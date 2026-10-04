Branch Or Subsidiary In Cyprus: Legal Framework And Key Considerations For Foreign Companies

A foreign company establishing a permanent presence in Cyprus will usually consider either registering a branch or incorporating a Cyprus subsidiary. Both structures permit business to be carried on from Cyprus, but they are legally different. A branch remains part of the foreign company, while a subsidiary is a separate Cyprus company even if the foreign parent owns all of its shares.

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Introduction

A foreign company establishing a permanent presence in Cyprus will usually consider either registering a branch or incorporating a Cyprus subsidiary. Both structures permit business to be carried on from Cyprus, but they are legally different. A branch remains part of the foreign company, while a subsidiary is a separate Cyprus company even if the foreign parent owns all of its shares.

The choice affects who is liable for debts, how the business is managed and what happens if it is sold or closed. Cost and registration time matter, but the starting point is the work the Cyprus operation will undertake and how much risk the foreign company is willing to assume.

The Legal Difference

Sections 346 to 354 of the Companies Law, Cap. 113 govern an overseas company that establishes a place of business in the Republic. Registration gives public notice of the foreign company and its Cyprus branch; it does not create another legal person. Contracts made through the branch are contracts of the foreign company, branch assets belong to it and branch liabilities are ultimately its liabilities.

A subsidiary is incorporated under Cap. 113, commonly as a private company limited by shares. It owns its assets, enters into contracts in its own name and is responsible for its debts. The parent controls the subsidiary through its shareholding and the appointment of directors, but the two companies remain legally distinct.

Establishing a Branch

An overseas company must deliver the required documents to the Registrar of Companies within one month of establishing its Cyprus place of business. These include a certified copy of its constitutional documents and details of the foreign company, its officers, capital, Cyprus address, business and authorised representatives.

Foreign public documents will normally require apostille or other legalisation according to their country of origin. Documents not in Greek or English must be accompanied by an acceptable certified Greek translation. The foreign company must appoint at least one person residing in Cyprus who is authorised to accept service of legal documents and notices on its behalf. It must also disclose the persons authorised to represent the company and its Cyprus place of business, together with the extent of their authority.

Changes to the foreign company’s name, constitution, capital, officers, authorised persons or Cyprus address must be notified to the Registrar within the statutory period. Contracts and invoices should identify the foreign company and state that it acts through its registered Cyprus branch.

Incorporating a Cyprus Subsidiary

A subsidiary follows the ordinary Cyprus incorporation procedure. Once the proposed name has been approved, the memorandum and articles of association and the required incorporation documents are filed with the Registrar. A private company limited by shares requires at least one member and one director, a secretary and a registered office in Cyprus.

The foreign parent may hold all issued shares; Cyprus law does not require a local shareholder merely because the owner is established abroad. The articles can set out which decisions require shareholder approval and restrict share transfers, while allowing directors to fulfil their duties to the company.

The subsidiary will generally need to file information in the Cyprus beneficial ownership register, subject to the applicable exemptions. Initial filings, later changes and annual confirmation are handled through the Registrar’s electronic system. Overseas companies registered as branches are exempt from that filing obligation, although their ownership will still be examined for anti-money laundering and due diligence purposes.

Liability and Management

Direct exposure to liability is often the main disadvantage of a branch. If the Cyprus branch incurs a debt, the foreign company owes it. A claim is not limited to the assets used by the branch. This may be acceptable for a limited project, but it deserves particular attention where the Cyprus operation will take on substantial contractual obligations.

A subsidiary is responsible for its own debts, and its shareholder is generally liable only for any amount unpaid on its shares. A parent that gives a guarantee, however, assumes liability under that guarantee. Separate liability may also arise from the parent’s own wrongful conduct. Directors can incur personal liability in particular circumstances, but this does not by itself make the parent shareholder liable.

Branch governance remains that of the foreign company. Its Cyprus authorised persons act within powers given by the parent, while board and shareholder decisions are governed principally by the law and constitution of the country of incorporation. A subsidiary has its own board. The parent may reserve important matters, but the directors’ duties are owed to the Cyprus company and its separate existence must be respected in practice.

Accounts and Continuing Compliance

A Cyprus subsidiary maintains statutory registers and accounting records, prepares financial statements and files an annual return with the Registrar. Changes to its registered office, officers, members and share capital must be recorded and notified on the appropriate forms. Its first financial statements must be filed and published within eighteen months of incorporation and thereafter at least once per calendar year. Financial statements must also be delivered to the Registrar within twelve months of the balance-sheet date.

An overseas company must keep its branch registration current and comply with section 350 of Cap. 113. This generally involves filing the foreign company’s financial statements and accompanying reports Separate accounts for the Cyprus place of business are also required unless a statutory exemption applies. The relevant exemption depends on the foreign company’s preparation, audit and publication of accounts in accordance with the specified EU accounting and audit framework, and delivery of the required documents to the Cyprus Registrar. The existence of audited accounts abroad is not enough on its own.

Both structures require records that identify the income, expenses, assets and liabilities of the Cyprus operation. Choosing a branch does not remove applicable tax registration, VAT, payroll or financial reporting obligations. Audit or review requirements must be assessed separately: eligible companies may use a statutory review instead of a full audit, subject to the relevant conditions and exclusions. The annual company levy of EUR 350 was abolished from 2024 onwards, although unpaid amounts for earlier years may remain due.

Tax Treatment

A Cyprus tax-resident subsidiary is subject to corporation tax on its taxable income under the Income Tax Law. The standard rate is 15% for tax years from 1 January 2026. Following the 2026 reform, a company incorporated in Cyprus is generally treated as Cyprus tax resident unless an applicable double tax treaty provides otherwise. Effective management and substance may still be relevant under a treaty and in other jurisdictions.

A non-resident foreign company is taxable in Cyprus on profits attributable to a permanent establishment in the Republic and on other Cyprus-source income brought within the legislation. A trading branch will commonly constitute a permanent establishment. However, branch registration under Cap. 113 and permanent establishment status under tax law are separate questions, and the applicable treaty must be considered.

The subsidiary and its parent are separate taxpayers. Management charges, interest, royalties and other related-party transactions require a proper legal basis and must comply with the arm’s-length principle and Cyprus transfer pricing rules where applicable. A branch instead requires the allocation of income and expenses between the Cyprus permanent establishment and the rest of the foreign enterprise.

A subsidiary distributes profits by dividend, subject to Cap. 113, its articles, distributable reserves and relevant tax rules. A branch normally transfers profits to head office within the same legal person. The parent’s jurisdiction may treat the receipts differently, so Cyprus and home-country advice should be considered together. VAT treatment depends on the activities carried out, the place-of-supply rules and the relationship between the parties. Dealings between a branch and its head office may be treated differently from transactions between a subsidiary and its parent.

Employees and Regulatory Approval

Either structure may employ staff in Cyprus. The employer named in the contract must register with the Social Insurance Services, operate payroll and comply with Cyprus employment law. For a branch, the employer is the foreign company acting through its Cyprus place of business; for a subsidiary, it is the Cyprus company. Incorporation or branch registration does not by itself give a non-EU national permission to work in Cyprus.

Registration with the Registrar does not replace sector-specific authorisation. Financial services, insurance, payment services, gaming, telecommunications and other regulated activities may require a licensed branch or Cyprus-incorporated entity, minimum capital, local management and approval of controllers.

The Foreign Direct Investment Screening Law 194(I)/2025 has applied since 2 April 2026. An investment by a third-country investor may fall within the screening regime if the statutory thresholds and sensitive-sector criteria are met. Where prior notification and approval are required, the investment must not be completed before the Ministry of Finance issues its approval. Ownership, investment value, activity and control rights should therefore be checked before the transaction proceeds.

Financing and Exit

A branch has no shares of its own. It may be funded by head office or through borrowing by the foreign company for its Cyprus operations. A subsidiary may receive equity, shareholder loans or external finance. Capital contributions and loan terms need to be documented and registrable charges filed on time. Where the subsidiary supports an acquisition of its own shares or those of its holding company, the financial assistance rules in Cap. 113 and any applicable exceptions also need to be considered.

A subsidiary can later be sold through a transfer of its shares, allowing its contracts, employees and licences to remain with the same company, subject to change-of control consents and regulatory approval. A branch has no shares. Its business and assets must be transferred, often contract by contract, unless the foreign company itself is sold.

Closing a branch requires cessation of the Cyprus place of business, settlement of local liabilities and notifications to the Registrar, Tax Department, Social Insurance Services and any regulator. The foreign company continues abroad. A subsidiary requires a separate corporate procedure, such as voluntary strike-off or liquidation, even if it has stopped trading.

Choosing the Appropriate Structure

A branch may suit work that forms part of the foreign company’s existing business, particularly where it accepts direct liability and has no need to bring investors into the Cyprus operation. It still needs to deal with local filings, records and accounts, as well as changes to the foreign company’s documents and officers.

A subsidiary is often more suitable where the group intends to build a business in Cyprus, take on substantial commitments or admit a local investor. Shares can be issued or transferred without selling the foreign company’s wider business. The group must, however, maintain the subsidiary’s records, observe its approval procedures and treat its assets and liabilities as separate.

Before choosing, the group should consider its proposed contracts, staff, premises, financing and any licensing requirements. Tax advice in Cyprus and the parent’s home jurisdiction should be coordinated. The answer may differ between a short project and an operation expected to employ staff and trade for many years.

Conclusion

The structure should be settled before contracts, leases or employment arrangements are signed. Changing it later may require assets, employees, licences and contractual rights to be transferred, adding work and expense that could have been avoided at the outset.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.