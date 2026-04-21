NSE Revises FCFE Computation For NSE Emerge Listing Eligibility

What Every Issuer, Promoter and Merchant Banker Must Know

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KEY SUMMARY

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has, vide Circular No. NSE/SME/73818 dated April 20, 2026, (“Circular”) revised the methodology for computing Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE) applicable to issuers seeking to list on the NSE EMERGE platform. The key change is the inclusion of “Proceeds from Issuance of Capital”, comprising equity share capital, preference share capital and securities premium (where received in cash) as an explicit positive component in the computation of FCFE. The amendment is effective immediately and applies to all Draft Red Herring Prospectuses (DRHPs) filed on NSE EMERGE on or after April 20, 2026.

1. Background and Regulatory Context

The NSE EMERGE platform was designed to give Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) access to public capital markets under a simplified, proportionate regulatory framework. Until September 2024, eligibility for listing on NSE EMERGE was governed primarily by financial size thresholds-post-issue paid-up capital, net worth, and track record criteria. With effect from September 1, 2024, NSE introduced an additional financial health criterion: positive FCFE in at least two (2) out of three (3) financial years immediately preceding the application date.

The FCFE requirement appears to have been introduced as an additional cash flow-based screen for issuers seeking access to the SME platform. However, the issue lay in the way the metric was structured. The earlier formula captured operating cash flows, capital expenditure, borrowings and interest costs, but did not factor in proceeds from equity capital raised by the company. As a result, for growth-stage SMEs in an expansion phase, there could be a mismatch between the FCFE outcome and the company’s actual funding profile. Despite receiving substantial investor capital, such companies could fail the FCFE threshold where operating cash flows remained subdued due to ongoing growth and scale-up activities.

The Circular addresses this gap by expanding the FCFE computation to include proceeds from issuance of capital as a positive component, thereby aligning the eligibility test more closely with the funding realities of growth-stage SMEs.

FCFE Computation: Old vs. New - What Changed

A single new component has been inserted into the FCFE computation. The contrast between the old and revised formulas is set out below.

Particulars Earlier Approach Revised Approach Formula FCFE = Cash Flow from Operations − Fixed Asset Purchases + Net Borrowings − Interest × (1 − t) FCFE = Cash Flow from Operations − Fixed Asset Purchases + Proceeds from Issuance of Capital + Net Borrowings − Interest × (1 − t) What is considered Focused on internal cash generation and debt funding only Includes internal cash, debt funding, and capital raised from shareholders

The revised framework now introduces an additional component- “Proceeds from Issuance of Capital” which brings within the FCFE construct all cash inflows arising from fresh equity capital raised during the relevant financial year.

2. Detailed Computation Methodology

NSE throughits Circular has set out the methodology for computing each component of the revised FCFE. Practitioners must apply these definitions strictly; deviation from the prescribed computation basis will constitute an error in calculating the eligibility criteria for listing any company on NSE EMERGE Platform.

Component How it is Computed What to Watch Out For Cash Flow from Operations (CFO) Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities (as per Restated Cash Flow Statement) minus taxes paid Use only restated financials. No projections or stub period numbers permitted. Fixed Asset Purchases (Capex) Purchase of PPE + CWIP + Intangible Assets minus sale proceeds of such assets Intangible assets are included. This is a broad capex definition. Capital Issuance (New Inclusion) Cash proceeds from issue of Equity Shares + Preference Shares + other Share Capital instruments + Securities Premium Only actual cash inflows qualify. Non-cash issuances (e.g. debt conversion, bonus, ESOP without cash) are excluded. Net Borrowings Total borrowings raised (long-term + short-term, including NCDs) minus repayments of borrowings during the year Avoid double counting. Interest *(1-t) Interest on loan/borrowings * (Profit after tax - PAT/Profit Before Tax (PBT)) or effective income Include only interest cost. Exclude bank charges, penalties, processing fees, etc.

Abbreviations

PPE - Property, Plant, and Equipment CWIP - Capital Work in Progress NCD – Non-Convertible Debentures

3. Implications for Issuers and Transaction Execution

This development has immediate and significant consequences for SME IPO structuring and listing:

Expansion of the eligible issuer base

A direct consequence of the revision is that issuers which may earlier have fallen short of the FCFE threshold despite having received genuine cash equity support may now qualify under the revised computation. This is likely to be particularly relevant for growth-stage SMEs with constrained operating cash flows but meaningful capital infusions during the relevant period. Capital infusion as an eligibility lever

Pre-IPO fund raises, particularly those involving cash equity at a premium can now directly support FCFE and, in turn, support listing eligibility. This elevates strategic role of capital infusion from a funding event to a structuring lever. The timing, quantum, and classification of such infusions will require deliberate planning to ensure they are appropriately reflected in restated financials and aligned with the FCFE framework. Greater execution complexity for advisors

The eligibility threshold has broadened, but execution risk has increased. Transaction teams must ensure that capital inflows are accurately classified, represent actual cash receipts, and are consistently reflected in restated financials to withstand regulatory scrutiny.

Final Thought

This is a clear policy shift. NSE has moved FCFE from a pure operating cash filter to a broader measure of cash support available to equity, through genuine capital infusion.

The intent is straightforward: to expand the SME issuer base without diluting financial discipline. The inclusion of capital proceeds, including securities premium, widens access, but the guardrails of restated financials, exclusion of non-cash issuance, and reliance on accounting classification ensure that only real and verifiable cash flows are counted.

From a deal execution standpoint, this changes the playbook. Pre-IPO capital raises, timing of infusions, and instrument classification are now directly linked to eligibility. FCFE is no longer merely a backward-looking eligibility metric; it now has a direct bearing on pre-IPO structuring decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.