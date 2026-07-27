European Commission – Statement Of Objections Issued In Construction Chemicals Cartel Investigation

The European Commission (“Commission”) has issued Statements of Objections to several construction chemicals manufacturers active in France, Germany and Spain, as well as three national trade associations, over suspected price coordination in the supply of chemicals used for cement, concrete and mortar.

According to the Commission’s preliminary assessment, between 2021 and 2022, the manufacturers coordinated future price increases for chemical additives and admixtures in response to rising raw material costs, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Commission considers that the suspected coordination took place in the context of preparing press releases within national trade associations, which were intended to justify the price increases.

The Commission identified three separate suspected infringements in France, Germany and Spain. The Statements of Objections were addressed to several manufacturers.

The issuance of the Statements of Objections marks a formal step in the Commission’s investigation and does not prejudge its final decision. The addressees will now have the opportunity to respond to the Commission’s concerns and exercise their rights of defence.

(Commission-20.07.2026)