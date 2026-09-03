The Hidden Challenge Of Investment Companies: Accounting For Modern Investment Portfolios

At the initial stages of establishing a personal investment company, a.k.a. personal portfolio company, or a holding company to hold a portfolio of investments, the majority of the discussion will likely focus on the legal structure and taxation within the structure and on the assets placed within the personal investment company.

It is often later on down the line, when the personal portfolio company is incorporated and in operation, that attention is given to a topic that becomes increasingly important as investment portfolios grow and diversify.

How will all these investments be accounted for and reported?

Investment portfolios today are more diverse than they have been before and much more complex in the makeup of the assets within the portfolio. A singe personal investment company may hold listed equities, exchange-trade funds (ETF’s), bonds, private equity investments, future and margins as well as digital assets to name a few.

Each type of investment may require a different approach to accounting treatments and financial reporting considerations. This is where many structures set up for the holding of investments or portfolios of investments may encounter difficulties.

A personal investment company may have been incorporated and structured successfully, but ongoing accounting and financial reporting can become complex and challenging if the necessary expertise is not available.

Questions frequently arise regarding:

How investment assets should be classified

How unrealised gains and losses should be recognised

Treatment of foreign currency movements

Treatment of portfolios in mixed foreign currency.

Treatment of fair value movements and audit requirements

Dividend / Interest income recognition

Investment valuation methodologies

Financial statement disclosures

Deferred tax calculations

Capital or income for taxation

The complexities and sophistication of investment portfolios and their diversifying assets mean that bookkeeping and accounting are no longer just a compliance exercise. Investors increasingly want greater visibility into financial performance that accurate financial information provides so that they can manage risk and can plan for the long term.

This becomes particularly important if a statutory audit process is required by law, as the auditor will want verification of existence, accurate reporting, and correct classification in the financial statements with the correct accounting treatment and disclosures.

Reliable financial reporting is also crucial for family offices and high-net-worth individuals as it supports ongoing discussions and advisory with advisors, banks, family members, and future generations.