Legal Innovation, Emerging Industries And The Future Of Regulation: Chrysostomides Contributions To The Legal Industry Reviews: Cyprus

The latest edition of The Legal Industry Reviews: Cyprus is now available, bringing together perspectives on the legal and commercial developments reshaping the business landscape in Cyprus.

As a trusted partner, our firm supports clients in navigating the ever-changing legal landscape and helps them explore, keep pace with and benefit from the wealth of opportunities offered by emerging economies, the global movement of people and capital, new technologies and knowledge. From offices in Nicosia and Limassol, our team of more than 80 legal professionals and operations services members assists clients from all around the world, helping them grow their businesses, protect their assets and settle disputes.

The latest edition of The Legal Industry Reviews: Cyprus is now available, bringing together perspectives on the legal and commercial developments reshaping the business landscape in Cyprus.

In her editorial note, Artemis Amalia Metaxa, Associate Partner and Editorial Director of The Legal Industry Reviews: Cyprus, draws on her experience in corporate and commercial law, transactions and regulatory compliance to consider the challenges facing lawyers, regulators and businesses as long-standing assumptions are tested by technological innovation, evolving business models and emerging industries.

From anti-money laundering reforms and artificial intelligence to digital platforms and the video games sector, the edition examines how legal frameworks are responding to increasingly dynamic environments.

The publication also features an article by Aleksandra Mirgorodskaia, Legal Consultant specialising in video games, technology and digital regulation. Drawing on her sector-specific experience, Aleksandra examines why Cyprus is emerging as a jurisdiction for video game companies and other IP-driven businesses, highlighting its corporate framework, tax regime, incentives for attracting international talent and growing video games ecosystem.

Together, their contributions reflect the firm’s understanding of the legal and regulatory issues arising from innovation-led business models and its experience advising companies operating in technology-driven and other rapidly evolving sectors.

Read the full publication: https://thelegalindustry.com/cyprus/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.