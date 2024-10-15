In an earlier post we reported on the ongoing trial of the captain of the ship the "Baltic Leader", who was being prosecuted in Rouen for alleged breaches of the EU's Russian sanctions. French prosecutors were seeking a combined fine and confiscation of €16 million.

It is now being reported that yesterday the captain was acquitted of all charges.

Currently no further details are available.

