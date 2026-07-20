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20 July 2026

Bundeskartellamt– Fines Imposed On Test And Measurement Equipment Distributors For Price-Fixing Agreements

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The German competition authority has levied significant fines against three companies for coordinating prices in the test and measurement equipment market. What led to the discovery of this anti-competitive behavior, and how did the companies' cooperation during the investigation influence the final penalties?
Germany Antitrust/Competition Law
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The Bundeskartellamt has imposed fines totalling EUR 453,000 on CalPlus GmbH, Elektronik-Kontor Messtechnik GmbH and TVW Meßtechnik GmbH for engaging in anti-competitive price coordination in the distribution of test and measurement equipment, following proceedings initiated on the basis of a whistleblower report from within the sector.

The undertakings distribute high-quality test and measurement equipments. The Bundeskartellamt found that, between 2016 and 2022, the undertakings coordinated discounts and therefore aligned key elements of their pricing conduct. Bundeskartellamt’s findings also show that the undertakings implemented the coordination through the systematic exchange of customer-related information.

In setting the fines, the Bundeskartellamt took into account the cooperation of Elektronik-Kontor Messtechnik GmbH during the investigation. The proceedings were concluded by way of settlement with all three companies, and the fining decisions are now final.

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