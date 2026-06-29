Bundled Cartel Damages Claims: German Federal Court Of Justice Sets Boundaries

The German Federal Court of Justice has established new boundaries for bundled cartel damages claims, requiring structured presentation and judicial feasibility while scrutinizing litigation funding agreements for conflicts of interest.

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In Short

The Situation: On May 12, 2026, the German Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof, "BGH") handed down a landmark ruling concerning a case brought by a claims collection vehicle, backed by a litigation funder, that bundled cartel damages claims from more than 3,000 assignors across 21 countries into a single action against European truck manufacturers.

The Result: The BGH confirmed that bundled cartel damages claims brought by a claims collection vehicle remain permissible in principle. However, it held that such bundling must not lead to a situation in which courts are unable to render a decision within a reasonable time. The BGH further held that courts may be required to examine whether the litigation funding structure creates a conflict of interest.

Looking Ahead: The ruling establishes a new framework for assessing the permissibility of large-scale bundled claims in German courts. It also signals that litigation funding agreements will face greater judicial scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest.

The New Criteria for Bundled Cartel Damages Actions

In this long-anticipated ruling, the BGH vacated the appellate judgment and remanded the case—one of key relevance for all bundled cartel damages actions before German courts—to the Munich Higher Regional Court. The decision reaffirms that mass bundling of cartel damages claims remains a viable enforcement tool in German courts, but only if certain standards of preparation and organization are satisfied and the interests of assignors are safeguarded against the influence of the litigation funder. The decision also identifies a number of factors that are likely to shape future judicial scrutiny of bundled cartel damages actions.

Structured and Systematized Presentation of Claims. The case before the BGH concerned an action that bundled cartel claims of more than 3,000 assignors across 21 countries, covering more than 70,000 truck acquisitions. The BGH indicated that systematization of the claims is a precondition for enabling courts to process and, if necessary, separate bundled proceedings in a manageable way. In this respect, the BGH considered grouping by group-affiliated assignors, by assignor's country of domicile, and by temporal and factual criteria, such as whether identical contract templates were used, as relevant structuring principles.

Separation of Claims from Different Market Levels. The ruling highlights that combining assignors from different market levels—direct purchasers, indirect purchasers, lessees, and lessors—can create structural conflicts of interest. While such bundling does not automatically void the underlying assignments, the BGH indicated that different enforcement prospects must be taken into account, and claims arising at different market levels may require separate treatment where their joint enforcement gives rise to structural conflicts of interest.

Feasibility of Judicial Processing Within a Reasonable Time. The BGH observed that adjudicating the 70,000 procurement transactions at issue would take a single judicial panel approximately 38 years. The court applied a standard that asks whether "the heterogeneous claims summarized in the action … can be decided by a single panel of judges in accordance with the merits and procedural rules" within a reasonable time. Where this is not the case, the bundling constitutes an abuse of process. This establishes a practical ceiling on the scale and complexity of claims that may be included in a single action.

Pre-Filing Review of Individual Claims. During the proceedings at issue, the plaintiff withdrew more than 6,400 claims, indicating that many lacked merit from the outset. The BGH held that filing obviously meritless or unfounded claims burdens both courts and defendants and prevents the rejection of futile claims within a reasonable time. The decision makes clear that claims collection entities have a duty to review claims for basic viability before filing.

Courts Have the Power to Ensure Compliance with these Requirements. Where a court concludes that separation is necessary, it may order the plaintiff to file new, self-contained pleadings for each sub-group within a maximum of six months. Failure to comply results in dismissal of the bundled action for abuse of process.

Absence of Structural Conflicts of Interest in the Litigation Funding Agreement. The BGH also remanded the case because the lower court had failed to examine whether the litigation funding agreement created a conflict of interest. Provisions granting the funder influence over settlement decisions or litigation strategy may void the underlying assignments. The court also noted that claims vehicles cannot rely on confidentiality interests to shield their funding agreements from judicial review. The BGH made clear that the claims vehicle needs to be able to act in the sole interests of the assignor even if it relies on third-party financing. Undue influence by the litigation funder will void the assignment to the claims vehicles.

Four Key Takeaways

Bundled cartel damages actions by claims collection vehicles remain permissible in Germany, but disorderly or unchecked bundling constitutes an abuse of process that can lead to dismissal. Complaints must present claims in a structured manner, grouped by assignor domicile, group affiliation, market level, and contract type, so that courts can process and, if necessary, separate them within a reasonable time. Litigation funding agreements will be subject to heightened judicial scrutiny; any provision that allows the funder to influence litigation strategy or settlement decisions may result in the underlying assignments being void. Courts may order a separation of proceedings and set a maximum deadline of six months for compliance, with noncompliance leading to dismissal.

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