Arrest And Raids For Alleged Exports To Russia

It is being reported that a 55-year old man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of violating the Foreign Trade Act and EU sanctions against Russia.

Six properties were raided and searched in Nuremberg, Frankfurt am Main and at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport by the Essen Customs and the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor's Office.

The man, who is a German and Kyrgyz national, is alleged to have procured and exported to Russia satellite antennas and sonars for deep-sea use through a company in Germany.

