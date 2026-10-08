Euronext Amsterdam-Listed NVs: Our 2026 Annual Reporting Checklist Now Available

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De Brauw has released its annual reporting checklist for Dutch public limited liability companies with shares or depositary receipts listed on Euronext Amsterdam, covering financial years starting January 1, 2026. This comprehensive tool consolidates extensive disclosure requirements from various legal sources into a single practical overview, now available for both two-tier and one-tier board models.
De Brauw has again prepared its annual reporting checklist for Dutch public limited liability companies whose shares or depositary receipts for shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam. The checklist covers annual reporting for those financial years that start on 1 January 2026. It is available for issuers with two-tier board models and, new this year, one-tier board models.
Annual reporting in the Netherlands is subject to extensive disclosure requirements, and the relevant rules are scattered across various legal sources and change regularly, making a consolidated overview especially useful. The checklist is a practical working tool for use during the reporting process, bringing together the key disclosure requirements in a single overview. Each requirement includes a reference to the relevant legal source and can be checked off with a reference to the relevant page in the issuer's annual report.
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