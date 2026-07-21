European Commission –Investigation Opened Into Possible Gun-Jumping In XXXLutz's Acquisition Of Porta

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“
The European Commission has launched a formal investigation into potential gun-jumping violations by XXXLutz and Porta regarding XXXLutz's proposed acquisition of Porta, an Austria-Germany furniture retail transaction announced in January 2025. The investigation examines whether the parties may have implemented the merger before obtaining required regulatory approval, despite the transaction having an EU dimension requiring Commission notification.
The European Commission (“Commission”) has opened a formal investigation into whether XXXLutz and Porta may have engaged in gun-jumping in the context of XXXLutz’s proposed acquisition of Porta.
XXXLutz is an Austria-based furniture retail group active in several European countries, while Porta is headquartered in Germany. Both companies are active in the retail sale and procurement of furniture, furnishings and household goods, as well as electronics and appliances.
The proposed acquisition of Porta by XXXLutz was publicly announced on 7 January 2025 but has not yet been formally notified to the Commission. According to the Commission’s preliminary view, the transaction has an EU dimension and should therefore be notified to the Commission.
(Commission – 10.07.2026)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.