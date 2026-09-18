French M&A : Navigating The Hamon Law After The 2026 Reform

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French M&A transactions may require one of two employee-related procedures before the seller can enter into a binding sale agreement : direct notification of employees under the so-called Hamon Law, or information and consultation of the target’s work council (comité social et économique, or CSE). Neither route gives employees or the CSE a veto, but the applicable process must be identified at the outset and built into the transaction timetable.
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