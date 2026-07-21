European Commission –Investigation Opened Into Possible Gun-Jumping In XXXLutz's Acquisition Of Porta

The European Commission (“Commission”) has opened a formal investigation into whether XXXLutz and Porta may have engaged in gun-jumping in the context of XXXLutz’s proposed acquisition of Porta.

XXXLutz is an Austria-based furniture retail group active in several European countries, while Porta is headquartered in Germany. Both companies are active in the retail sale and procurement of furniture, furnishings and household goods, as well as electronics and appliances.

The proposed acquisition of Porta by XXXLutz was publicly announced on 7 January 2025 but has not yet been formally notified to the Commission. According to the Commission’s preliminary view, the transaction has an EU dimension and should therefore be notified to the Commission.

(Commission – 10.07.2026)