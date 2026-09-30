More Time To Bring Cyprus Company Filings Up To Date

Cyprus companies with overdue annual returns and the related financial statements have a useful opportunity to put their records in order. The Registrar’s announcement of 4 September 2026 extends the relevant submission period to 31 December 2026, following the earlier reminder exercise. 1

Records may have to be obtained, balances reconciled and financial statements completed before the filing can be made.

Companies should use that time to finish the work. Missing filings can become an immediate problem when a business needs finance, a buyer begins due diligence or a group plans a restructuring.

What the extension covers

The notice concerns overdue annual returns and their corresponding financial statements. It says that strike-off procedures under section 327 of the Companies Law will continue after the deadline for companies that remain non-compliant. 1

That is not the same as saying every affected company will automatically be dissolved on 1 January. Strike-off is a legal process. The extension also should not be treated as a general postponement of tax, beneficial-ownership or other obligations, or as a waiver of penalties that the notice does not expressly remove.

The first step is to confirm which returns and financial statements are outstanding for the particular company. Assumptions based on the age of the company or the last invoice from its service provider are not enough.

Work backwards from the filing date

A return may be ready quickly if the supporting records are complete. A company with several years of missing accounts may need considerably longer. Records may have to be obtained, balances reconciled and financial statements completed before the filing can be made.

Directors should agree a timetable with the company secretary, accountants and auditors where relevant. That timetable should identify what is missing, who will provide it and when the completed documents will be reviewed. It should leave time to correct a rejected or incomplete submission.

Companies should also check that the annual return agrees with the underlying records. An old template may no longer reflect changes in directors, registered office or ownership. The Companies Law addresses annual returns and the associated financial statements; preparing the documents as one connected exercise helps avoid inconsistent filings. 2

Give transaction companies priority

A dormant company can still own shares, land or contractual rights. Low activity does not necessarily mean low importance. Groups should give early attention to companies needed for a sale, financing, distribution or reorganisation.

For example, a holding company may have no employees and few transactions but own the shares being sold. Its filing history may become a due-diligence issue as soon as a buyer asks for company documents. Addressing the backlog before the transaction starts gives the parties more room to resolve questions.

Where a company is no longer needed, the directors should consider the appropriate formal closure process and its obligations. Leaving it exposed to strike-off is not a substitute for reviewing assets, liabilities and the consequences of dissolution.

Keep proof that the work is complete

Completion means more than sending documents to a service provider. Keep the submitted returns, supporting statements and filing confirmations together. Check the company record and follow up on any outstanding query.

The 31 December window gives businesses time to deal with a backlog in an orderly way. A named person, a complete list of missing documents and an agreed timetable will usually be more useful than another reminder in December.

Footnotes

1. Registrar announcement on overdue annual returns and financial statements.