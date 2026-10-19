Corporate Sustainability Overview 2026

Our offices are located in Copenhagen and Aarhus and more than half of our approx. 630 employees are lawyers, who all have a high-level education and the qualifications that our clients demand.
Our leading market position is the result of constant dedication to quality. Our focus on quality means that our services are customised to fit the specific situation and needs of our clients. Our experts have value-adding insight into the relevant business sectors and provide advice based on the client’s business and strategic goals.
Gorrissen Federspiel is a full-service law firm, where all partners participate on equal terms. As a client, you are always certain to obtain the best solution to all your legal issues, because each individual matter is handled by experts within the relevant area of the law.
Vi er glade for at præsentere Corporate Sustainability Overview 2025. Rapporten er vores årlige status på de vigtigste tendenser inden for bæredygtighedsledelse og -rapportering blandt de danske OMXC25-selskaber.
Rapporten kan bruges både som et værktøj til sammenligning og som inspiration til god praksis. Derudover giver den en bred introduktion til det juridiske landskab inden for bæredygtighed og selskabsledelse, herunder den seneste udvikling på EU’s omnibuspakker, EU’s skovrydningsforordning, EU’s forordning mod tvangsarbejde og forslaget til en simplificering af disclosureforordningen (SFDR).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.