Timber Confiscations From Companies Already Under Investigation For Alleged Sanctions Violations

As reported in our post from June 2024, at that time the Dutch FIOD conducted raids and arrested two individuals suspected of importing Russian-origin timber in breach of the EU's sanctions.
FIOD has now announced a further round of seizures from the same companies. The allegation is that the companies have continued to trade in Russian timber during the pendency of the ongoing investigations into their activities.
