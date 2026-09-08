Share Purchase Agreements In Cyprus: What Buyers And Sellers Should Know

A Cyprus share sale changes who owns the company; it does not give the company a clean slate. The contracts, employees, licences, assets and liabilities stay with the same legal entity. So do its tax exposures, defective records, disputes and compliance failures. The buyer acquires the shares and, through them, the economic consequences of the company’s past.

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A Cyprus share sale changes who owns the company; it does not give the company a clean slate. The contracts, employees, licences, assets and liabilities stay with the same legal entity. So do its tax exposures, defective records, disputes and compliance failures. The buyer acquires the shares and, through them, the economic consequences of the company’s past.

A useful share purchase agreement (SPA) is built around that fact. It records the commercial bargain, converts the findings from due diligence into contractual protection and sets out how the transfer will be completed. For the seller, it should also define when liability ends and prevent a known, disclosed risk from returning later as an unexpected claim. Length is no substitute for that discipline.

The contract is only one part of the transfer

The Contract Law, Cap. 149 and Cyprus contract-law principles govern the bargain between buyer and seller. The transfer itself must also comply with the Companies Law, Cap. 113, the target company’s memorandum and articles of association and any shareholders’ agreement affecting the shares.

Sections 71 and 73 of Cap. 113 draw the practical line. Shares are personal property transferable in the manner provided by the articles, but the company may not register a transfer unless a proper instrument of transfer has been delivered to it, subject to the statutory exceptions. Signing the SPA, or even paying the price, does not by itself place the buyer on the register of members.

The articles must therefore be reviewed before the deal timetable is agreed. A Cyprus private company’s articles restrict the right to transfer its shares under section 29 of Cap. 113, but the form of the restriction depends on the company’s own constitution. Pre-emption rights, director or shareholder consent, and transfer formalities may all apply. A shareholders’ agreement can add tag-along, drag-along or consent rights. Any required waivers should be identified and settled well before completion.

Due diligence should change the deal

A buyer should begin with title to the shares and the company’s corporate records, then follow the risks in the business. The scope may need to cover financing and registered charges, material contracts, employees, property, intellectual property, regulatory licences, data protection, litigation, insurance, tax and related-party arrangements. A regulated target, a property-holding company and an operating business should not receive the same checklist.

Registrar searches are essential, but they are not a substitute for the statutory books and the underlying documents. A public filing may not reveal a change-of-control clause, a threatened claim, a lapsed permit or an inconsistency in the chain of title. Where the register of members, share certificates and Registrar records do not agree, the discrepancy should be resolved rather than carried into completion.

Each material finding needs a deal response. It may justify a price adjustment, a condition to completion, a specific indemnity, a seller undertaking or remedial work before the sale. Leaving the issue in the due-diligence report merely records the risk; it does not decide who bears it.

Sellers benefit from the same early discipline. The people responsible for finance, tax, employment and operations should test the draft warranties against the company’s records while there is still time to investigate and disclose exceptions properly.

Price, payment and financing

The SPA should state not only the price but how and when it is determined and paid. If any amount is deferred, the seller will want to consider security, set-off rights and the buyer’s ability to pay. If money is retained in escrow, the release conditions and the treatment of competing claims need to be workable in practice.

Completion accounts can adjust the price by reference to cash, debt and working capital at completion. Those labels are deceptively simple. Their definitions, the accounting policies, the preparation timetable and the expert-determination process must fit the target’s actual accounts. Otherwise, the adjustment becomes a second negotiation after the shares have changed hands.

A locked-box fixes the equity price by reference to an earlier balance sheet and protects the buyer through covenants against leakage, with agreed exceptions for permitted leakage. An earn-out can bridge a valuation gap, but it gives both sides a continuing interest in how the business is run. The formula should address accounting choices, integration, disposals, exceptional items, access to information and conduct of the business during the earn-out period.

Acquisition financing also requires an early Cyprus-law review. Section 53(1) of Cap. 113 contains the general prohibition on a company giving financial assistance for the acquisition of its own shares or, for a subsidiary, shares in its holding company. Section 53(3) provides an exception for a private company that is not a subsidiary of a public company where the action is approved in general meeting by more than 90% of the votes attaching to all issued shares. The exception does not remove the need to consider the articles, directors’ duties, solvency, security filings or other applicable law.

Signing, conditions and regulatory approvals

Some deals sign and complete on the same day. Others need a gap for regulatory approval, lender consent, release of security, an internal reorganisation or another step that cannot sensibly be completed in advance. Conditions precedent should be confined to genuine completion requirements and drafted so that responsibility, cooperation obligations, evidence of satisfaction and the long-stop date are clear.

A concentration that is notifiable under the Control of Concentrations Between Undertakings Law of 2014, Law 83(I)/2014 must be notified before implementation and cannot be completed until clearance. The allocation of filing responsibility and regulatory risk should be agreed in the SPA, rather than left to assumption.

Cyprus also introduced a foreign direct investment screening regime on 2 April 2026 under Law 194(I)/2025. It is not a blanket approval requirement for every overseas buyer. A proposed investment must be tested against the statutory criteria, including the investor, the level of ownership or influence acquired, transaction value and whether the target is a strategic undertaking. A qualifying transaction requires prior notification and approval, and the analysis belongs at the start of the timetable.

During a gap between signing and completion, the seller will usually promise to operate in the ordinary course and seek consent for specified exceptional actions. Those controls should protect the value of the business without allowing the buyer to exercise premature control, particularly while competition clearance remains outstanding.

Acquisitions involving public or listed companies require a different analysis and may engage the Takeover Bids Law of 2007, Law 41(I)/2007 and applicable market rules. They are outside the scope of this article.

Warranties, disclosure and indemnities

Due diligence and warranties do different work. Diligence allows the buyer to investigate; warranties require the seller to stand behind agreed statements. Fundamental warranties usually address capacity, authority and title to the shares. Business warranties should be selected for the target and may cover accounts, tax, contracts, employees, assets, intellectual property, compliance and disputes.

For the seller, the disclosure letter is part of the protection, not an administrative attachment. An exception should be described clearly enough for the buyer to understand its nature and likely significance. Merely placing documents in a data room will qualify the warranties only to the extent that the SPA gives that material disclosure effect and the agreed standard of disclosure is met.

An indemnity is better suited to an identified risk, such as pending litigation, a known tax assessment or a liability arising from a pre-completion reorganisation. The clause should define the protected loss and address notice, conduct of third-party claims, mitigation, payment and recovery from insurers or others. Tax liabilities are often dealt with through a separate tax covenant or indemnity tailored to the target’s history.

Sellers commonly seek financial caps, claim thresholds, time limits and exclusions for properly disclosed matters. Buyers should test those limits against the value and risk profile of the transaction. Title and authority are often treated differently from ordinary business warranties; fraud, deliberate concealment and similar conduct also need express, legally informed treatment. The claims procedure should preserve a genuine remedy without turning minor procedural missteps into windfalls.

Restrictive covenants require Cyprus-specific drafting

A buyer may ask the seller not to compete, solicit key staff or customers, or misuse confidential information after completion. A non-compete copied from an English-law or other foreign precedent should not be assumed enforceable in Cyprus.

Section 27(1) of Cap. 149 provides that an agreement restraining a person from exercising a lawful profession, trade or business is void to that extent. Section 27(2) contains specific exceptions, including an agreement by a seller of goodwill within local limits the court considers reasonable, having regard to the nature of the business.

That exception is not an automatic answer in a share sale: the shareholder sells shares, while the company continues to own its goodwill. The transaction structure, the interest being protected and each covenant must be examined under Cyprus law. Confidentiality and announcement controls should be drafted separately and should accommodate disclosures required by law, regulators, financiers and professional advisers.

Completion and the corporate records

Completion should run from an agreed checklist. Depending on the deal, the package may include instruments of transfer, original share certificates, corporate approvals, waivers, releases of security, resignations, the disclosure letter and evidence of funds. Bank mandates, authorised signatories, systems access and control of original records should be prepared alongside the legal documents; ownership without operational control is an incomplete handover.

Subject to the articles and any applicable restrictions, the target’s board will usually consider the transfer documents and approve registration of the buyer. The register of members is then updated and the share-certificate position regularised. Under section 113A of Cap. 113, a private company with share capital must notify the Registrar within 14 days after the transfer is entered in its register of members, using form HE57. That filing updates the public record; it is not the act that transfers or registers the shares within the company.

The SPA, instrument of transfer and corporate records therefore perform different functions. Treating them as interchangeable is a common source of incomplete or inconsistent transactions.

Tax and post-completion matters

Tax advice must be specific to the parties, the structure and the target’s assets. Cyprus capital gains tax can apply to a disposal of shares in a company that directly owns immovable property in Cyprus. It can also apply to shares in a company that indirectly holds such property where at least 20% of the shares’ market value derives from Cyprus immovable property, subject to the detailed statutory rules, exemptions and any applicable double-tax treaty. The 20% indirect-ownership test has applied since 1 January 2026, replacing the former 50% threshold; liabilities are disregarded when applying that value test.

Law 239(I)/2025 repealed Cyprus stamp duty with effect from 1 January 2026. Tax Department guidance states that documents drawn up and signed by at least one party on or before 31 December 2025 remain subject to the former regime. Legacy and amended documents should therefore be checked on their own facts.

After completion, the parties should close the loop on the agreed filings and notifications. Beneficial-ownership information may need to be updated, and banks, insurers, licensors or contractual counterparties may require notice or fresh due-diligence information. Any remediation left over from the transaction should have a named owner and a realistic deadline.

Where Cyprus share sales go wrong

The most disruptive problems are often mundane: the statutory books do not match the Registrar’s records; an old certificate is missing; a historic transfer was never properly recorded; a repaid charge still appears on file; pre-emption rights were not waived; or a major contract contains an overlooked change-of-control clause. These issues are usually manageable when found early and disproportionately expensive when discovered during completion.

Drafting can create its own problems. A price formula that does not match the accounts, an indemnity without a workable claims process, or a completion date set before funds and approvals can realistically be available will eventually fail under pressure. A precedent is useful for structure. It cannot decide which risks matter in the company being sold.

What the SPA should achieve

For the buyer, the agreement should translate due diligence into protection and provide a practical route to control of the company. For the seller, it should secure the agreed consideration, give proper effect to disclosure and place defensible limits on continuing exposure. The strongest SPA is not the one with the most clauses. It is the one that fits the target, allocates the identified risks clearly and can be completed exactly as drafted.

How A. Danos & Associates LLC can help

A. Danos & Associates LLC advises Cyprus and international clients on private share acquisitions and disposals. Our work includes transaction structuring, legal due diligence, heads of terms, confidentiality arrangements, SPAs, disclosure letters, corporate approvals and completion documentation.

We also advise on transfer restrictions, warranties and indemnities, regulatory conditions, foreign direct investment screening, merger control and post-completion corporate filings, coordinating with tax, accounting and other advisers where the transaction requires it.

This article provides general information only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. Advice should be obtained on the facts of the proposed transaction and the law in force at the relevant time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.