27 August 2024

Lithuania Probes 50 Cases Of Russia/Belarus Sanctions Violations

It has been reported that Lithuanian prosecutors opened over 50 investigations related to the suspected violations on Russia/Belarus international sanctions.

Furthermore, the Lithuanian Financial Crime Investigation Service reported on their website that 7 individuals and 4 legal persons are suspected in smuggling goods to Russia and violating Russia sanctions. The alleged value of possible smuggling amounts to approximately EUR 2m.

It is alleged that those involved in sanctions violations purchased goods in EU countries in March-July 2022 and August 2022-2024, indicating that their destinations included Turkey, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Belarus, rather than Russia. The total value of those goods exceeds EUR 1.9m.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. According to law in Lithuania, those violating sanctions regimes could face imprisonment for up to five years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

