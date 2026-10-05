Dutch Digital General Meetings Law To Take Effect On 1 January 2027

The Digital General Meeting Act, enabling Dutch companies and associations to hold general meetings that are accessible only by electronic means, will enter into force on 1 January 2027. We explained the key provisions of this new law in a previous article.

Transitional period for hybrid meetings

The new law aligns the requirements for holding a hybrid general meeting with those for a digital general meeting: hybrid meeting participants must be able to directly take part in the meeting via two-way audio-visual means of communication, whereas existing legislation does not require this. However, there is a one-year transitional provision that was specifically written for a hybrid meeting format. Until 1 January 2028, legal entities may continue to hold hybrid general meetings in accordance with current legal requirements and their current articles of association.

Next steps

Companies wishing to make use of the new digital general meeting facility will need to amend their articles of association accordingly.