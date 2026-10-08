Euronext Amsterdam-Listed NVs: Our 2026 Annual Reporting Checklist Now Available

De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek is a leading international law firm, trusted by clients for over 150 years due to its deep engagement with their businesses and a clear understanding of their ambitions. While rooted in Dutch society, the firm offers global coverage through its network of top-tier law firms, ensuring seamless, tailored legal solutions. De Brauw’s independence enables it to choose the best partners while remaining a trusted, strategic advisor to clients worldwide.

The firm emphasizes long-term investment in both its client relationships and its people. De Brauw’s legal training institutes, De Brauwerij and The Brewery, cultivate diverse talent, preparing the next generation of top-tier lawyers through rigorous training and personal development. Senior leadership traditionally rises from within, maintaining the firm’s high standards and collaborative culture.