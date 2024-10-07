Prosecution Service Seeks 2-Year Sentence And Confiscation For Dual-use And Other Exports To Russia

The Dutch Prosecution Service has issued a press release stating that they are seeking a sentence for a 42-year old individual consisting of:

i) a 24 month custodial sentence of which 10 months is suspended;

ii) confiscation of all the proceeds of crime obtained from the breaches of sanctions; and

iii) forfeiture of the company's stock.

As per our earlier posts the man was arrested in July 2023, for exports of electronic components and other dual use goods to Russia via Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The man is also alleged to have falsified records to mask the true destination of the exports.

In May this year the man had won a court hearing allowing his company to keep trading pending trial.

