ARTICLE
4 April 2025

Four Charged Under ISIS Sanctions

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
It is being reported that the German Prosecutor's Office has charged four Russian nationals with making funds available to ISIS in breach of the EU's sanctions.
Germany International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

It is being reported that the German Prosecutor's Office has charged four Russian nationals with making funds available to ISIS in breach of the EU's sanctions.

One individual was arrested in January of this year and three others in July of 2024.

They are accused of raising €174,000 for ISIS and then sending that to ISIS via various channels.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More