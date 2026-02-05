ARTICLE
5 February 2026

MCA Revises Directors' KYC Framework Under Rule 12A:Triennial Filing And Real-time Updates

A
Acuity Law

Contributor

Acuity Law logo
We provide expert guidance on corporate, tax, regulatory, employment, disputes, and insolvency matters. Our forte lies in cross-border transactions, encompassing a wide array of industries and serving clients from diverse regions such as Japan, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Since our inception in 2011, we have garnered numerous accolades from prestigious international legal directories.
Explore Firm Details
On 31 December 2025, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") notified the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2025, effecting a substantive revision to Rule 12A...
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Acuity Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Acuity Law’s articles from Acuity Law are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries
Acuity Law are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law, Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

BACKGROUND

On 31 December 2025, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") notified the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2025, effecting a substantive revision to Rule 12A of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 ("Rules"). The amendment, which comes into force on 31 March 2026, substitutes the existing Rule 12A governing Directors' KYC requirements.

KEY AMENDMENTS INTRODUCED

The substituted Rule 12A introduces a recalibrated compliance model comprising both periodic verification and event-based updation obligations.

Particulars Earlier Rule 12A Amended Rule 12A
Primary form e-form DIR-3 KYC DIR-3 KYC Web
Filing frequency Annually Once every three years
Filing deadline 30 September of the immediate next financial year 30 June of the relevant triennial year
Change-based updates No fixed timeline. Any change to the director's personal phone number or email address was supposed to be updated by filing e‑Form DIR‑3 KYC on or before 30 September of the relevant financial year Any change to the director's personal phone number, email address, or residential address must be updated by filing Form DIR‑3 KYC Web within 30 days of such change

OUR THOUGHTS

The substitution of Rule 12A reflects a deliberate move by the MCA to transition from volume-based compliance to an accuracy-driven regulatory model. While the triennial filing cycle eases repetitive compliance, the introduction of strict, event-triggered update obligations increases execution risk where director information is outdated or inadequately tracked.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Acuity Law
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More