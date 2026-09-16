Personal Liability Of Directors For Company Debts In Cyprus

A director is not personally responsible for a company’s debts simply because he or she is a director.

That is the ordinary position in Cyprus. The company is the person that borrowed the money, bought the goods, rented the premises or employed the staff. If the company does not pay, the creditor’s claim is normally against the company.

The fact that the director is also the sole shareholder, runs the business personally or made the decision which led to the debt does not, by itself, alter that position.

Personal liability arises when the director has undertaken the obligation personally, committed an independent wrong or become involved in conduct for which Cyprus legislation provides a specific remedy. A company’s failure is not automatically a director’s wrongdoing.

The company and the director are separate legal persons

Section 15(2) of the Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113 provides that, from incorporation, the subscribers and members form a legal person in the company’s name. The company therefore enters into contracts and incurs liabilities in its own right.

A director who signs a contract clearly on behalf of the company will ordinarily not become a party to that contract. The document should identify the company as the contracting party and make clear that the director is signing in a representative capacity. If the director also signs as borrower, guarantor or indemnifier, however, the wording may create a separate personal obligation.

Limited liability is not an immunity from everything done by a director. It protects the individual from being treated as the company’s debtor merely because of the office held. It does not protect a person from obligations placed in his or her own name or from liability for wrongdoing committed personally.

When the director has signed personally

Most claims against directors begin with a document bearing the director’s own signature in more than a representative capacity.

A bank may require a director to give a personal guarantee for a company facility. A landlord may require a personal guarantee of rent. A supplier may ask the director to guarantee payment for goods supplied on credit. In other cases, the director may sign as a co-borrower or give an indemnity.

The legal basis of the claim in those circumstances is the guarantee or undertaking. The creditor is not simply ignoring the company’s separate legal personality; it is enforcing a separate promise made by the director.

The scope of the commitment depends on its wording. Some guarantees cover one specific loan. Others extend to future advances, interest, enforcement costs and changes to the company’s banking arrangements. A director who resigns later will not necessarily be released from a guarantee already given.

There are also narrower statutory exceptions. If a contract is entered into in the name of a proposed company and the company is never incorporated, section 15A of Cap. 113 may leave the persons who entered into it personally liable, jointly and without limitation, unless the agreement expressly made the obligation conditional on incorporation. Section 103 contains a separate rule for certain bills, promissory notes, cheques and orders signed without the company’s name appearing as required. In the circumstances specified by that section, the signatory may be personally liable to the holder.

These are particular statutory situations. They are not general exceptions which make directors liable for ordinary company debts.

Cap. 113 also allows, in unusual cases, for the liability of a director, manager or managing director to be unlimited if this is provided in the company’s memorandum. Under section 195, the memorandum may also be altered by special resolution for that purpose where the articles authorise it. This is not the normal arrangement for a Cyprus private company, but the company’s constitutional documents should not be ignored.

Personal wrongdoing remains personal

A director cannot rely on incorporation as protection for a wrong committed personally.

A director who deliberately gives false information to obtain credit, misappropriates company property, diverts money to another person or commits fraud may be personally liable for the resulting loss. The claimant must prove the particular wrongdoing and the damage caused by it. It is not enough to show that the director was involved in the business or that the company later failed.

The Companies Law contains specific provisions dealing with officers of companies which subsequently enter liquidation. Section 309 addresses, among other matters, inducing a person to give credit to the company by false representations, and dealing with company property with intent to defraud creditors. Sections 307 to 310 cover offences such as concealing or moving assets, failing to deliver books and records, making false entries and failing to maintain proper accounting records.

Those provisions are primarily criminal provisions. They should not be described as an automatic route by which every company debt becomes payable by the director. They do, however, show why informal dealings with company money and property can become dangerous once the company’s affairs are examined.

Financial difficulty does not automatically change the position

The company’s debts do not become the director’s personal debts merely because it is short of cash or unable to pay its creditors.

A genuine business can fail. A major customer may not pay, a project may lose money or a bank may withdraw funding. Those circumstances may leave the company insolvent, but they do not by themselves establish personal liability on the part of the director.

The position is different where financial difficulty is accompanied by dishonest conduct. A director who knowingly obtains further credit when there is no honest basis for repayment, transfers assets away from the company, conceals the company’s position or uses company funds for personal purposes may face serious consequences.

Section 311 of Cap. 113 applies during a winding-up. If the company’s business was carried on with intent to defraud creditors or for a fraudulent purpose, the court may declare a person who knowingly took part in that conduct personally responsible, without limitation, for all or part of the company’s debts. An application may be made by the official receiver, liquidator, creditor or contributory.

The requirement for intent and knowing participation is central. Section 311 is not triggered simply because the company had unpaid debts or continued to operate during a difficult period.

Section 312 deals with a different form of liability. Where a director or officer has misapplied or retained company money or property, become accountable for it, or committed misfeasance or breach of trust in relation to the company, the court may order restoration of the money or property or require a contribution to the company’s assets by way of compensation.

That remedy is directed at the conduct and the loss in question. It does not automatically make the director liable for every debt shown on the company’s balance sheet.

Directors should also take care with a declaration of solvency. Under section 266, directors making a statutory declaration in connection with a voluntary winding-up state that they have made a full inquiry into the company’s affairs and believe that it will be able to pay its debts in full within the period stated, which cannot exceed twelve months. A director who makes the declaration without reasonable grounds commits an offence. Where the relevant winding-up resolution is passed within five weeks and the debts are not paid in full, the legislation creates a presumption that reasonable grounds did not exist.

Tax, VAT and social insurance

Tax liabilities require separate treatment, but the position is more precise than the common statement that directors are automatically liable for company tax.

Tax assessed on the company remains a company liability in the first instance. Section 51A of the Assessment and Collection of Taxes Law creates specific criminal and civil consequences in defined circumstances.

For tax outside the withholding category, section 51A(1)(a) addresses a person who fraudulently fails or delays payment of tax due by that person. If the offence is committed by a legal person, section 51A(3)(a) extends criminal responsibility to the executive director, members of the board and officers responsible for financial management where they are proved to have fraudulently participated in the offence.

Paragraph (b) deals with tax withheld under the relevant income-tax, defence-contribution and special-contribution legislation. It makes failure or delay in paying that withheld tax an offence and section 51A(3)(b) places responsibility for the offence on the same categories of corporate officers. The wording does not contain the same express reference to fraudulent participation found in paragraph (a).

This is why withheld amounts, including PAYE where the relevant provisions apply, should be treated differently from an unpaid supplier account. They are sums collected or deducted for payment to the authorities, not ordinary company funds available for other purposes.

Where an individual bears criminal responsibility for an offence committed by a legal person under section 51A, section 51A(3A) provides for joint and several civil liability with the company or separate civil proceedings. The court may also order payment of the tax, interest and monetary charges. Such an order is treated as a civil court judgment.

VAT follows its own statutory regime. Section 48 of the VAT Law expressly extends criminal responsibility for an offence committed by a legal person under that Law to its directors and managing officers. That is a criminal-liability provision. It does not state that every unpaid VAT balance automatically becomes the director’s civil debt.

A person appointed as a VAT representative under section 37 of the VAT Law occupies a different position. The representative has statutory responsibilities in relation to the represented person and may be personally liable for those obligations in the circumstances set out in the legislation.

Social insurance contributions are not taxes. Under section 85 of the Social Insurance Law, failure by an employer to pay contributions is an offence. Where an offence committed by a legal person is proved to have occurred with the consent, connivance or negligence of a director, secretary or similar officer, the individual and the legal person may be guilty of the same offence. The law also preserves the right of the Director of Social Insurance to recover amounts owed to the Fund by civil proceedings.

Section 53A of the Assessment and Collection of Taxes Law is also significant. It provides that a director may continue to bear liability under that Law for matters relating to the company which arose during the director’s tenure, even after the director has been removed from the register. Resignation does not erase responsibility for earlier conduct.

What matters in practice

A creditor who wants to proceed against a director must identify the legal basis for doing so.

The relevant questions are usually whether the director signed a guarantee, assumed liability in an individual capacity, made a representation personally, committed fraud or misapplied company property, or falls within a statutory provision dealing with tax, VAT, social insurance or liquidation conduct.

An unpaid invoice addressed only to the company, without a personal guarantee or evidence of independent wrongdoing, will ordinarily remain a claim against the company. The fact that the company has no readily available assets does not, on its own, justify transferring the claim to the director.

For directors, the safest approach is to keep the company’s records complete and accurate, maintain a clear separation between company and personal funds, document significant decisions when the business is under pressure and deal with withheld taxes, VAT and social insurance promptly. Assets should not be transferred to connected persons without proper advice and proper value. Records should never be altered or destroyed to make the company’s position appear better than it was.

How we can help

We advise directors, shareholders and companies on personal guarantees, company debts, director liability, tax and VAT exposure, social-insurance obligations, creditor negotiations, restructuring, examinership and liquidation.

We can review the relevant contracts, guarantees, company records, board decisions, payment history and dealings with company assets, and advise whether a genuine basis exists for personal liability. Where proceedings have already been threatened or commenced, we advise on creditor claims, fraudulent trading, misfeasance, recovery of assets and the appropriate response.