Malta As A B2B Gaming Jurisdiction: Regulatory Foundations, Commercial Realities, And The Road Ahead

Malta has maintained its position as Europe's premier B2B gaming jurisdiction for over two decades, but what structural characteristics explain this sustained dominance despite increasing competition and regulatory demands? This analysis examines the Malta Gaming Authority's licensing framework, fiscal architecture, commercial ecosystem, and substance requirements to assess whether Malta's reputation as the optimal base for European gaming operations remains justified in 2026.

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Ask practitioners who advise B2B gaming operators where to base a serious European operation and the answer, in the overwhelming majority of cases, remains Malta. This has been true since 2004, when Malta became the first European Union member state to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for remote gaming. This remains true today, despite over two decades of competitive pressure from other jurisdictions and a regulatory environment that has grown considerably more demanding. Understanding why requires looking beyond headline tax figures and into the structural characteristics that define Malta as a gaming jurisdiction.

This article approaches that question from a practitioner's perspective. It examines the MGA's B2B licensing framework, the fiscal architecture available to licensed operators, the commercial ecosystem that has developed around the industry, the substance requirements that now govern what it means to operate legitimately from Malta, and the limitations that any serious operator must plan for. The objective is to assess Malta's position accurately so that practitioners and their clients can make well-informed decisions.

The Regulatory Architecture: The MGA and the B2B Framework

The Malta Gaming Authority is the competent authority for the regulation of all gaming activity in or from Malta. It operates under the Gaming Act, Chapter 583 of the Laws of Malta, which came into force in August 2018 and replaced the earlier Remote Gaming Regulations of 2004. The 2018 Act consolidated what had been a fragmented set of licence categories into a cleaner, more proportionate structure built around two principal licence types: the B2C Gaming Service Licence for direct-to-consumer operators, and the B2B Critical Gaming Supply Licence for entities supplying software, platforms, content, and related services to licensed operators.

The B2B Critical Gaming Supply Licence is the instrument of primary interest for this analysis. It authorizes the holder to supply gaming-critical software and services to licensed operators across the EU and EEA on the basis of full EU passporting rights. In practical terms, this means an MGA B2B licensee can supply services to operators in any of the thirty EU member states and three EEA states without obtaining separate national authorization in each target market, operating instead through the notification procedures applicable to cross-border service provision under EU law.

The commercial significance of this passporting right became considerably more significant following the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union. UK-licensed B2B operators lost their EU passporting rights upon Brexit and must now seek authorization in each EU jurisdiction where they wish to supply services. For B2B operators whose client base is primarily EU-facing, this shift has been decisive in directing licensing decisions toward EU member states, and Malta has been a primary beneficiary of that reorientation.

The MGA has developed a reputation for accessibility at the pre-application stage, engaging substantively with applicants on technical and regulatory questions before formal submission. This contrasts favorably with jurisdictions where pre-application dialogue is limited or where technical requirements are applied with less commercial flexibility. In quantitative terms, in the first half of 2025, 87.5% of licences actually issued by the MGA were B2B Critical Gaming Supply licences, reflecting Malta's consolidation as the primary EU base for the gaming supply chain.

Fiscal Architecture: Beyond the Headline Rate

Malta's corporate tax framework is, in the view of this author, among the most misunderstood aspects of the jurisdiction. The headline corporate income tax rate of 35% is applied to worldwide income under the Income Tax Act, Chapter 123 of the Laws of Malta. The rate that applies in practice to a correctly structured international trading operation is considerably lower, and understanding why requires an explanation of Malta's full imputation system.

Under the full imputation system, corporate income tax paid by a Maltese company is imputed to the shareholder upon distribution of dividends. The shareholder is then entitled to claim a refund of the tax imputed, with the refund amount depending on the tax account from which the dividend is distributed. For income allocated to the Foreign Income Account in the case of most trading income, qualifying non-resident shareholders are entitled to a refund of 6/7ths of the Malta tax paid, reducing the effective corporate tax rate to as low as 5%.

For B2B gaming operators specifically, the fiscal position is further enhanced by the structure of the MGA's Compliance Contribution regime. B2B Critical Gaming Supply licensees are not subject to Compliance Contributions — the per-revenue charges applicable to B2C Gaming Service licensees. The annual licence fee and ongoing supervisory costs for a B2B operator are therefore substantially lower than for a B2C counterpart, a structural advantage not always adequately reflected in comparative analyses of gaming jurisdictions.

Malta's network of over 70 double taxation treaties has additional practical value for operators with international group structures or cross-border revenue flows. Practitioners should, however, monitor developments at EU level regarding corporate tax harmonization. While the imputation refund system has to date been maintained as compliant with EU state aid rules, the Pillar Two global minimum tax rules represent a structural pressure on competitive tax regimes across the EU, and the direction of travel at EU level is toward greater harmonization.

The Commercial Ecosystem and Its Value

Tax and licensing frameworks, however well-designed, do not by themselves explain why Malta has sustained its position as the leading B2B gaming jurisdiction over two decades. A significant part of the explanation lies in the commercial ecosystem that has developed around the industry during that period, constituting an asset that competing jurisdictions cannot quickly replicate regardless of the quality of their regulatory or fiscal offering.

The concentration of legal, regulatory, tax, and compliance expertise specific to gaming in Malta is, in the view of this author, unmatched in the EU. Law firms, compliance consultancies, technical certification bodies, and corporate service providers with deep experience in the MGA's framework are available in Malta in a density that reflects twenty years of industry development. For a B2B operator managing ongoing compliance requirements or navigating licence variations and renewals, the quality and availability of specialist advisors is a material operational advantage.

The talent market in Malta carries specific advantages for B2B operators. The island hosts, relative to its population, an extraordinary concentration of experienced gaming professionals across development, compliance, product, commercial, and technical functions. The industry event ecosystem centered on Malta, and particularly on SiGMA — which has grown into one of the most significant gaming events globally — provides B2B operators with regular access to clients, partners, regulators, and investors that compounds in commercial value over time.

Substance: The Defining Challenge of the Current Regulatory Era

No serious analysis of Malta as a gaming jurisdiction in 2026 can avoid the substance question, and it is in this area that the most significant practical challenges for operators arise.

The OECD's Base Erosion and Profit Shifting project, and specifically its Action 5 on harmful tax practices, has fundamentally altered the regulatory and fiscal landscape for companies seeking to benefit from low-tax jurisdictions. The EU's Anti-Tax Avoidance Directives implement BEPS minimum standards into EU law and impose controlled foreign company rules, interest limitation rules, and hybrid mismatch provisions that can negate the benefits of low-substance structures. The direction of EU policy is clear: genuine substance is the non-negotiable price of access to treaty benefits and favorable tax treatment.

In the Maltese context, substance means genuine economic activity on the island. For a B2B gaming operator, this requires board meetings held in Malta with minutes reflecting real deliberation on strategic matters; key management functions based in Malta with sufficient presence to credibly direct and control the company from the island; employees with relevant expertise whose presence is genuine rather than nominal; and physical premises that reflect the scale and nature of the business.

The MGA's own substance expectations have been reinforced by the banking sector's approach to corporate account management. Malta's banks apply rigorous AML and substance criteria independently of the MGA's regulatory requirements. A company that presents itself as operating from Malta but cannot demonstrate a credible physical and operational presence will encounter significant banking difficulties — severe in the gaming industry context given the centrality of banking to payment processing and operational cash management.

The substance requirement is not unique to Malta. Every EU member state imposes substance requirements under its domestic tax law and the ATAD framework. The question is whether the professional infrastructure to support genuine substance at proportionate cost is available. In Malta, the availability of qualified professionals to act in management roles, the physical office market, and the quality of life that attracts international executives and employees to relocate are all relevant factors that support the establishment of genuine substance in ways that smaller or less developed jurisdictions cannot match.

Candid Assessment: Where Malta Falls Short

An analysis that addresses only Malta's strengths would be of limited value to practitioners. Several genuine limitations deserve honest treatment.

The banking environment is the most consistently cited operational challenge. Malta's banks apply detailed and time-consuming due diligence procedures to corporate account opening. The process for a newly licensed B2B operator can extend to several months, and applicants who cannot demonstrate strong substance, clear revenue sources, and a credible business model face the realistic prospect of rejection. This is not an indictment of Malta's banking sector, which is appropriately cautious given the AML exposure of the gaming industry, but it is a genuine operational constraint that clients must plan for with realistic timelines.

The domestic labor market is finite. Malta's population of approximately 550,000 represents a ceiling on the absolute number of experienced gaming professionals available locally, and two decades of industry growth have driven significant salary inflation in key roles. Operators who build their Malta headcount without a realistic recruitment strategy and compensation framework frequently encounter higher-than-anticipated labor costs and turnover.

The cost of living and property market have risen substantially over the past decade. For operators relocating international staff, accommodation costs represent a meaningful component of the true cost of establishing substance on the island, and assumptions based on Malta's historical reputation as affordable can lead to materially understated relocation budgets.

Finally, the complexity of the EU market access landscape deserves mention. While an MGA B2B licence provides the passporting right to supply services cross-border throughout the EU and EEA, an increasing number of member states have developed nationally licensed, ring-fenced frameworks for gaming that impose local requirements on B2B suppliers whose software or content is used by locally licensed operators. The passporting right opens the door; it does not resolve every local compliance obligation behind it.

Conclusion

Malta's position as Europe's leading B2B gaming jurisdiction rests on structural characteristics — the depth of the MGA's regulatory framework, the EU passporting rights available to licensees, the competitive effective tax rate achievable through the imputation system, and the maturity of the commercial ecosystem — that competing jurisdictions have invested years in attempting to replicate without, to date, achieving the same combination.

That position is not without challenge. The substance agenda has raised the bar for what it means to operate legitimately from Malta, and the costs of meeting that bar are real. The banking environment demands patience and preparation. The talent market requires realistic expectations on compensation. And the EU's evolving approach to corporate tax harmonization introduces structural uncertainty that any long-term planning must account for.

For practitioners advising B2B gaming operators on jurisdictional structure, the honest conclusion is that Malta remains the most complete answer to the question of where to base a serious European gaming supply operation — provided that the setup is done properly, with genuine substance, quality professional support, and a clear-eyed understanding of both what the jurisdiction delivers and what it asks of the companies that choose it.

This article was originally published in the IMGL Magazine, Volume 6 | No. 3, in September 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.