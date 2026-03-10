Reassessing Rights Issues Under SEBI's 2025 ICDR Amendments

Introduction

On March 3, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") notified the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 (the "2025 Amendments"), introducing substantial revisions to the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (the "ICDR Regulations"). These amendments represent a comprehensive recalibration of the regulatory framework governing rights issues by public companies in India, with a clear emphasis on procedural efficiency, reduced timelines, and enhanced flexibility in capital formation.

The 2025 Amendments significantly streamline the rights issue process by, inter alia, reducing the overall timeline for completion to 23 working days, dispensing with the earlier requirement of filing a draft letter of offer with SEBI for prior review, and diminishing reliance on intermediaries in certain stages of the transaction. In parallel, the revised framework introduces greater structuring flexibility by permitting issuers to extend rights offerings beyond the existing shareholder base, thereby enabling participation by non-shareholder investors under specified conditions.

Collectively, these reforms are poised to materially influence the manner in which Indian public companies approach equity capital raising, marking a shift toward a more agile and market-responsive rights issuance regime.

Background: Rights Issues Under the Pre-2025 Framework

Prior to the 2025 Amendments, the rights issue framework under the ICDR Regulations provided for two distinct routes: fast-track rights issues and non-fast-track rights issues. Despite the availability of these routes, rights issues were often perceived as cumbersome and time intensive. Data collected by SEBI for the financial years 2022 to 2024 indicates that non-fast-track rights issues took an average of 317 days to complete, while fast-track rights issues required an average of 126 days. During the same period, listed companies undertook 1,492 preferential allotments as compared to only 183 rights issues.1

The increasing reliance on preferential allotments may be attributed to a range of structural and procedural advantages. Notably, this route does not entail the same level of disclosure obligations as a public offering, thereby reducing documentation requirements, limiting the involvement of intermediaries, and eliminating the need for prior approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"). However, preferential allotments remain subject to prescribed regulatory safeguards, including the requirement to obtain prior shareholder approval and to issue securities at or above the minimum floor price determined in accordance with applicable regulations, thereby ensuring continued compliance with investor protection norms and market discipline.

Alternatively, company rights issues do not require the approval of shareholders and there is no requirement for any regulatory pricing conditions when conducting a company rights issue. However, while this may provide an advantage to rights issues, the complexity of the process and extensive time frames associated with rights issues under the previous regulations made them a less appealing method of raising capital, particularly for those companies seeking to introduce new or strategic investors.

Characteristics of Rights Issues under Indian Company Law

Under Indian company law, a rights issue involves the offer of additional equity shares to existing shareholders on a pro rata basis, thereby conferring upon them a statutory pre-emptive right to subscribe to such shares before they are offered to any other person. This mechanism is intended to preserve proportionate ownership and protect shareholders from dilution.

A shareholder who elects not to exercise such entitlement may renounce the rights in favour of another person, thereby introducing flexibility in the manner in which shares are ultimately allocated.

Upon closure of the subscription period, including any renunciations, the board of directors may dispose of the unsubscribed portion of the issue, provided that such allocation is undertaken in a manner that is beneficial to the company and its shareholders as a whole.

From a structuring perspective, the participation of a new investor may be facilitated either through renunciation by existing shareholders in favour of identified investors or through allocation of unsubscribed shares by the board. In practice, renunciation is generally regarded as the more reliable route, given the uncertainty as to whether any residual shares will remain available at the conclusion of the issue.

Allotments to Identified Investors: Enhanced Transparency Under the 2025 Amendments

The ability to allot shares to identified investors through a rights issue is not a novel concept. Even under the earlier framework, shareholders could renounce their entitlements in favour of identified investors, and boards of directors could allocate unsubscribed portions of a rights issue in a manner not disadvantageous to shareholders and the company. However, the regulatory framework lacked clarity and transparency in relation to these processes.

The 2025 Amendments address these concerns by expressly recognizing and regulating these mechanisms, thereby enhancing certainty. In addition to this clarity, several features introduced by the 2025 Amendments significantly improve the attractiveness of rights issues as a capital-raising route for allotment to identified investors.2

More Efficient Processes and Shorter Timeframes

A key change made by the 2025 Changes/Amendments relates to the efficiency of the rights offer process. A rights offer now has to be completed in 23 business days or around 30 calendar days. The 2025 Changes will significantly reduce the amount of time needed to complete a rights offering, compared to procedures used prior to the 2025 Changes/Amendments. As a result, the timing of a rights offering will put it on par with other types of financing.

Prior to the 2025 Changes/Amendments, any rights offering that was not on a fast-track basis had to complete the submission of a draft offer letter to SEBI for their review and approval before it could be made available to the public. Therefore, there was often a significant delay in the process of submitting an offer letter to SEBI until SEBI approved it. The 2025 Changes/Amendments eliminate the requirement to submit an approved draft offer letter to SEBI, which will eliminate an additional level of regulatory hurdle and enable faster execution of the rights offering process.3

Mandatory Subscription and Limited Subscription Levels

As stipulated by the ICDR Regulations (the Regulations), generally speaking, to complete a rights offering successfully, there must be a minimum subscription of 90%. However, this does not apply where the promoters of the Company as well as the promoters' groups agree to subscribe to their entire entitlement and the proceeds from the subscription must be used for specific purposes as described in regulations.

As a result of the 2025 Amendments, the requirements of agreement from the Promoters and Promoter Group to subscribe to their entire entitlement under legislation have been expanded by allowing for an arrangement between such entities and other identified investors through the process of renunciation. As a result, the opportunity for a Company to be able to structure a Rights Offering and attract a Strategic and/or Financial Investor while meeting the Regulatory Parameters has greatly increased.

Selective Allotment of Unsubscribed Rights Portion

Another important change brought about by the 2025 Amendments is the specific recognition of the powers of the Board to allocate the unsubscribed portion of a Rights Offering to identified Investors at the price established by the issuer prior to the Offering. Before the 2025 Amendments, the Regulations did not address this issue, creating doubts as to whether or not the allocation of Unsubscribed Portions was permitted, as well as the extent thereof. The amended Guidelines now eliminate those ambiguities, thereby providing companies with additional flexibility to structure their transactions.

Conclusion

The 2025 amendments signify an important step forward regarding how regulations will treat rights issues going forward in India. By simplifying the processes involved with provisions contained in the regulations, shortening the time frames for conducting such issues, promoting greater transparency, and allowing companies to directly make an allotment of shares to an identified group of investors (the persons that execute the agreement), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has now positioned Rights Issues as a viable and effective means of raising capital for listed companies.

In addition to being perceived as a means of creating a new type of marketplace, such as through Qualified Institutional Placements or Follow-On Public Offerings, Rights Issues now provide certain distinct advantages compared to all other available means for raising capital, including more efficient processes, flexibility in determining pricing, and the absence of requiring approval from shareholders. Given these advancements in the current rights issue framework in India, companies listed on the stock exchange should now look closely at their approach to raising capital and consider how best to utilise the updated Rights Issue Framework to achieve their business and financial goals.

Footnotes

1 https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/circulars/mar-2025/faster-rights-issue-with-a-flexibility-of-allotment-to-specific-investor-s-_92622.html

2 https://egazette.gov.in/WriteReadData/2025/261516.pdf?utm