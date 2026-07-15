Competition Compliance In Spain: New CNMC Guidance Turns Programs Into A Tool For Fine Mitigation And Public Tender Protection

In Short

The Situation: The Spanish National Markets and Competition Commission ("CNMC") has published its "Guidance on compliance programs in relation to the defense of competition" (the "Updated Guidance"), which updates the guidance first adopted in 2020 (the "2020 Guidance"). The Updated Guidance seeks to further encourage companies to integrate competition law into corporate compliance frameworks while providing transparency on the criteria for evaluating the effectiveness of compliance programs in the context of competition law enforcement proceedings.

The Result: The Updated Guidance introduces clarifications that materially affect how companies should use competition compliance programs in Spanish enforcement proceedings. In particular, it distinguishes more clearly between fine mitigation and exemption from, or lifting of, debarment from public procurement; incorporates CNMC Communication 1/2023, recent Spanish Supreme Court case law, and the Spanish Whistleblower Protection Act; and confirms that programs must be effective in practice, not merely formal.

Looking Ahead: For multinational groups, the Updated Guidance is useful as a Spanish and EU-facing baseline because it translates compliance into concrete legal and commercial consequences and helps distinguish common program controls from local consequences. Its limits should also be recognized: it is not a complete global template without jurisdiction-specific modules on mitigation levels, leniency and settlement strategy, procurement, whistleblowing, privacy, legal privilege, and emerging technology risks.

Context

Competition compliance programs are internal frameworks designed to prevent, detect, and respond to antitrust infringements within an organization. Under the Spanish competition law regime, effective compliance programs may have important consequences in enforcement proceedings. In particular, they may support an actual reduction of fines, and may help companies obtain an exemption from, or the lifting of, a prohibition on contracting with the public sector following a competition law infringement.

Spain is among a small group of EU Member States (including Italy, the Czech Republic, and Germany) that expressly allows effective, operational, and properly evidenced antitrust compliance measures to be taken into account in the mitigation or calculation of fines.

The Updated Guidance confirms the CNMC's continued support for compliance programs as a tool to promote a genuine culture of competition compliance within businesses. The CNMC encourages companies to integrate competition law into their compliance frameworks; at the same time, it seeks to clarify how the authority will assess the effectiveness of such programs and the legal consequences that may follow from their implementation.

Key Changes

The Updated Guidance's most important contribution is to clarify when and how compliance programs may produce legal effects in CNMC enforcement proceedings, particularly in relation to fine mitigation and debarment from public procurement.

The Updated Guidance no longer treats the timing of the program's adoption (ex-ante or ex-post the investigation) as the main organizing principle and instead asks what legal consequence the company is seeking from the program: fine mitigation or exemption from, or lifting of, debarment from public procurement procedures. In practical terms, this means that the same compliance program may be assessed under different standards depending on the requested outcome: fine mitigation is subject to stricter timing and evidentiary requirements, while debarment relief may be assessed more flexibly during the proceedings or later during the debarment period.

For fine mitigation under Article 64.3 of the Spanish Competition Act, companies will generally need to submit the compliance program at the outset of the investigation and provide clear, documented evidence of how the program contributed to cooperation with the CNMC and remedial action.

For debarment purposes under Article 72.5 of the Public Procurement Act, the assessment is more flexible: the program may be evaluated during the enforcement proceedings or later during the debarment period, with a view to restoring confidence that the company has adopted measures to prevent future infringements.

The Updated Guidance places greater emphasis on practical effectiveness rather than formal adoption or external certifications. In particular, companies should be able to show that controls relating to public procurement, third-party interactions, and compliance with instructions from competition authorities operate in practice.

The Updated Guidance also strengthens the requirements relating to the independence of compliance officers, including stability in the position, protection against reprisals, functional separation from high-risk business areas, sufficient knowledge, and clear internal accountability where the function is outsourced.

In practical terms, the Updated Guidance is valuable because it clarifies the circumstances in which an effective and properly evidenced competition compliance program may be relevant to fine mitigation and, separately, to the exemption from or lifting of public procurement debarment. It is therefore important both for companies exposed to public tender restrictions and for companies for which mitigation of fines is the more immediate concern.

What Remains Unchanged

The Updated Guidance retains the seven core pillars of the 2020 Guidance: senior management commitment, effective training, internal reporting, independence of the compliance officer, risk mapping and controls, internal procedures for handling concerns and infringements, and a transparent disciplinary framework. These elements remain important, but they are best treated as the baseline for assessing whether the program is real and operational rather than as the principal news in the update.

Implications

The Updated Guidance reinforces the importance of having an effective compliance program in place before any investigation is initiated, particularly for companies participating in public tenders. The requirement to present the program at the outset of an investigation in order to benefit from fine mitigation underlines the need for compliance measures to be implemented and documented ex-ante, rather than in response to proceedings.

Companies should also review their risk maps to ensure they adequately address emerging technology-related competition risks, including algorithmic collusion and AI-enabled information exchanges. They should likewise verify that their internal reporting systems comply with the requirements of the Spanish Whistleblower Protection Act. In addition, the strengthened focus on the independence of compliance officers may require organizational changes to ensure that the compliance function has sufficient resources, autonomy, and protection from undue interference.

For multinational groups, the main practical implication is that a global competition compliance program should distinguish between common controls and local consequences. The CNMC framework can provide a strong common baseline for governance, risk mapping, training, internal reporting, compliance officer independence, and disciplinary measures. However, companies may consider adding jurisdiction-specific overlays to reflect the different effects that compliance programs may have in other regimes, including quantified mitigation policies, leniency and settlement mechanics, public procurement rules, whistleblowing requirements, privacy constraints, legal privilege issues, and technology-related competition risks.

This is particularly important when comparing the Spanish framework with the U.S. regime: while the CNMC focuses heavily on fine mitigation and public procurement debarment, the U.S. Department of Justice assesses antitrust compliance programs in connection with charging decisions, sentencing reductions, probation, and the potential appointment of external compliance monitors. The U.S. approach also places greater emphasis on issues such as artificial intelligence, algorithmic pricing, ephemeral messaging, and whistleblower protections, meaning that a CNMC-compliant program may still leave important gaps for a multinational company operating across both jurisdictions.