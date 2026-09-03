Is Your IGaming Company’s Structure Ready To Enter The Market?

A new iGaming business often begins with a strong concept, a platform, a brand, and a commercial plan. However, the legal and corporate structure behind the business can decide how quickly the project can move into licensing, banking, payment processing, and launch.

Serious partners, banks, payment providers, regulators, and investors usually ask practical questions at an early stage like:

Where is the company incorporated?

Who owns the business?

Which licence will the company apply for?

How will player funds move?

Which markets will the business target?

Has the company prepared AML, KYC, banking, and payment documentation?

For new iGaming businesses, these questions matter. A clear company structure can support licensing, banking, investor due diligence, and commercial contracts. A weak structure can create delays, extra costs, and compliance concerns before the business starts operating.

This article explains how founders can prepare the legal and corporate foundation of an iGaming business before licensing discussions, investor review, payment onboarding, or commercial launch.

Why company formation matters for iGaming businesses

Company formation for an iGaming business should not be treated as a simple registration step.

Banks, payment institutions, regulators, and service providers often treat iGaming as a high-risk sector. This does not mean that the business is unlawful. It means that the business may face closer checks due to cross-border payments, player funds, chargebacks, fraud risk, affiliate payments, AML duties, and licensing requirements.

A new iGaming company should be structured around its real business model. The structure should show who owns the business, who controls it, where the licence will sit, how funds will move, and which company will sign key contracts.

A poor structure can create issues later, including:

Licence application delays

Bank account refusals

Payment processing problems

Unclear tax position

Weak source of funds documentation

Contracting issues with suppliers

Investor due diligence concerns

A strong structure helps the business answer these questions before a regulator, bank, investor, or payment provider asks them.

Start with the business model

The company structure should follow the business model.

Before forming a company or applying for a licence, founders should define what the business will do. An iGaming business may operate as an online casino, sportsbook, B2B software supplier, game provider, affiliate business, white-label project, payment-related service provider, or crypto gaming platform. This distinction matters. A business that accepts players usually has different licensing, AML, banking, and operational duties from a supplier that provides software to operators.

Before choosing where to set up an iGaming business, it is important to understand how the company will operate. Some businesses deal directly with players. Others provide software, platforms, payment tools, technical support, or other services to licensed operators. This distinction usually shapes the company structure, the licence strategy, and the documents needed for the application. For example, jurisdictions such as Curaçao, Anjouan and Nevis may support different types of iGaming activity, but the right route depends on the business model, the target markets, and the services the company intends to provide.

This distinction is important for new iGaming businesses because an operator, a platform provider, and a software supplier may not need the same licence or company structure. The key point is simple. The licence and company structure must match the actual activity.

Choose the company structure before applying for a licence

The first company you form can affect the whole project.

A simple iGaming setup may include one operating company. A more developed setup may include:

A holding company for shareholders and investment

An operating company for the licence and player-facing activity

A software or intellectual property company

A service company for management or support functions

A payment or treasury structure, where permitted

Local substance, where required by the licensing jurisdiction

The right structure depends on the licence route, target markets, shareholder profile, source of funds, payment flow, tax position, supplier role, banking plan, and future investment plan.

Based on our experience, many iGaming clients use a Cyprus company within their wider structure for operational, management, contracting, or holding purposes, depending on the business model, target markets, and licensing jurisdiction. For new iGaming businesses, this structure can help create a clearer corporate setup before the licensing, banking and payment onboarding stages begin. The Cyprus Registrar of Companies states that a private limited liability company by shares must have at least one shareholder, cannot offer its shares to the public, and is the most common company type in Cyprus.

For iGaming founders, the main question is not simply where the company is incorporated. The chosen structure must support the licence application, banking arrangements, compliance duties, payment flow, and commercial contracts.

The licence should match the market

Many founders choose a licence based on cost or speed. This can create problems later.

A licence should match the business model, target markets, payment needs, and long-term strategy. A licence useful for one operator may not suit another.

Before selecting a licence, founders should review:

The type of gaming activity

B2C or B2B classification

Target player markets

Local presence requirements

Key person requirements

AML and KYC obligations

Responsible gaming rules

Technical standards

Reporting duties

Renewal obligations

Payment processing acceptance

Curaçao is one example of a jurisdiction where licensing requirements should be checked carefully. The Curaçao Gaming Authority states that online gaming operators can apply for a licence to offer online gaming in or from Curaçao, and suppliers can apply for a licence to provide gambling-related critical services and goods, including games and sportsbook software, in or from Curaçao.

This shows why founders should use current licensing information before they make decisions.