Corporate Sustainability Overview 2026

Our offices are located in Copenhagen and Aarhus and more than half of our approx. 630 employees are lawyers, who all have a high-level education and the qualifications that our clients demand.

Our leading market position is the result of constant dedication to quality. Our focus on quality means that our services are customised to fit the specific situation and needs of our clients. Our experts have value-adding insight into the relevant business sectors and provide advice based on the client’s business and strategic goals.

Gorrissen Federspiel is a full-service law firm, where all partners participate on equal terms. As a client, you are always certain to obtain the best solution to all your legal issues, because each individual matter is handled by experts within the relevant area of the law.