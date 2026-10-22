Client Stories: A Practical Route To Malta Residence For Remote Professionals

Ms Santos, a Brazilian software developer, had built a successful career with a Swedish technology start-up, working almost entirely remotely.

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Ms Santos, a Brazilian software developer, had built a successful career with a Swedish technology start-up, working almost entirely remotely. As remote working became a permanent part of her professional life, she began exploring opportunities to relocate to a country that could offer a higher quality of life, while allowing her to continue in her existing role uninterrupted.

Malta quickly stood out as the ideal destination. With its year-round Mediterranean climate, English-speaking environment, strong digital infrastructure and vibrant international business community, the island offered the perfect blend of professional flexibility and personal wellbeing. As a recognised hub for technology and innovation, Malta presented great opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals from around the world.

Having decided to relocate, Ms Santos sought professional advice to identify the residence option best suited to her circumstances and contacted Dixcart Malta for guidance.

The Solution

Following a detailed review of her personal and professional circumstances, Dixcart Malta identified the Malta Nomad Residence Permit as the ideal solution for Ms Santos’ relocation plans.

The permit is designed for non-EU nationals who wish to live in Malta while working remotely for employers or clients based outside of Malta.

Key features of the programme include:

An initial validity period of one year, renewable up to three times, allowing a maximum stay of four years, subject to continued compliance with the programme criteria

No income tax for the first 12 months of residence in Malta, and for the following years thereafter, income derived from authorised work is subject to a tax rate of 10%

Travel within the Schengen Area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period

Continued remote working for an employer, business or clients established outside Malta.

The programme is available to:

Employees of companies established outside Malta

Partners or shareholders conducting business activities through companies registered abroad

Freelancers or consultants providing services to foreign clients.

Applicants must:

Be a non-EU national able to work remotely using technology

Earn a minimum gross annual income of €42,000

Hold a valid passport

Maintain adequate health insurance

Find a suitable accommodation in Malta

Successfully complete the required due diligence and background checks.

Why the Programme Was the Right Solution?

The Malta Nomad Residence Permit allowed Ms Santos to retain her employment while enjoying Malta’s lifestyle, international community and excellent connections with the rest of Europe.

It also allowed her to experience life in Malta before making any long-term commitment. What began as a practical residence solution for combining remote work with relocation gradually evolved into an established personal and professional life on the island.

A New Career Opportunity

After almost three years in Malta, Ms Santos began considering a new direction. Through her active involvement in Malta’s technology sector, she had built a strong professional network that led to attractive career opportunities with local employers.

This decision would affect her residence status, as the Nomad Residence Permit is designed for individuals working remotely for employers or clients established outside Malta.

Planning the Transition

Having successfully established both her career and lifestyle in Malta, Ms Santos decided to accept a position with a Maltese employer, despite this requiring her to exit the Nomad Residence Permit programme.

Following this decision, Dixcart Malta continued to support her throughout, ensuring that she maintained valid residence status in Malta at every stage while transitioning from the Nomad Residence Permit to a residence permit linked to local employment with a Malta company.

The Result

What began as a temporary move to enjoy Malta’s lifestyle while working remotely developed into a long-term success story.

Ms Santos was able to relocate seamlessly, continue her international career, integrate into Malta’s business community and ultimately secure a local position that advanced her professional ambitions.

How Dixcart Malta Helped

Dixcart Malta supported Ms Santos throughout her relocation journey from the initial eligibility assessment and the preparation of the Nomad Residence Permit application to subsequent renewals.

As the professional circumstances evolved, the team also assessed the implications of accepting employment with a Maltese company and outlined the residence options available according to Maltese immigration rules. This proactive and personalised approach ensured that the transition was carefully planned, fully compliant and completed seamlessly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.