leads to repeated regulatory clarifications and disclosure revisions

Expands litigation-related risk disclosures and increases review timelines Maintain a consolidated litigation information sheet covering all forums

Establish a documented materiality and provisioning framework

· Prepare standardised case summaries covering key ingredients such as amounts involved, parties, stage and status of proceedings, and issues under consideration, with complete document sets

Tripwire #3: Regulatory Non-Compliance Gaps

A company that has grown rapidly may, in the ordinary course of its growth, have accumulated instances of historical non-compliance across one or more regulatory regimes. This is not uncommon, and regulators understand that. What SEBI and the stock exchanges do not accept is non-compliance that has not been formally addressed, such as the absence of a compounding order, a closure confirmation or documented evidence of remediation. In an IPO, the regulator does not just want to know what went wrong. It wants to see proof that it has been fixed.

It becomes a tripwire when historical non-compliances are unknown, undocumented, or unresolved. Assertions of remediation without supporting evidence do not satisfy the regulator; they invite scrutiny, raise governance and credibility concerns and extend a timeline that the company cannot afford to stretch. The table below sets out what typically goes wrong, why it delays the timeline and what it takes to fix it:

What typically goes wrong? Why it delays IPO timeline? What fixes it? Non-compliance across multiple regulatory regimes (including Company Law, FEMA, securities, tax, IT & data protection, competition, legal metrology)

Historical instances of non-compliance not formally regularised or supported by documented closure

No remedial action taken or remedial actions stated without any supporting evidence trail Regulator and stock exchanges seek proof of orders, compounding and closures

Raises governance and management credibility concerns Maintain a consolidated compliance register evidencing closure status and remedial corrective actions

Clear compounding / settlement status summary

Prepare and operationalise comprehensive SOPs, compliance calendars, and checklists, supported by documented internal controls

Tripwire #4: Approvals & Paper Trail Gaps

Behind every corporate action lies a chain of approvals, including board resolutions, shareholder authorisations, regulatory clearances, statutory filings and executed agreements, as may be required under the law and prescribed procedures. SEBI requires that the offer document accurately represent the legal basis for every corporate action and that the company holds all approvals, licences and permits necessary to carry on its business. Where that basis is absent or incomplete, the offer document cannot move forward until each gap is addressed.

It becomes a tripwire because these gaps are rarely visible until IPO due diligence brings them to the surface. A company may have operated effectively for years, holding licences it believed were in order, conducting transactions it considered properly authorised. Each gap, viewed in isolation, may seem minor and addressable. But when they surface together as they often do, they do not merely add up; they compound. The IPO process, once set in motion, operates within strict timelines and regulatory expectations that leave little room for course correction. A remediation exercise of this scale, triggered mid-process, not just slows things down but also strains the entire machinery of the offering. The table below sets out what typically goes wrong, why it delays the timeline and what it takes to fix it:

What typically goes wrong? Why it delays IPO timeline? What fixes it? Board and shareholder approvals are either not obtained, inadequately drafted or obtained after the relevant corporate actions have been undertaken

Delegation of authority is unclear, undocumented or inconsistently exercised

Corporate actions undertaken are not fully supported by corresponding minutes or resolutions

Regulatory, statutory, legal, and transactional approvals required for business operations are not obtained, properly documented, or aligned with the underlying corporate actions

Business operations and transactions are carried out without formal and duly executed agreements in place Approval gaps and inconsistencies that are flagged during due diligence can delay the finalisation of disclosures and supporting documentation.

Reconciliation of facts and corrective documentation leads to repeated revisions in offer documents

Absence or misalignment of required regulatory and statutory approvals invites regulatory scrutiny and necessitates corrective action before the offer document progresses

Absence of formally executed agreements invites regulatory scrutiny and requires regularisation before disclosures can be finalised Conduct a pre-IPO health check-up of regulatory, statutory, legal, and transactional approvals to ensure completeness and alignment

Ensure all agreements are properly executed, stamped, registered and duly maintained in official records

Establish a lifecycle management system for all agreements and approvals, tracking execution, validity, renewals, amendments and terminations

A complete, updated and centralised index of all board and shareholder approvals, mapped to relevant corporate actions

A clearly defined, documented and consistently applied signing authority and delegation framework

Tripwire #5: Related Party Transaction (RPT) Gaps

Related Party Transactions (RPTs) are an inherent feature of how most Indian businesses operate. Companies rarely function as standalone entities; they sit within groups comprising subsidiaries, associates, joint ventures, and affiliated entities and transactions flow between these entities as a matter of commercial necessity and operational synergy. The issue in an IPO is not the existence of such transactions but the framework within which they have been conducted: whether they were priced at arm's length, properly approved and accurately disclosed. These are questions regulators examine with considerable rigour.

The reason for this rigour is straightforward. RPTs are one of the most common channels through which value can be transferred away from a company to promoter-connected parties on terms that may not be commercially justifiable or may be prejudicial to other stakeholders. SEBI/Stock Exchanges, therefore, approach RPT disclosure not as a routine review but as a substantive assessment of fairness, dependency and conflict of interest.

It becomes a tripwire when legitimate transactions are conducted informally, such as services rendered under internal arrangements, loans without documented terms or brand usage without a formal licence. It equally becomes a tripwire where transactions lack a clear commercial rationale or are structured in a manner that, in the absence of adequate documentation and justification, may be considered prejudicial to the interests of other stakeholders. The absence of this groundwork generates clarifications, re-documentation and review cycles that the IPO timeline cannot afford. The following breakdown illustrates the same:

What typically goes wrong? Why it delays IPO timeline? What fixes it? Related party transactions are undertaken at scale without a clearly documented pricing or commercial rationale

Services, loans, rentals, or brand usage are carried out without an established arm's-length basis

Statutory approvals and disclosures do not accurately reflect the nature, value or flow of transactions Regulator and stock exchanges scrutinise RPTs to assess fairness, dependency, and conflicts of interest

Inadequate documentation necessitates additional disclosures, clarifications, and re-documentation Complete identification and mapping of all related party transactions and beneficiaries

Pricing benchmarks supported by valuation or objective commercial analysis

Formal documentation of all related party arrangements through executed agreements

Adoption and implementation of a robust related party transaction policy governing identification, approval, monitoring and disclosure of RPTs

Tripwire #6: Group and Subsidiary Spillover Risks

The corporate perimeter of an IPO-bound company is often more complex than it appears. Businesses operate within a web of entities and the boundaries between the issuer and the wider group are not always clearly defined. When one entity within such a group proposes to list, defining the precise perimeter of the issuer becomes not just a legal exercise but a critical disclosure obligation. What exists beyond those boundaries does not simply stay there. It follows the issuer in the offer document.

The Regulator focuses on this because an issuer's exposure is not limited to what sits within its own balance sheet. Pre-existing litigation at the group or subsidiary level, contingent liabilities, regulatory actions and restrictive arrangements such as non-compete and exclusivity clauses can each materially affect the investment proposition.

It becomes a tripwire when the connection between a group structure and an issuer's disclosure obligations is not mapped with the rigour that an IPO demands. Gaps, if surfaced during due diligence, must be resolved before the offer document can progress. The following breakdown illustrates the same:

What typically goes wrong? Why it delays IPO timeline? What fixes it? Legacy disputes, contingent liabilities or regulatory exposures at the group or subsidiary level inadvertently flow into the issuer's disclosure narrative

Complex group structures create ambiguity around ownership, control and inter-company relationships

Non-compete and exclusivity arrangements within the group are unclear, inconsistently documented, or not aligned with the issuer's business model Regulators seek detailed clarity on group-level exposures, control structures and restrictive arrangements affecting the issuer

Additional disclosures, explanations, or restructuring particularly around non-compete and exclusivity terms, may be required to address regulatory concerns Rationalise the group structure and clearly define the issuer perimeter for disclosure purposes

Identify and map all group-level liabilities, exposures, and restrictive arrangements, supported by documentation

Review, regularise, and document inter-company and non-compete arrangements to ensure consistency with the issuer's disclosures and business operations

Tripwire #7: Use of Proceeds and Objects of Issue Gaps

When a company raises capital from the public, it must clearly state how the funds will be used. The Objects of the Issue chapter in the offer document formally sets out the proposed utilisation of proceeds and is among the most closely scrutinised sections of the offer document. SEBI's focus here is rooted in a fundamental principle of investor protection: investors are entitled to know, with specificity, the purpose for which their money is being raised. SEBI requires a clear, demonstrable nexus between each stated object and the proposed deployment of proceeds, supported by a sound commercial rationale and adequate documentation.

It becomes a tripwire when companies treat the objects chapter as a narrative exercise rather than a legal one. Vague descriptions, undefined timelines, unquantified allocations and deployments involving related or connected parties without adequate justification each erode the credibility of the chapter and becomes a source of repeated observations and redrafting that the IPO timeline cannot accommodate. The following breakdown sets out what typically goes wrong, why it delays the timeline and what it takes to fix it:

What typically goes wrong? Why it delays IPO timeline? What fixes it? Objects of the issue are articulated in broad or generic terms without clear legal specificity or linkage to identifiable business activities

Deployment of proceeds involves group entities or promoter-related transactions without adequate legal explanation or disclosure

Allocation of proceeds across multiple objects is not clearly defined, with limited clarity on timelines and amounts earmarked for each object Regulator requires a clear nexus between the stated objects of the issue and the proposed deployment of proceeds

Lack of clarity necessitates re-drafting of the "Objects of the Issue" chapter and related disclosures, extending regulatory review cycles Clearly define each object of the issue with specific allocation of proceeds and deployment timelines

Ensure consistency between the stated objects, corporate approvals, and supporting contractual arrangements

Articulate a clear framework for monitoring and reporting utilisation of proceeds

Tripwire #8: Corporate Governance and Policy Framework Gaps

Of all the areas examined in this article, corporate governance is the one that most directly reflects a company's character and readiness as a listed entity. A company seeking to access public capital is, in effect, asking investors to trust its leadership, its processes and its institutional discipline. The governance framework it presents is the formal expression of that trust. SEBI and the stock exchanges treat governance as a foundational indicator of listing readiness.

It becomes a tripwire when companies arrive at the IPO stage with governance frameworks that exist in form but not in substance, policies that were adopted but never implemented, committees that were formed but never functioned as intended, and disclosures that do not reflect how decisions are actually made. SEBI and the stock exchanges will look beyond the documents to the practice, and the gap between the two is precisely what leads to queries, corrective directions and concerns about the company's readiness for listing. The following breakdown sets out what typically goes wrong, why it delays the timeline, and what it takes to fix it:

What typically goes wrong? Why it delays IPO timeline? What fixes it? Board composition, committee structures, or governance processes are not fully aligned with applicable listing requirements

Mandatory governance policies exist in form but are outdated, inconsistently implemented, or not operationalised

Governance-related disclosures do not accurately reflect actual board practices or decision-making processes Regulator and stock exchanges treat governance gaps as indicators of inadequate listing readiness

Corrective measures and enhanced disclosures are often required before the offer document can progress Reconstitution of the board and its committees to ensure compliance with listing norms

Review, update, and effective implementation of mandatory governance policies

Alignment of governance practices with disclosures set out in the offer document, supported by proper backup documents

The Way Forward: Methodological Preparation as Strategy

India's capital markets are among the most dynamic and rewarding listing environments in the world. SEBI's regulatory framework is demanding by design and that is a feature, not a flaw. It protects investors, strengthens market integrity and, over time, rewards issuers who engage with it seriously. The companies that list successfully, on time and at the valuations they deserve are not those that were fortunate; they are those that were ready.

Readiness, in this context, is not just a legal deliverable to be produced in the weeks before a DRHP is filed. It is an organisational discipline. Much like a clamp that holds a structure together, legal preparation can only be effective if the underlying framework of compliance, governance, and documentation is already in place. The companies that understand this earliest are the ones that arrive at the filing stage with the fewest surprises.

For companies standing at the threshold of a public listing and more importantly for those still in the planning stages of their IPO, the question is not whether these tripwires exist; they almost certainly do. The question is whether they are identified and resolved proactively with proper legal guidance or whether they surface mid-process, at a moment when the cost of addressing them is at its highest and the room for manoeuvre is at its lowest.

In the IPO journey, preparation is not a head start; it is the difference between a listing that succeeds and one that does not.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.