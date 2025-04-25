ARTICLE
25 April 2025

Timber Confiscations From Companies Already Under Investigation For Alleged Sanctions Violations

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

As reported in our post from June 2024, at that time the Dutch FIOD conducted raids and arrested two individuals suspected of importing...
Netherlands International Law
Mark Handley
As reported in our post from June 2024, at that time the Dutch FIOD conducted raids and arrested two individuals suspected of importing Russian-origin timber in breach of the EU's sanctions.

FIOD has now announced a further round of seizures from the same companies. The allegation is that the companies have continued to trade in Russian timber during the pendency of the ongoing investigations into their activities.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
