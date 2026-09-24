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24 September 2026

Episode 136: What Does Fiduciary Duty Entail? Directors - Be Prepared! (Podcast)

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Finance Malta

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Finance Malta is a non-profit public-private initiative set up to promote Malta as an international financial centre, both within, as well as outside Malta. It brings together, and harnesses, the resources of the industry and government, to ensure Malta maintains a modern and effective legal, regulatory, and fiscal framework in which the financial services sector can continue to grow and prosper. The Board of Governors, together with the founding associations: The Malta Funds Asset Servicing Association, the Malta Bankers Association, the Malta Insurance Association, the Association of Insurance Brokers, the Malta Insurance Managers Association, the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners; its members and staff are all committed to promote Malta as an innovative international.
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The Institute of Financial Service Practitioners has established a new chapter dedicated to guiding directors through the evolving landscape of fiduciary duty. Under the leadership of chair Etienne Borg Cardona, this initiative addresses the mounting challenges directors face amid regulatory changes, technological advancement, and shifting governance expectations.
Malta Corporate/Commercial Law
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With changes to regulation, legislation and technology, the burden of fiduciary duty is certainly not something to be taken on without due consideration. Etienne Borg Cardona has taken over as the chair of a new chapter set up by the Institute of Financial Service Practitioners to guide directors and to provide suitable training.

From emerging risks to AI, from executive directors to independent directors, Borg Cardona guides the listener through the various challenges, also delving into what makes the ideal board, from the chair to the composition of its members.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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