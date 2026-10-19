Corporate Update October 2026 - Company Law, Compliance & Governance

LEGISLATIVE UPDATES

The Government’s Autumn 2026 Legislation Programme confirms continued work on the Co-operative Societies Bill, the Miscellaneous Provisions (Registration of Limited Partnerships and Business Names) Bill and on the Deforestation and Forest Degradation Bill 2026 (see the Sustainability Reporting & ESG section for more information).

It has been reported that legislation reforming director and company secretary address disclosure under the Companies Act 2014 is being progressed through the Co-operative Societies Bill, which is expected to be brought to Government before the end of the year.

UK PROXY SEASON 2026: KEY GOVERNANCE TRENDS

Glass Lewis’ UK Proxy Season Review 2026 highlights continued investor focus on executive pay, board diversity and shareholder rights. While support for remuneration proposals remained strong, shareholder dissent was concentrated on significant increases in fixed pay, excessive incentive payouts, introduction of hybrid plans and perceived failures to address previous investor concerns.

Board diversity expectations also intensified following the FTSE Women Leaders Review’s 40% target falling due at the end of 2025, with a third of FTSE 250 companies remaining below the threshold. The review also notes growing shareholder activism, particularly in the investment trust sector, while in-person AGMs remain the norm amid continuing uncertainty around the legality of virtual-only meetings in the UK.

EU STATE OF THE UNION: COMMISSION PRIORITIES

On 16 September 2026, European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, delivered her State of the Union address to the European Parliament in which she set out the Commission’s priorities for the coming year. From a corporate perspective, the following priorities were included:

Delivery of “EU Inc.”, a harmonised EU-level company law framework, as part of the “One Europe, One Market” roadmap.

Continued simplification agenda, building on 12 “omnibus” proposals already published.

A pact against gold-plating, intended to discourage Member States from adding additional national requirements when implementing EU legislation.

Establishment of a new European Corporation on Critical Raw Materials, to source and stockpile materials for electric vehicles, chips, batteries, clean tech and defence.

CJEU TO CONSIDER LIMITS ON ACCESS TO BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP DATA

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has received a reference from the Luxembourg courts on how far Member States can restrict public access to beneficial ownership information on grounds of “exceptional circumstances” or “disproportionate risk” to the beneficial owner. The case could provide useful guidance on the limits of confidentiality exemptions under the EU’s beneficial ownership transparency framework and we will report on the judgment in due course.