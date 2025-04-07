ARTICLE
7 April 2025

TV Regulator Orders Satellite Provider To Stop Broadcasting Sanctioned Russian Channels

The French media regulator, Arcom, has issued an order to Eutelsat ordering it to cease the broadcasting of two channels owned...
The French media regulator, Arcom, has issued an order to Eutelsat ordering it to cease the broadcasting of two channels owned or controlled by JSC National Media Group which is a designated person under the EU's Russian sanctions.

The channels are STS and Kanal 5.

Earlier reports had suggested that Arcom might impose a fine on Eutelsat, but no fine was imposed.

