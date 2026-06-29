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29 June 2026

SME Fund 2026

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On 2 February 2026, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), with the support of the European Commission and national IP offices, officially launched the SME Fund 2026.
European Union Corporate/Commercial Law
Troels Stokholm
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On 2 February 2026, the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), with the support of the European Commission and national IP offices, officially launched the SME Fund 2026.

Now in its sixth year, the SME Fund continues to provide voucher-based financial support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the EU, helping them protect and enforce their intellectual property (IP) rights.

Read the full article by Troels Stokholm here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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