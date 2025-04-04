Arrests, Raids And Asset Seizures In Two Russian Car Export Investigations

The Customs Office in Frankfurt am Main has issued a press release relating to actions taken in two ongoing investigations.

The first case, which is being conducted by the Darmstadt Prosecutor's Office, saw raids in Offenbach, Main-Taunus, Hochtaunus and Main-Kinzig under 24 different warrants. There are two defendants aged 58 and 81, and they are suspected of exporting cars to Russia in breach of sanctions as well as other offences. Cars, cash, coins, watches and real estate were seized with a value of €7.8 million.

The second case arose from a suspicious activity report, and is being conducted by the Frankfurt am Main Prosecutor's Office. A 55-year old is suspected of having exported more than 150 cars to Russia in breach of sanctions. Raids were carried out in the district of Offenbach with evidence and assets seized. The press release states that the value of seized assets was €6.9 million.

