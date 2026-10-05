Dutch Digital General Meetings Law To Take Effect On 1 January 2027

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The Netherlands is set to revolutionize corporate governance with the Digital General Meeting Act, allowing companies and associations to conduct fully virtual shareholder meetings starting January 2027. What changes must organizations make to their articles of association, and how will the transitional provisions for hybrid meetings affect current practices?
The Digital General Meeting Act, enabling Dutch companies and associations to hold general meetings that are accessible only by electronic means, will enter into force on 1 January 2027. We explained the key provisions of this new law in a previous article.
Transitional period for hybrid meetings
The new law aligns the requirements for holding a hybrid general meeting with those for a digital general meeting: hybrid meeting participants must be able to directly take part in the meeting via two-way audio-visual means of communication, whereas existing legislation does not require this. However, there is a one-year transitional provision that was specifically written for a hybrid meeting format. Until 1 January 2028, legal entities may continue to hold hybrid general meetings in accordance with current legal requirements and their current articles of association.
Next steps
Companies wishing to make use of the new digital general meeting facility will need to amend their articles of association accordingly.
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