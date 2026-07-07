Post‑MiCA Transition: A New Regulatory Phase For Cyprus’ Digital Assets Ecosystem

The MiCA transition period has ended. What does this mean for the Cyprus crypto-asset services market?

As of 1 July 2026, the final transitional period under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) has come to an end. Crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) can no longer rely on national transitional regimes and must now be appropriately authorised to provide regulated crypto-asset services within the EU.

For Cyprus, this marks an important milestone in the evolution of its digital assets ecosystem.

While MiCA is often viewed as “crypto regulation”, its impact extends far beyond the crypto industry. Banks, payment institutions, electronic money institutions, investment firms and fintech companies increasingly interact with digital assets through stablecoins, tokenisation, custody solutions and crypto payment services. As these products become more mainstream, MiCA forms part of the wider European financial services regulatory landscape.

The end of the transition period also signals a shift in regulatory focus. The conversation is no longer about preparing for MiCA—it is about operating under it. Firms should ensure that:

their crypto service providers are appropriately authorised;

governance and compliance frameworks remain fit for purpose;

outsourcing arrangements have been reviewed; and

new digital asset initiatives are assessed against the MiCA framework from the outset.

For Cyprus, MiCA presents a significant opportunity. A harmonised EU framework provides greater legal certainty and enables authorised CASPs to passport their services across all Member States, strengthening Cyprus’ position as a credible and attractive jurisdiction for digital finance.

The next phase will be defined not by obtaining authorisation alone, but by maintaining strong governance, operational resilience and regulatory compliance as supervisory expectations continue to evolve.