Four Charged Under ISIS Sanctions

It is being reported that the German Prosecutor's Office has charged four Russian nationals with making funds available to ISIS in breach of the EU's sanctions.

One individual was arrested in January of this year and three others in July of 2024.

They are accused of raising €174,000 for ISIS and then sending that to ISIS via various channels.

