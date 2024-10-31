ARTICLE
31 October 2024

Arrest And Raids For Alleged Exports To Russia

DM
It is being reported that a 55-year old man has been arrested in Germany on suspicion of violating the Foreign Trade Act and EU sanctions against Russia.
European Union International Law
Six properties were raided and searched in Nuremberg, Frankfurt am Main and at Frankfurt-Hahn Airport by the Essen Customs and the Frankfurt Public Prosecutor's Office.

The man, who is a German and Kyrgyz national, is alleged to have procured and exported to Russia satellite antennas and sonars for deep-sea use through a company in Germany.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

