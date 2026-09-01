What Malta's New Sanctions Compliance Requirements Mean For Businesses

Malta's Sanctions Monitoring Board has issued new guidance on Article 32 of the National Interest (Enabling Powers) Act, fundamentally transforming how organisations must approach sanctions compliance. The framework shifts expectations from basic screening exercises to comprehensive, risk-based compliance programmes encompassing governance, due diligence, and ongoing monitoring across a wide range of sectors including financial services, gaming, real estate, and professional services.

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Introduction

The Sanctions Monitoring Board's (SMB) recently issued guidance on Article 32 of the National Interest (Enabling Powers) Act marks a significant development in Malta's sanctions compliance framework.

While many organisations are already familiar with sanctions screening as part of their broader compliance obligations, Article 32 introduces a more structured and formalised expectation. In-scope operators are now required to establish, implement and maintain a documented, proportionate and effective sanctions compliance programme that is tailored to the nature, size and complexity of their operations.

For many businesses, this represents a shift from viewing sanctions compliance as a standalone screening exercise to embedding it within a broader governance, risk and control framework.

Who is affected?

The requirements apply to entities categorised as "operators" under Schedule I of the Act. This extends beyond financial institutions and captures a wide range of businesses and professions, including:

Credit and financial institutions

Company service providers

Trustees and trust service providers

Virtual Financial Asset (VFA) service providers

Investment firms and fund administrators

Insurance undertakings and intermediaries

Gaming operators

Real estate agents

Auditors, accountants and tax advisers

Legal professionals undertaking specified activities

Other subject persons falling within Malta's AML/CFT framework

Organisations should first assess whether they fall within scope and determine the extent of their sanctions exposure.

A risk-based approach is at the heart of Article 32

A central requirement under the guidance is the implementation of a Sanctions Risk Assessment (SRA).

The SRA should enable organisations to identify, assess and understand how sanctions risks may arise across their business activities. Factors such as customer profiles, products and services, delivery channels, geographical exposure, transaction types and business counterparties should all be considered.

Importantly, the risk assessment should not be treated as a one-time exercise. The SMB expects operators to review and update their SRA whenever significant changes occur, such as entering new markets, launching new products or being exposed to evolving sanctions regimes.

For many organisations, this may require a reassessment of whether existing AML and compliance frameworks adequately capture sanctions-specific risks.

Customer due diligence and screening expectations

The guidance reinforces that sanctions compliance extends well beyond checking customer names against sanctions lists.

Organisations are expected to perform appropriate due diligence before establishing business relationships or carrying out transactions. This includes identifying and verifying customers, beneficial owners and individuals exercising ownership or control over legal entities.

The SMB also places emphasis on:

Screening customers and beneficial owners against applicable sanctions lists

Understanding ownership and control structures

Applying enhanced measures where higher sanctions risks are identified

Conducting ongoing monitoring and periodic re-screening

In practice, organisations may need to review whether their current screening tools, procedures and escalation processes sufficiently address these expectations.

Immediate action is required when a sanctions match is confirmed

One of the most significant aspects of the guidance relates to asset freezing and reporting obligations.

Where a designated person or entity is identified, operators must act immediately. This includes freezing funds and economic resources, preventing assets from being made available to designated persons and notifying the SMB without delay.

The guidance also highlights the importance of maintaining evidence of decisions taken, documenting assessments and monitoring frozen assets on an ongoing basis.

Given the speed with which action may be required, businesses should ensure that escalation procedures are clearly documented and regularly tested.

Governance is now a key area of regulatory focus

Article 32 places considerable emphasis on governance and accountability.

The SMB expects organisations to implement a clear governance framework, supported by appropriate oversight and defined responsibilities. This includes adopting a three-lines model where operational teams, compliance functions and independent assurance each play a distinct role.

The guidance also introduces expectations regarding the appointment of a suitably qualified Sanctions Compliance Officer with sufficient authority, independence and resources to effectively discharge their responsibilities.

As a result, boards and senior management should ensure that sanctions compliance receives adequate attention at governance level rather than being viewed solely as an operational compliance exercise.

Training, record-keeping and outsourcing remain critical

The effectiveness of any sanctions compliance framework ultimately depends on how well it operates in practice.

The SMB therefore expects organisations to maintain documented policies and procedures covering areas such as:

Risk assessments

Screening processes

Escalation procedures

Asset-freezing controls

Reporting obligations

Staff training

Record retention

Where sanctions-related activities are outsourced, responsibility remains with the operator. Businesses should therefore ensure they maintain adequate oversight of outsourced providers and obtain assurance that appropriate sanctions controls remain in place.

What should organisations do now?

Although the guidance establishes clear expectations, implementation may present practical challenges for many organisations.

Businesses should consider:

Assessing whether they fall within the scope of Article 32

Reviewing existing sanctions frameworks and policies

Conducting or updating a sanctions risk assessment

Evaluating governance and accountability arrangements

Testing screening, escalation and reporting procedures

Reviewing outsourced sanctions controls

Providing targeted staff training and awareness programmes

Taking proactive steps now can help organisations identify potential gaps and strengthen their sanctions compliance framework before issues arise.

Looking ahead

The message from the SMB is clear: sanctions compliance can no longer be viewed solely as a screening exercise.

Article 32 requires organisations to demonstrate a comprehensive and risk-based programme encompassing governance, risk assessment, customer due diligence, screening, reporting, training, record-keeping and ongoing oversight.

For many operators, the guidance presents an opportunity not only to meet regulatory expectations but also to strengthen compliance resilience and reduce exposure to financial crime and sanctions-related risks.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.