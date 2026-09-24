Episode 136: What Does Fiduciary Duty Entail? Directors - Be Prepared! (Podcast)

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With changes to regulation, legislation and technology, the burden of fiduciary duty is certainly not something to be taken on without due consideration. Etienne Borg Cardona has taken over as the chair of a new chapter set up by the Institute of Financial Service Practitioners to guide directors and to provide suitable training.

From emerging risks to AI, from executive directors to independent directors, Borg Cardona guides the listener through the various challenges, also delving into what makes the ideal board, from the chair to the composition of its members.