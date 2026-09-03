Is Your IGaming Company’s Structure Ready To Enter The Market?

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A new iGaming business often begins with a strong concept, a platform, a brand, and a commercial plan. However, the legal and corporate structure behind the business can decide how quickly the project can move into licensing, banking, payment processing, and launch.
Serious partners, banks, payment providers, regulators, and investors usually ask practical questions at an early stage like:
- Where is the company incorporated?
- Who owns the business?
- Which licence will the company apply for?
- How will player funds move?
- Which markets will the business target?
- Has the company prepared AML, KYC, banking, and payment documentation?
For new iGaming businesses, these questions matter. A clear company structure can support licensing, banking, investor due diligence, and commercial contracts. A weak structure can create delays, extra costs, and compliance concerns before the business starts operating.
This article explains how founders can prepare the legal and corporate foundation of an iGaming business before licensing discussions, investor review, payment onboarding, or commercial launch.
Why company formation matters for iGaming businesses
Company formation for an iGaming business should not be treated as a simple registration step.
Banks, payment institutions, regulators, and service providers often treat iGaming as a high-risk sector. This does not mean that the business is unlawful. It means that the business may face closer checks due to cross-border payments, player funds, chargebacks, fraud risk, affiliate payments, AML duties, and licensing requirements.
A new iGaming company should be structured around its real business model. The structure should show who owns the business, who controls it, where the licence will sit, how funds will move, and which company will sign key contracts.
A poor structure can create issues later, including:
- Licence application delays
- Bank account refusals
- Payment processing problems
- Unclear tax position
- Weak source of funds documentation
- Contracting issues with suppliers
- Investor due diligence concerns
A strong structure helps the business answer these questions before a regulator, bank, investor, or payment provider asks them.
Start with the business model
The company structure should follow the business model.
Before forming a company or applying for a licence, founders should define what the business will do. An iGaming business may operate as an online casino, sportsbook, B2B software supplier, game provider, affiliate business, white-label project, payment-related service provider, or crypto gaming platform. This distinction matters. A business that accepts players usually has different licensing, AML, banking, and operational duties from a supplier that provides software to operators.
Before choosing where to set up an iGaming business, it is important to understand how the company will operate. Some businesses deal directly with players. Others provide software, platforms, payment tools, technical support, or other services to licensed operators. This distinction usually shapes the company structure, the licence strategy, and the documents needed for the application. For example, jurisdictions such as Curaçao, Anjouan and Nevis may support different types of iGaming activity, but the right route depends on the business model, the target markets, and the services the company intends to provide.
This distinction is important for new iGaming businesses because an operator, a platform provider, and a software supplier may not need the same licence or company structure. The key point is simple. The licence and company structure must match the actual activity.
Choose the company structure before applying for a licence
The first company you form can affect the whole project.
A simple iGaming setup may include one operating company. A more developed setup may include:
- A holding company for shareholders and investment
- An operating company for the licence and player-facing activity
- A software or intellectual property company
- A service company for management or support functions
- A payment or treasury structure, where permitted
- Local substance, where required by the licensing jurisdiction
The right structure depends on the licence route, target markets, shareholder profile, source of funds, payment flow, tax position, supplier role, banking plan, and future investment plan.
Based on our experience, many iGaming clients use a Cyprus company within their wider structure for operational, management, contracting, or holding purposes, depending on the business model, target markets, and licensing jurisdiction. For new iGaming businesses, this structure can help create a clearer corporate setup before the licensing, banking and payment onboarding stages begin. The Cyprus Registrar of Companies states that a private limited liability company by shares must have at least one shareholder, cannot offer its shares to the public, and is the most common company type in Cyprus.
For iGaming founders, the main question is not simply where the company is incorporated. The chosen structure must support the licence application, banking arrangements, compliance duties, payment flow, and commercial contracts.
The licence should match the market
Many founders choose a licence based on cost or speed. This can create problems later.
A licence should match the business model, target markets, payment needs, and long-term strategy. A licence useful for one operator may not suit another.
Before selecting a licence, founders should review:
- The type of gaming activity
- B2C or B2B classification
- Target player markets
- Local presence requirements
- Key person requirements
- AML and KYC obligations
- Responsible gaming rules
- Technical standards
- Reporting duties
- Renewal obligations
- Payment processing acceptance
Curaçao is one example of a jurisdiction where licensing requirements should be checked carefully. The Curaçao Gaming Authority states that online gaming operators can apply for a licence to offer online gaming in or from Curaçao, and suppliers can apply for a licence to provide gambling-related critical services and goods, including games and sportsbook software, in or from Curaçao.
This shows why founders should use current licensing information before they make decisions.
Banking and payment processing need early planning
Banking is often one of the hardest parts of launching an iGaming business.
Banks and payment providers may ask detailed questions before they agree to open an account or process transactions. They may review the licence route, ownership structure, target markets, payment flow, expected transaction volume, AML procedures, and source of funds.
A clear banking file should explain:
- What the company does
- Which licence route it will follow
- Who owns and controls the business
- Which countries the business will target
- How player deposits and withdrawals will work
- Which providers will support the platform
- How AML and KYC checks will be handled
- What transaction volumes are expected
- Where the initial funds come from
This preparation can reduce delays and help the business present a more credible profile.
AML, KYC and beneficial ownership must be ready early
AML and KYC should not be added after launch. They should form part of the structure from the beginning.
For new iGaming businesses, AML and compliance planning should be considered before the company structure is finalised. Licensing authorities, banks, payment providers, and service providers usually review the ownership chain, source of funds, source of wealth, business model, target markets, and internal control procedures. Where these details are unclear, the business may face delays during licensing, banking, or payment onboarding.
For iGaming businesses, AML and KYC controls may include customer due diligence, enhanced due diligence for higher-risk players, sanctions screening, politically exposed person checks, source-of-funds checks, source-of-wealth checks, transaction monitoring, suspicious activity reporting, staff training, and record-keeping.
Beneficial ownership must also be clear. For an iGaming business, unclear ownership can delay licensing, bank onboarding, payment processing, and investment discussions.
Founders should prepare shareholder details, UBO information, corporate group charts, director details, key person documents, evidence of the source of funds, and evidence of the source of wealth before the licence or banking process begins.
Common mistakes new iGaming businesses make
Many iGaming startups lose time by forming a company first and asking licensing questions later.
Common mistakes include:
- Choosing a jurisdiction based only on cost
- Forming a company before reviewing the licence route
- Using unclear shareholder arrangements
- Delaying banking discussions
- Applying for the wrong licence type
- Underestimating AML and responsible gaming obligations
- Treating payment processing as a separate issue
- Failing to prepare source of funds evidence
- Signing supplier contracts through the wrong entity
- Starting marketing before checking target market rules
These mistakes can delay the launch, increase costs, and create avoidable regulatory concerns. The better approach is to build the company structure around the full launch plan from the outset.
For a wider overview of the steps involved before launch, read our full guide on how to start an iGaming business
Pre-launch checklist for iGaming founders
Before starting licence discussions, investor review, banking onboarding, or supplier negotiations, founders should prepare a practical company file.
This file should include:
- Business model summary
- Target market list
- Preferred licence route
- Company structure proposal
- Shareholder and UBO chart
- Director and key person documents
- Source of funds evidence
- Business plan
- Financial projections
- Banking and payment plan
- AML and KYC framework
- Responsible gaming approach
- Supplier and platform information
- Contract list
- Accounting and tax review
This preparation helps founders speak with investors, banks, payment providers, software suppliers, and licensing advisers with more confidence.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]